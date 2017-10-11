16 (5) science fiction, fantasy, and horror books to read this October

Some of these sound interesting, guess more to add to my list.



I'm trying to read The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen and I really get into it when reading but just not that into actually reading it. Probably will try The Kingdom of Gods by N.K. Jemisin, it sounds good and I like her books.

ngl The Blood Print, The Tiger's Eye, and The Stone in the Skull caught my eye (and interest) because i love the way the covers look.



also...



i thought you had an alien book post in the works? where that be or am i misremembering



i am still planning on doing my alien book post!



I just have to read more books, lol. I got 3 for sure I'll use in a list, but there are a few others that I've been meaning to get my hands on.

Interesting. I'll be adding some of these to my to-read list.



Also is it me or are the covers not showing up? :/

drat they should work, i used imgbb.com and they show up for me!

Oop nvm. Turns out it is me thanks to Malwayebytes XP



omg wtf!!!



wonder if it looks that way to anyone else

oh lol ok. whew!

Yeah turns out it was blocking the site. It's totally fine now. Sorry for the scare. DX



Images from imgbb don't show up for me on my work computer, and when I try to go to the website, it says it won't load fsr

I'm currently in the middle of There's Someone Inside Your House and it's been pretty enjoyable, it's a fun book. Exactly what I expected, corny young adult meets teen slasher. I'm probably gonna read Whitney Cumming's book and Final Girls next.

Is Stephen King's Sleeping Beauties worth reading?



Is Stephen King's Sleeping Beauties worth reading?

i just posted this in the other book post but i just finished halloween night by rl stine. brenda is SUCH a shit person omg. "i didn't want to hang out w my friend bc her parents were getting a divorce and it was just TOO sad!"

lmao yikes



lmao yikes

Has anyone on here read Revival by Stephen King? How was it?

i was doing really good at reading only 1 book at a time but lately i've been starting multiple books ahhhh!!! i'm still reading Bone White by Ronald Malfi and Ghost Road Blues by Jonathan Maberry.

I'm trying to get stuff read for a book post i'm doing soon on folk horror :)



I'm trying to get stuff read for a book post i'm doing soon on folk horror :)

lol good, I don't feel so bad for barely reading Pet Sematary the past couple days then ;) I think I'm at like 15%

Lmao yeah. 😃 I am gonna start it tmrw for sure. I have that and Salem's lot on my desk at work and ppl keep asking me about them lol

my boss gave me that 10th anniversary name of the wind for my birthday and wooooow is it gorgeous

all these covers suck.

LOL. I like the first one tbh!

yay your book post still got approved :D

lmao yeah, right when I should be getting ready for bed -_-

awww hahah hope you have a good night

ty bb u too <3

i just read an unseen world by liz moore and loved it



now i'm reading little fires everywhere by celeste ng (i have less than 100 pages to go) and like it so much more than everything i never told you. and i'm very into the moral dilemna at the heart of it and have been questioning where i stand on it for most of the book Reply

I finished The Terror for the October reading challenge. It's going to be one of my favorite books of the year. I learned a lot about scurvy, lol. I really hope the AMC show is good.



I had to DNF The Women in the Castle. It's a historical fiction set around WW II. So boring. Goodreads had decent reviews too.

YES!!! I remember you were saying that you were reading it. I freaking LOVED that book!!!

It was such a great book. I even got attached to minor characters like Blanky and Bridgens. I saw people criticized the last part of the book, but I loved it. I hope the show gets the Carnivale scene down good.

i loved the last part of the book, too!



oh my god, YES. I remember while reading it that the carnivale scenes were going to be amazing on camera.



i just hope they're still going to make the show?! i heard about the casting, and then nothing... last i heard they were looking for a native american actors, i think. the casting i did see was pretty spot-on! I can really see Jared Harris as Crozier.

mutiny

scurvy

cannibalism

ice monster



that book had all kinds of horror levels!

Don't forget Goldner's tinned food!

right! a new fresh hell every time you turn the page. i'm so excited for the series.

the whole time i was reading that book i was thanking my stars i was not born in that era. (or on those ships LOL) i mean, not to pretend that our current era is spectacular considering all that's going on but like... the hygiene, the food, fuck no.

Right now I'm reading A Storm of Witchcraft: The Salem Witch Trials and the American Experience by Emerson W. Baker, then I'll read The Witching Hour by Anne Rice, then Carmilla. Carmilla is comparatively short so I kind of wished I started that one first but I picked that one up for a couple bucks while the other 2 are library books.

That being said, anyone have recommendations for supernatural lesbian novels?



That being said, anyone have recommendations for supernatural lesbian novels?

And it seems like one of the girls has a crush on the other girl, and I've been so in the mood for a lesbian romance, but I'm doubting it will happen. So I've started Meddling Kids, which is essentially an even darker version Scooby Doo Mystery Incorporated and I'm liking it so far. I also know I haven't gotten to the really fucked up shit yet, so, maybe my opinion will change, lol. I don't know what the big bad is, but it's hinting something in the occult.

i really want to read that!!!!

i tried reading



i also tried reading



between that, the song of achilles,







i'm gonna start



i tried reading The Steel Remains recently, the first in a trilogy, because I'm trying to find good fantasy with gay leads (preferably written by gay authors) and it didn't go well lmao. it was a really bleak portrayal of society with lots of oppression and i was fine with it for a while, but the gay male lead (among two others) was really insufferable and i had to put the book down after there was a flashback to him bashing some young kid's brains out into the city streets because he was drunk and suffering war trauma and the kid taunted him or something lol. no. never again.

i also tried reading The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps (with a gay protag/relationship) and the world was fascinating, but the the prose and structure were ridiculous, plus it ended tragically. both books were by gay authors lmao.

between that, the song of achilles, the fifth season, and the captive prince trilogy being popular (and terrible/homophobic) my patience is wearing thin lmao.

i'm gonna start The Language of Thorns by Leigh Bardugo as part of the grisha!verse. i didn't care for the grisha trilogy but her Crow duology was great. it seems promising, the illustrations in it are beautiful! i need to read more short stories.

I am loving the two books I am reading / listening to right now. Young Jane Young (contemporary lit) and Before the Fall (suspense).



But for sci-fi and fantasy to read, these aren't new but...



The Traitor Baru Cormorant

Six Wakes

The Stars are Legion

Lightless

The Book of the Unnamed Midwife

All Our Wrong Todays

Heap House Reply

I don't read much sci fi or fantasy but I'd like to, so thanks for that list!

I'm reading A Little Life and Spoonbenders and then I have A Discovery of Witches lined up. I think I might add a couple of these to my reading list (it never ever gets shorter lol)

I'm 33% through Heart Shaoed Box by Joe Hill and whooooooooooa boy at that phone call from that friend. That part got me.

I started reading Carrie today. I'm 50 pages in and I'm liking it so far. It's an easier read than I was expecting (I'm not sure what I was expecting, actually, lol).

