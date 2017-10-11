Yolanda Hadid and Carla Bruni on 'Watch What Happens Live'
- After Andy reminds Carla that Trump once called her "flat-chested," she rates Trump's appearance as a 3 out of 10 (and says it would be 0 if he weren't president)
- Yolanda says removing her implants and fixing her dental work were the best methods for fighting her Lyme disease
- A caller asks Yolanda about the "shade" toward her ex-husband in her new book
- When asked if Bella cares that The Weeknd dating Selena Gomez, Yolanda says "Not anymore, I think," and seems to deny that Bella is now dating Drake
- Yolanda says her and Zayn "have a lot to talk about"
sources: 1 2 3 4
Edited at 2017-10-12 12:54 am (UTC)
and for the recognition
lmao why would you admit that, someone needs some media training from kris
when i went up it told her i was here for my mom and she asked me if she was sick and i was like, "oh, no. we just both were huge fans of you on RHOBH and are proud of the work you're doing" (which was a white lie because i had no idea about her advocacy), but she was still so sweet to me!
tldr; yolanda is really fucking nice and actually super pretty IRL.
Edited at 2017-10-12 01:19 am (UTC)
lmao i fuckin hate yolanda