The Gifted 1x03 Promo "eXodus"
Since no one else will... I will promote the hell out of this show because I love it and need mutants in my life.
Source
ONTD? What would you want your mutant power to be if you were born that way?
Why isn't there a, "Watch this now bitches" tag?
Source
ONTD? What would you want your mutant power to be if you were born that way?
Why isn't there a, "Watch this now bitches" tag?
also to answer the question, i'd want jean grey's type of telepathy
Edited at 2017-10-12 02:29 am (UTC)
My ideal power would be teleportation. I would be all over the globe. It'd be amazing.
Fuck bryan singer tho, why does he have to be involved with this series, can't he just stick to the x-men movies.
love
this
show
1. The Event that happened
2. Mentioning the Mutant Liberation Front
3. Another mention of the Brotherhood.
I don't understand why hot Dad from Life with Hope was thinking of the Strucker family and that incident in 1969 or something.
Things are set the fuck up and I want to know everything!