NBC tried to stop Ronan Farrow from reporting on Harvey Weinstein

Fuck NBC. They're on the same level as Fox News now Reply

Thread

Link

NBC has always been trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some keep forgetting that MSNBC & NBC News spent a majority of their news coverage on the Trump Rallies.



Bill Maher called out Chris Matthews on that last year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And they continue to interview yt people in "trump country" as though we don't know they continue to be racist as fuck and think trump is doing a great job. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

not surprised whatsoever. good on him for relentlessly pursuing this and taking it to the New Yorker Reply

Thread

Link

Of course they did. Fuck NBC. Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-10-12 02:39 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

QUEEN NICOLE! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this iconic scene Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing but cunts strikes again Reply

Thread

Link

Wow. Fuck NBC.



I do watch their 6-7pm news and feel like boycotting. Any suggestions which news program to watch for this time slot?



Edited at 2017-10-12 02:42 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

PBS! Their coverage is so much more in depth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

PBS newshour, my bad there was no reply when I first opened the page but yes to PBS



Edited at 2017-10-12 03:08 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, they do feel good stories and do stories on small businesses in America. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the network that employed Donald Trump. Reply

Thread

Link

even after him spewing crazy racist shit BTS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And they will not release the tapes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NBC can fucking rot tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

This will not end well for them and Comcast is only three years into their ownership of NBC Universal. If they don't sell the network I can see Universal Studios breaking themselves away from the NBC Group and buy themselves out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao see? Fuck NBC. Shame on them. Delete them Reply

Thread

Link

i've always loved ronan but that he kept pursuing this even through legal threats, intimidation, and his own network deterring him is really remarkable. he's the fucking best.



also idk what this is supposed to mean Lorne Michaels said SNL didn't feature any skits about Weinstein because it was "a New York thing." Reply

Thread

Link

I interpreted it as "we're both New Yorkers and I'm gonna look out for my bro" but the article implies he meant it's only a story in New York and that the rest of the country won't care?? Either way, what the fuck... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorry about that, i added a second article for clarity. above comment is correct, he meant that people outside of new york wouldn't be familiar with the story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh, def not your fault, just a shitty blatant lie on lorne's part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ronan doesn't fuck around with lambasting sex offenders. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ronan is amazing.



His sister Malone (who went public a few years ago with her own story about being molested by their father, Woody Allen, when she was seven) promoted his story on her Facebook. They are obviously really close and I love the way they stand by each other and are always so proud of each other.



Malone also posted a link to an article about how Harvey Weinstein was the one who "rehabilitated" Woody's image (after his scandal for molesting her and marrying their sister) and made sure he kept working in Hollywood. I never knew that before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got to the final round at NBCUniversal recently. Guess I'm better off elsewhere. :| Reply

Thread

Link

idk if i'm allowed to link to it but yashar ali wrote a report for a banned source with thorough details on the hurdles that ronan went through at nbc that i recommend reading in full Reply

Thread

Link

you can link it bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last Saturday, Lorne Michaels said SNL didn't feature any skits about Weinstein because it was "a New York thing."



Lorne also had no problem letting Trump host immediately after he called Mexicans rapists and criminals. Then spent the last year smugly acting like his show was anti-Trump. He ain’t shit. NBC ain’t shit. Reply

Thread

Link

NBC is trash, so this doesn't surprise me. Reply

Thread

Link