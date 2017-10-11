i want to watch this out of pure trashiness and there's a gay male lead but i don't feel like it'll get renewed



Edited at 2017-10-12 02:33 am (UTC) Reply

will get cancelled just like Melrose Place.

I was a little bored in the beginning but I loved the catfight and need more drama. Intrigued enough to give this show another chance. And I love Fallon and her relationship with Michael, the chauffeur. Reply

i hope they add the opening credits next week.



are you telling me they did not use the opening credits to dynasty? wtf is this remake? Reply

This was worse than that Dallas reboot. Reply

Dynasty getting rebooted just makes me want to rewatch Delirious. Again. Reply

tbh the acting was terrible and it was corny AF but i'll be back next week Reply

I'm gonna give this mess a try but only because I find James Mackay super charming. Reply

How was this? The promos I've seen all over the place really pissed me off lol. Drinking the glass with diamond gems in it??? That was like the tackiest shit I ever have seen, lmao. Reply

Liz Gilles needs to do better. Reply

I wish she would choose a good project. I really loved her on Victorious. Reply

right?? i want her on my TV i just dont wanna watch this show Reply

How was it? How was Liz?



A writer favorited my tweet yesterday after I told them I know they stole a photo. I still don't know what they like meant. Reply

I love Liz and I wanna give it a try for her but I’m still mourning Sex Drugs and Rock N Roll :( (even if season 2 was a mess) Reply

I really liked it! Liz is bae.

I think everybody did a good job. It held my attention. Reply

This looks low budget. I doubt the show will give us iconic moments like this:



That's why I didn't watch, honestly. Watching it looked like Fallon in the commercials bite the head off of the bride topper didn't entice me to watch. Alexis and Dominique made the show. Far more than Crystal ever did. Also Dynasty doesn't really work without Dallas on the air. Reply

Aren't the entire original cast against this reboot lol Reply

