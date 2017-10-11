Yolanda Hadid and Carla Bruni on 'Watch What Happens Live'



- After Andy reminds Carla that Trump once called her "flat-chested," she rates Trump's appearance as a 3 out of 10 (and says it would be 0 if he weren't president)
- Yolanda says removing her implants and fixing her dental work were the best methods for fighting her Lyme disease
- A caller asks Yolanda about the "shade" toward her ex-husband in her new book
- When asked if Bella cares that The Weeknd dating Selena Gomez, Yolanda says "Not anymore, I think," and seems to deny that Bella is now dating Drake
- Yolanda says her and Zayn "have a lot to talk about"







sources: 1 2 3 4
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,