this was actually a pretty boring episode. filler material.



the only interesting thing that happened was Ms Grundy getting killed at the end by the the guy who shot Archie's dad. Reply

lmao bless this mess of a show



i dont care about the lodges tbh, and this episode really cemented that. i dont really care about veronica has a friend to betty, i dont care about veronica in her own story versus her family, and i dont really feel varchie.



cheryl is the crazy alien queen of my dreams. but since when did her mom get burned? we saw her mom when she was burning the house, it looked like her mom was fine



hi miss grundy. bye miss grundy. Reply

Penelope ran back into the house to save the family portrait and got her ass burned that way LOLOL Reply

i really thought she ran back for nana Rose, oops Reply

lmaoooooo i forgot nana is probably in the attic still Reply

lol, i had a lot of the same thoughts Reply

I didn't even notice the pearls! Lol Reply

lol i was wondering how her makeup was perfect after too Reply

i need a crazy Cheryl icon Reply

I liked that Jughead/Pop scene lol.



Its always crazy to me how tv kids talk to their parents but I liked that scene with Veronica and her mom in the church. That scene w/Cheryl and her mom too.



Edited at 2017-10-12 02:02 am (UTC)

Cheryl went Pulp Fiction with those threats. Reply

Even in the end she was a messy predatory skank....death by bloody erotic asphyxiation and all Reply

who would've thought that Hermione would turn out the be the craziest mom Reply

the deadliest maybe. Penelope is straight up abusive - thanks for saying so show! - but I don't think she'd kill her kids and Alice is a hypocritical bitch but not off the rails and Archie's mom is.....boring? I guess you need one 'normal' one in the mix Reply

i was surprised at how relatively chill alice was about betty and jughead almost fucking Reply

she always has been pretty chill about Jug, old soft spot for his dad? Reply

So much of the Fred stuff felt like a spiritual sequel to The Dreams of Dylan McKay.



Try as I might, I just can't care about Veronica. She's such a pale version of what she was in the comics.



Cheryl is never not amusing to me, and I really liked the scene between Betty and Kevin. I'm glad the show remembered that they're supposed to be friends. Reply

but she's not supposed to be comics Veronica, that's what Cheryl is for. I think there's some interesting things to her but it's not really fair to compare her to that version.



that said, I am curious as to how she was pre-emotional enlightenment but it would only open the 'why can't we have THIS VERONICA' floodgates. Reply

Yeah but comics Veronica is what people wanted and expected. Veronica Lodge is a very well known character so for this to be the Veronica we get is disappointing. Reply

But they said over and over and over during the lead up to season 1 and then throughout it that she just isn't that girl. Why would she be in season 2? Reply

I just mean in general it's disappointing. I know it's too late now. Reply

Fred was on deaths doorstep and they let him go home the same night he was shot?

right lol Reply

Can he even afford to stay in the hospital longer? LOL Reply

screaming Reply

omg at the riverdale police not making pop's a crime scene and making pop clean up fred's blood. also their hospital looks so old and wtf at the old fashion uniforms they make the staff wear. shit riverdale, get it together.



but yay for veronica and cheryl blessing my tv screen again! <3 Reply

right! i was like what time period are we supposed to be in? Reply

bring back archie's weird mysteries honestly



that was the happiest Jug has ever been in an ep, almost getting laid really worked for him Reply

he actually told someone else to lighten up LOL Reply

Does anyone know if the first ep is up anywhere yet? Reply

it was really cheesy (even more so than usual) and that shower sex scene was so out of place. Reply

I didn't need the dreams Fred was having, they felt like a waste of time.



I'm not sure why they bothered to bring back Miss Grundy only to kill her. And she only went to the next town over? I thought she would have fled the area. Reply

Archie and Veronica are so forced their scenes are uncomfortable.

Also, poor Veronica it will be either all about her dad, Archie, or her "bad boy" ex all season. Reply

Link





Also got creepy incest vibes during the Lodge reunion.



And I guess Archie is going to turn into The Punisher now. lmao













Cheryl remained the best as usual. Bitch is fucking psycho and I live for it. Can't wait to see her nurse mommy dearest back to health.

I SCREAMED when they showed miss grundy. like literally. #girlbye Also got creepy incest vibes during the Lodge reunion.And I guess Archie is going to turn into The Punisher now. lmaoCheryl remained the best as usual. Bitch is fucking psycho and I live for it. Can't wait to see her nurse mommy dearest back to health. Reply

so is this show trying to add a supernatural element with cheryl? her kissing freds forehead and saying he'll live, and she's returning the favor or archie saving her life. plus last season nana rose did predict the twins, etc.



mmmm papa lodge is hot af.



i wonder if betty's dad is the one who shot fred... some say it looked like him, and i kinda see it. plus who would want to shoot fred and kill grundy? well idk why hal would either, so idk. Reply

I honestly think Cheryl's just delusional LOL Reply

Veronica’s attempt at a bon mot/bonbon pun is undermined by her pronouncing the “t”; tres gauche, Ms. Lodge.



I missed this show. TV is so much more fun when it's on. Reply

I can't believe they killed Miss Grundy lmfaooooo. This ep needed more Cheryl, who was flawlessly crazy as usual. I'm in the minority maybe but I liked Veronica a lot more in this ep. The scene between her and Hermione in the chapel actually gave me chills. I think her and KJ need to work on their chemistry, but I think everyone's improved acting-wise a bit. Also the cinematography is WAY better.



Just noticed Cheryl is singing with the Pussycats in the promo and now I'm freaking out!



Edited at 2017-10-12 04:14 am (UTC)

I am side-eyeing that Josie, Valerie, Melody, and Reggie got a combined total of one minute of screentime in the ep.



This is why I don't trust all those media interviews that stated the show will actually write for the characters of color (who aren't the Lodges) in S2. Reply

