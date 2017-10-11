Seth MacFarlane speaks about his jab at Weinstein in 2013
October 11, 2017
- Back in 2013, Seth MacFarlane had made a joke about actresses not having to pretend to be attracted to Weinstein anymore. Seth spoke about the incident that prompted him to make that joke.
- While working on the Ted films, Seth's friend and colleague, Jessica Barth, spoke to him about her encounter with Weinstein and his repeated attempts. Seth saw the opportunity at the to make that jab at Weinstein as he was coming from a place of anger and loathing.
Video of Seth at the announcement of Oscar nominations
source
How dense are they or was it simply because it wasn't people they cared about?
They didn't forget how to write her, they just figured making her a joke was better.
unbelievable. i see its okay for certain people to speak out and it's okay for others to stay quiet like the mouses they are.
But he's definitely made some awful jokes/commentary on his shows and that's what they're rooted in. He was just keeping the floodgates closed at the time from what it turned into.
Women "play along" when they're being degraded because otherwise they get called humorless bitches. Hilarie Burton's twitter account was overtaken all day by people calling her a cunt and worse and saying she obviously wasn't a victim when Ben Affleck groped her, because she laughed and no woman ever laughs if she feels degraded. But they do.
You really think every one of those women enjoyed that joke? I doubt it.
And even if they did, it would still be an incredibly degrading and demeaning treatment of women and their bodies.