October 11th, 2017, 09:08 pm chibik3r0 Survivor 35x03 - "My Kisses Are Very Private" The Hustler (red) tribe lost for the second week in a row. Patrick was voted out 4 - 1 over LaurenSource: TV/CBSPlease put unaired spoiled discussion under an LJ Spoiler cut!
I also finished watching Australian Survivor yesterday and it was a really good season. I really recommend it.
i'm glad we finally got confessionals from desi and roark. i wish we could see more from the healers - they're the most interesting tribe imo.
also, i'm so thankful that the men this season are prancing around in their underwear and we have so many ass shots - we've been so #blessed by the survivor gay gods.
The romance (or whatever) between Cole and Jessica is kind of amusing. And Jessica is a virgin ... wow. Ashley's fascination with JP is funny, too.
Joe is a dick. Ryan's lines feel scripted. I forgot Desi and Roark were even on the show until this episode.
A tribe swap already? Ugh.