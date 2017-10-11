Yolanda Hadid and Carla Bruni on 'Watch What Happens Live'





Edited at 2017-10-12 12:54 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol is this real? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Believe it or not, a lot of people don't know that's the actual name for giving head to a woman. It was shocking for me too when I left NYC for the first time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So she dropped the name of her ex husband to go back to the name of her ex-ex-husband. Reply

Thread

Link

Because otherwise no one would know who the fuck she is and she's not about to give that name recognition up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Capitalizing on your children's fame. A classic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's already rich, she has no real reason to give a fuck other than being a fame whore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yolanda van den herik hew ??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cheryl Tweedy should take notes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess because it's her kids name too



and for the recognition Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get your daughter some help Reply

Thread

Link

Bella looks so much like a younger Carla Bruni with her nose job and all that it's weird Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I thought it was ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i totally thought the same thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nightmare fuel Reply

Thread

Link

I think Carla is so pretty, but she always seems a bit ditzy in interviews Reply

Thread

Link

she wants to be kris jenner soo bad Reply

Thread

Link

a girl on my fb who has "chronic lyme disease" posted during the eclipse that the moon was causing her to get dizzy / sick because of her lyme's even though a lot of people who looked at the eclipse were getting headaches. This lyme nonsense has to stop Reply

Thread

Link

When asked if Bella cares that The Weeknd dating Selena Gomez, Yolanda says "Not anymore, I think"



lmao why would you admit that, someone needs some media training from kris Reply

Thread

Link

its going to be quiet for her mom thats for sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLLLLLL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To be fair, would you even know she had been on this show if she had not mentioned it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

munchausen queen Reply

Thread

Link

you think she gave Bella Lyme? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't forget Anwar! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i met yolanda at a signing for her book to get my mom a signed copy for her bday and i had no idea the book pretty much detailed her struggle with lyme and basically everyone in line had lyme and they were all like, crying talking to her and thanking her for speaking out. she was VERY VERY kind to every person and didn't rush anyone.



when i went up it told her i was here for my mom and she asked me if she was sick and i was like, "oh, no. we just both were huge fans of you on RHOBH and are proud of the work you're doing" (which was a white lie because i had no idea about her advocacy), but she was still so sweet to me!



tldr; yolanda is really fucking nice and actually super pretty IRL. Reply

Thread

Link

aww, this is sweet :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow that's really nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She seems sweet I find her voice very soothing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww, that's kind of awesome, TBH. I don't even know why it didn't occur to me that she would have made people with Lyme feel like they had a voice/advocare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yolanda pls tell your daughter that I think her sneaker video should be in the Smithsonian Reply

Thread

Link





Now i know where did bella hadid got the inspiration for her new face https://t.co/n1M9vQMpZu — ethereal (@thatdiorlook) September 23, 2017



Edited at 2017-10-12 01:19 am (UTC) carla bruni? the french singer? lol thats so random theres actually a post going around about how bella must have modelled her new face after her lol Reply

Thread

Link

i've always thought bella's nose job looked like carlas and that isn't a compliment. carla's nosejob is very 80s. we have better techniques and technology now. you shouldn't have such a narrow bridge. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Inverted v deformity realness! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gasp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are Drake and The Weeknd cool with each other again? Cause last I remember hearing (like years ago) was that they aren’t Reply

Thread

Link

yeah they're friends, they've been special guests at each others shows a few times this year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link