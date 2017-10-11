How do Celebrities feel about mayonnaise?
Guy Fieri—of Triple D fame—refers to mayonnaise as Food Lube. His special Donkey Sauce, which was revealed to be Just Aioli in an earlier hard-hitting ONTD post, is also Just Mayo with some stuff in it.
Making my favorite sandwich. I swear it's delicious. @Hellmanns pic.twitter.com/sK5XeHxVi9— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 5, 2016
NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves combining Hellmanns with bananas for a delectable snack.
Mayonnaise is a versatile condiment!
While on Conan, it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian likes to put mayonnaise “on her vagina.”
Her sister Kourtney further explained: "People asked us, 'What does mayonnaise on your vagina do? And we said it makes it shine like the top of the Chrysler Building…”
Blake Lively also enjoys washing her hair with it.
…but not everyone likes mayo! While making a sandwich, Tamera Mowry asked her husband if he wanted extra mayonnaise and he had this to say: “Tamera I don’t like mayo just because I’m white! I actually hate mayo.”
Among the mayo-haters, Jimmy Fallon is terrified of the stuff because it reminds him of puss.
And if you didn’t already know, Jaden Smith is suing a vegan mayo start-up company over logo and brand name similarities.
How do you feel about mayonnaise?
Diners, Drive-ins, and Lies: The Truth Behind Fieri’s Donkey Sauce
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5
mix the mayo with some bbq sauce then we can talk