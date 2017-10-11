sixties:

Seth MacFarlane speaks about his jab at Weinstein in 2013



- Back in 2013, Seth MacFarlane had made a joke about actresses not having to pretend to be attracted to Weinstein anymore. Seth spoke about the incident that prompted him to make that joke.
- While working on the Ted films, Seth's friend and colleague, Jessica Barth, spoke to him about her encounter with Weinstein and his repeated attempts. Seth saw the opportunity at the to make that jab at Weinstein as he was coming from a place of anger and loathing.
Video of Seth at the announcement of Oscar nominations


