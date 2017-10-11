NBC tried to stop Ronan Farrow from reporting on Harvey Weinstein
- Despite acquiring the audio recording earlier this year of Harvey Weinstein admitting to groping Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, and having done ample research, NBC told Ronan Farrow that he did not have enough reporting to move forward with the story.
- He had interviewed a victim, who accuses Weinstein of sexually assaulting her, on camera but she rescinded permission to use the footage after legal threats from Weinstein. He later secured an interview with another victim, but NBC told him not to use their resources.
- NBC employees say that over many months, the network tried to slow down the story before giving him permission to take his story to The New Yorker. The president of NBC News denies this.
- Last Saturday, Lorne Michaels said SNL didn't feature any skits about Weinstein because it was "a New York thing," and that national audiences wouldn't recognize the story.
- Reminder: NBC also owned and sat on the audio recording of Trump saying that he could grab women "by the p---y" before it was published by the Washington Post.
Bill Maher called out Chris Matthews on that last year.
I do watch their 6-7pm news and feel like boycotting. Any suggestions which news program to watch for this time slot?
also idk what this is supposed to mean Lorne Michaels said SNL didn't feature any skits about Weinstein because it was "a New York thing."
His sister Malone (who went public a few years ago with her own story about being molested by their father, Woody Allen, when she was seven) promoted his story on her Facebook. They are obviously really close and I love the way they stand by each other and are always so proud of each other.
Malone also posted a link to an article about how Harvey Weinstein was the one who "rehabilitated" Woody's image (after his scandal for molesting her and marrying their sister) and made sure he kept working in Hollywood. I never knew that before.
Lorne also had no problem letting Trump host immediately after he called Mexicans rapists and criminals. Then spent the last year smugly acting like his show was anti-Trump. He ain’t shit. NBC ain’t shit.