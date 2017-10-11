October 11th, 2017, 09:14 pm pikapika217 Riverdale 2x02 promo - Nighthawks sourceAre you a stress eater ONTD?? Tagged: television - cw Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
the only interesting thing that happened was Ms Grundy getting killed at the end by the the guy who shot Archie's dad.
i dont care about the lodges tbh, and this episode really cemented that. i dont really care about veronica has a friend to betty, i dont care about veronica in her own story versus her family, and i dont really feel varchie.
cheryl is the crazy alien queen of my dreams. but since when did her mom get burned? we saw her mom when she was burning the house, it looked like her mom was fine
hi miss grundy. bye miss grundy.
Its always crazy to me how tv kids talk to their parents but I liked that scene with Veronica and her mom in the church. That scene w/Cheryl and her mom too.
Edited at 2017-10-12 02:02 am (UTC)
Try as I might, I just can't care about Veronica. She's such a pale version of what she was in the comics.
Cheryl is never not amusing to me, and I really liked the scene between Betty and Kevin. I'm glad the show remembered that they're supposed to be friends.
that said, I am curious as to how she was pre-emotional enlightenment but it would only open the 'why can't we have THIS VERONICA' floodgates.
but yay for veronica and cheryl blessing my tv screen again! <3
I'm not sure why they bothered to bring back Miss Grundy only to kill her. And she only went to the next town over? I thought she would have fled the area.
Also, poor Veronica it will be either all about her dad, Archie, or her "bad boy" ex all season.
Also got creepy incest vibes during the Lodge reunion.
And I guess Archie is going to turn into The Punisher now. lmao
Cheryl remained the best as usual. Bitch is fucking psycho and I live for it. Can't wait to see her nurse mommy dearest back to health.
mmmm papa lodge is hot af.
i wonder if betty's dad is the one who shot fred... some say it looked like him, and i kinda see it. plus who would want to shoot fred and kill grundy? well idk why hal would either, so idk.
I missed this show. TV is so much more fun when it's on.
Just noticed Cheryl is singing with the Pussycats in the promo and now I'm freaking out!
Edited at 2017-10-12 04:14 am (UTC)
This is why I don't trust all those media interviews that stated the show will actually write for the characters of color (who aren't the Lodges) in S2.