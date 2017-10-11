I'm trying to watch this, but the Mutant X level special effects are making it hard. Reply

so what happened to the X-Men? where they at?? Reply

They have only been mentioned as missing with some references to an "event" they happened. Reply

I think it's the same event mentioned in Logan Reply

I'm really liking this show, by which I mean Clarice 😍😍😍 Reply

I'd basically want to be Storm. Reply

the actual canon characters take a backseat to the bland white family original characters? no thank you



also to answer the question, i'd want jean grey's type of telepathy



Edited at 2017-10-12 02:29 am (UTC) Reply

Maybe in the first episode, but following that the canon characters are getting good time. Reply

I'm loving this show! It's so much fun. I was sad when there wasn't a post here. Thanks, OP!



My ideal power would be teleportation. I would be all over the globe. It'd be amazing. Reply

Same! Or the ability to change my appearance on a whim. Reply

I LOVE THIS SHOW. I love clarice, I want to know her back story.



Fuck bryan singer tho, why does he have to be involved with this series, can't he just stick to the x-men movies. Reply

same, i only care about her character lmfao (not true,i love Polaris too) Reply

I Love Clarice (always have and was heartbroken when she died in the comics) and I LOVED Polaris. I'm so excited they are mentioning the MLF and Brotherhood and I hope we see them. Reply

lol i was legit just looking through the television tag to see if there was a post for this. i just watched the 2 aired eps out of sheer boredom and loved it Reply

I did that too to talk about it and realized there wasn't one. I haven't created a post about it in a long time but I'll get better! I don't have live TV so I watch everything on Hulu the next day. Reply

I like it so far. Reply

i

love

this

show Reply

I do too...It's the one show I look forward to every week besides The Good Place. Reply

Are you me because same Reply

I watched episode 2 earlier tonight. So far I think the show has good potential, I'm interested to see where it goes. Reply

The show has great potential. I love how the mother is slowly getting it and I hope she divorces Moyer's ass and fucks light boy. Reply

This show is great! Reply

loved ep 2! Reply

Right?! I don't think the effects are bad. I am enjoying the tiny little mysteries they are setting up like in the comics:



1. The Event that happened

2. Mentioning the Mutant Liberation Front

3. Another mention of the Brotherhood.



I don't understand why hot Dad from Life with Hope was thinking of the Strucker family and that incident in 1969 or something.



Things are set the fuck up and I want to know everything! Reply

I love this show. I love Polaris and she should have killed that bitch trying to kick her in the stomach. Reply

I was surprised she didn't try to kill her. I thought she was going to at least use her powers a little more. Reply

I honestly thought she had killed her with the table legs inpailing her in the fence. I guess not. I’m also liking the kids, they feel like siblings. The mom though needs a role other than scared wife etc. If they make her their medical person it could start to flesh out the character. Reply

it's alright, it shows a lot of promise. i don't care for the parents of the twins. Reply

also i have a lot of fantasies/daydreams about having magneto's powers idk why it's so fascinating to me. Reply

