16 (5) science fiction, fantasy, and horror books to read this October
Five out of 16 science fiction, fantasy and horror books coming out this October:
The Bloodprint (The Khorasan Archives #1)
by Ausma Zehanat Khan
Publication Date: October 3
Synopsis: A dark power called the Talisman has risen in the land, born of ignorance and persecution. Led by a man known only known as the One-eyed Preacher, it is a cruel and terrifying movement bent on world domination—a superstitious patriarchy that suppresses knowledge and subjugates women. And it is growing.
But there are those who fight the Talisman's spread, including the Companions of Hira, a diverse group of influential women whose power derives from the Claim—the magic inherent in the words of a sacred scripture. Foremost among them is Arian and her apprentice, Sinnia, skilled warriors who are knowledgeable in the Claim. This daring pair have long stalked Talisman slave-chains, searching for clues and weapons to help them battle their enemy’s oppressive ways. Now, they may have discovered a miraculous symbol of hope that can destroy the One-eyed Preacher and his fervid followers: The Bloodprint, a dangerous text the Talisman has tried to erase from the world.
The Tiger’s Daughter (Their Bright Ascendency #1)
by K. Arsenault Rivera
Publication Date: October 3
Synopsis:The Hokkaran empire has conquered every land within their bold reach―but failed to notice a lurking darkness festering within the people. Now, their border walls begin to crumble, and villages fall to demons swarming out of the forests.
This is the story of an infamous Qorin warrior, Barsalayaa Shefali, a spoiled divine warrior empress, O-Shizuka, and a power that can reach through time and space to save a land from a truly insidious evil.
The Crow Garden
by Alison Littlewood
Publication Date: October 5
Synopsis: Haunted by his father's suicide, Nathaniel Kerner walks away from the highly prestigious life of a consultant to become a mad-doctor. He takes up a position at Crakethorne Asylum, but the proprietor is more interested in phrenology and his growing collection of skulls than the patients' minds. Nathaniel's only interesting case is Mrs Victoria Harleston: her husband accuses her of hysteria and delusions - but she accuses him of hiding secrets far more terrible.
The Stone in the Skull (Lotus Kingdoms #1)
by Elizabeth Bear
Publication Date: October 10
Synopsis: The Gage is a brass automaton created by a wizard of Messaline around the core of a human being. His wizard is long dead, and he works as a mercenary. He is carrying a message from a the most powerful sorcerer of Messaline to the Rajni of the Lotus Kingdom. With him is The Dead Man, a bitter survivor of the body guard of the deposed Uthman Caliphate, protecting the message and the Gage. They are friends, of a peculiar sort.
They are walking into a dynastic war between the rulers of the shattered bits of a once great Empire.
The Beautiful Ones
by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Publication Date: October 24
Synopsis: Antonina Beaulieu is in the glittering city of Loisail for her first Grand Season, where she will attend balls and mingle among high society. Under the tutelage of the beautiful but cold Valérie Beaulieu, she hopes to find a suitable husband. However, the haphazard manifestations of Nina’s telekinetic powers make her the subject of malicious gossip.
Yet dazzling telekinetic performer and outsider Hector Auvray sees Nina’s powers as a gift, and he teaches her how to hone and control them. As they spend more and more time together, Nina falls in love and believes she’s found the great romance that she’s always dreamed of, but Hector’s courtship of Nina is deceptive.
Reading anything good? Friendly reminder that the ONTD Reading Challenge task this month is to read something spooky...!
I'm trying to read The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen and I really get into it when reading but just not that into actually reading it. Probably will try The Kingdom of Gods by N.K. Jemisin, it sounds good and I like her books.
also...
i thought you had an alien book post in the works? where that be or am i misremembering
I just have to read more books, lol. I got 3 for sure I'll use in a list, but there are a few others that I've been meaning to get my hands on.
Also is it me or are the covers not showing up? :/
wonder if it looks that way to anyone else
Is Stephen King's Sleeping Beauties worth reading?
lmao yikes
I'm trying to get stuff read for a book post i'm doing soon on folk horror :)
now i'm reading little fires everywhere by celeste ng (i have less than 100 pages to go) and like it so much more than everything i never told you. and i'm very into the moral dilemna at the heart of it and have been questioning where i stand on it for most of the book
I had to DNF The Women in the Castle. It's a historical fiction set around WW II. So boring. Goodreads had decent reviews too.
oh my god, YES. I remember while reading it that the carnivale scenes were going to be amazing on camera.
i just hope they're still going to make the show?! i heard about the casting, and then nothing... last i heard they were looking for a native american actors, i think. the casting i did see was pretty spot-on! I can really see Jared Harris as Crozier.
scurvy
cannibalism
ice monster
that book had all kinds of horror levels!
That being said, anyone have recommendations for supernatural lesbian novels?
i tried reading The Steel Remains recently, the first in a trilogy, because I'm trying to find good fantasy with gay leads (preferably written by gay authors) and it didn't go well lmao. it was a really bleak portrayal of society with lots of oppression and i was fine with it for a while, but the gay male lead (among two others) was really insufferable and i had to put the book down after there was a flashback to him bashing some young kid's brains out into the city streets because he was drunk and suffering war trauma and the kid taunted him or something lol. no. never again.
i also tried reading The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps (with a gay protag/relationship) and the world was fascinating, but the the prose and structure were ridiculous, plus it ended tragically. both books were by gay authors lmao.
between that, the song of achilles, the fifth season, and the captive prince trilogy being popular (and terrible/homophobic) my patience is wearing thin lmao.
i'm gonna start The Language of Thorns by Leigh Bardugo as part of the grisha!verse. i didn't care for the grisha trilogy but her Crow duology was great. it seems promising, the illustrations in it are beautiful! i need to read more short stories.
But for sci-fi and fantasy to read, these aren't new but...
The Traitor Baru Cormorant
Six Wakes
The Stars are Legion
Lightless
The Book of the Unnamed Midwife
All Our Wrong Todays
Heap House
I'm 33% through Heart Shaoed Box by Joe Hill and whooooooooooa boy at that phone call from that friend. That part got me.