How do Celebrities feel about mayonnaise?




2fd00e5eaacce9c37.jpg

Guy Fieri—of Triple D fame—refers to mayonnaise as Food Lube. His special Donkey Sauce, which was revealed to be Just Aioli in an earlier hard-hitting ONTD post, is also Just Mayo with some stuff in it.



NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves combining Hellmanns with bananas for a delectable snack.

mayo-eater.gif

Mayonnaise is a versatile condiment!

9200f24bf7601025e2e118138b888f9f.jpg.png

While on Conan, it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian likes to put mayonnaise “on her vagina.”

Her sister Kourtney further explained: "People asked us, 'What does mayonnaise on your vagina do? And we said it makes it shine like the top of the Chrysler Building…”

blake_lively_png_by_mascot_by_miss_sun_ostapenko-d5c5bg4.png

Blake Lively also enjoys washing her hair with it.

screen_shot_2017-01-17_at_11.35.50_am.png

…but not everyone likes mayo! While making a sandwich, Tamera Mowry asked her husband if he wanted extra mayonnaise and he had this to say: “Tamera I don’t like mayo just because I’m white! I actually hate mayo.”

3ea5b21323aab9db0.png

Among the mayo-haters, Jimmy Fallon is terrified of the stuff because it reminds him of puss.

News-Jaden-Smiths-Boxed-Water-Brand-Suing-Vegan-Mayo-Startup-Over-Logo-Design-070817-1.jpg

And if you didn’t already know, Jaden Smith is suing a vegan mayo start-up company over logo and brand name similarities.

guy_at_steubens_thumb_565x341.jpg

How do you feel about mayonnaise?

