Seth MacFarlane speaks about his jab at Weinstein in 2013

i forgot he hosted the oscars Reply

Thread

Link

i don't particularly like this dude but i've seen people acting like the joke was in bad taste bc it painted the actresses in a bad light or something but i think it was spot on and the exact type of joke that you laugh at what you're really supposed to be laughing. idt he was making fun/juding the women at all with that tbh Reply

Thread

Link

tbh when i first saw the video i thought he was shaming the actresses. i didn't even notice how pissed off he looks as he's saying it. context is everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I didn't really catch how stone-cold his face was... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The joke ended up being made at the expense of women, not at the expense of Harvey. If he wanted to drag Harvey or give him shit, he could have said "Now Harvey can leave these actresses alone." Or something. Something that's clearly on Harvey and calls out his actions and behaviour. Not women's. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I forgive him, but attaching the names of specific women (as they're nominated for the highest honor in their field no less) with Harvey's abusive bullshit as part of the "call out" is nagl. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sure he's asked her for permission. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I meant the nominees who he says don't have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey anymore Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









why am i being told a link leads to a video when it, in fact, does not Reply

Thread

Link

its fixed! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To the people slamming Seth for not "doing" anything, please STOP! He stood by me and respected my wishes that he not retaliate in any way. https://t.co/0mlKILP1Gi — Jessica Barth (@_jessicabarth_) October 11, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

:'( i feel so bad for her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like with all the stories about people who knew...how can others like Hillary Clinton claim they didn't?

How dense are they or was it simply because it wasn't people they cared about? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:) thanks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seth acting like he's no predator as well. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I remember Eliza Dushku saying on Howard Stern over a decade ago that she once made out with Seth at club and he 'got a few drinks in me' before he made a move. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to turn that interview off after two minutes because Stern was unbearably creepy and Eliza was just reciting from the Cool Girl handbook Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A this point we need a list of men who HAVEN'T sexually harmed women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RME. As if the creator of Family Guy cares about women. Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped watching because of how they treated Meg TBQH as well as his 'UMMM, WELL NONE OF US DUDES KNOW HOW TO WRITE TEEN GIRLS YA KNOW?', as if Meg had always been dumped on and didn't have multiple episodes in the past where her family loved & cared about her.



They didn't forget how to write her, they just figured making her a joke was better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't they treat chris just as dumb tho? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He wrote four episodes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this asshole makes tv shows and movies and jokes about degrading / abusing women, but he gets a free pass.



unbelievable. i see its okay for certain people to speak out and it's okay for others to stay quiet like the mouses they are.



Edited at 2017-10-12 02:15 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Good for him if he truly was getting a jab in on behalf of a friend while protecting her, but also if enough people would get that joke enough to laugh why didn’t someone decide to round up people and make this officially public knowledge years ago? I know the actresses/employees were intimidated with their livelihoods being affected but there were plenty of people (men) in that audience that could have helped end this years ago. This whole mess is infuriating. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. The fact that there was laughing instead of a collective gasp/awkward silence meant that people took what he said as a joke, not as a serious call out. It was almost like half laughing at the actresses, half laughing at Harvey. No one taking it seriously. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP, this post is a LIE. Reply

Thread

Link

Friendly reminder that Seth hasn't had anything to do with Family Guy in years other than voicing his characters. 😒 it's the co creator that writes everything now and tbh I think that explains why it's become so terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

He set the foundation for it and it was always awful, but it truly went to new lows after he left. I think all he does is show up to do voicework and bounce now.



But he's definitely made some awful jokes/commentary on his shows and that's what they're rooted in. He was just keeping the floodgates closed at the time from what it turned into. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't disagree, he's far from perfect, it just irks me that when people criticize him it's not so much about thing he's said and done and more ~but family guy!! ~ which, OK, right. But people don't realize he doesn't have much to do with it now. I'm not a fan of him or the show, although it probably looks that way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, please. For one, he defended that extremely transphobic episode about Quagmire's dad. He ain't shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the same year as the classic "We saw your boobs" song. cool cool cool Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-10-12 02:21 am (UTC) all the sleazy hollywood execs right now Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just waiting for the Michael Bay floodgates to open Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry, I'm not here for him congratulating himself on his defense of women after he demeaned actresses at those same Oscars by singing "We saw YOUR BOOBS!" while the camera panned over their faces. Reply

Thread

Link

those reaction shots were fillmed on a different day... the actresses were in on the joke. as if it wasn't totally obvious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because women never feel pressured to go along with sexist, degrading jokes at their expense.



Women "play along" when they're being degraded because otherwise they get called humorless bitches. Hilarie Burton's twitter account was overtaken all day by people calling her a cunt and worse and saying she obviously wasn't a victim when Ben Affleck groped her, because she laughed and no woman ever laughs if she feels degraded. But they do.



You really think every one of those women enjoyed that joke? I doubt it.



And even if they did, it would still be an incredibly degrading and demeaning treatment of women and their bodies.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link