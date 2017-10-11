October 11th, 2017, 10:26 pm klutzy_girl Dynasty - 1.02 - Spit It Out - Promo Source Tagged: television, television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2020 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-10-12 02:33 am (UTC)
Dynasty getting rebooted just makes me want to rewatch Delirious. Again.
A writer favorited my tweet yesterday after I told them I know they stole a photo. I still don't know what they like meant.
I really liked it! Liz is bae.
I think everybody did a good job. It held my attention.
Aren't the entire original cast against this reboot lol