Cheryl & Liam Payne are already teaching seven-month-old son Bear another language con Español

Cheryl & Liam Payne are already teaching seven-month-old son Bear another language
Liam Payne and Cheryl are teaching their son a foreign language! https://t.co/V73lkHELld— OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) October 11, 2017
• Lime on bb Bear: “They have toys that play Spanish. He was bouncing around and it was counting in Spanish. I was learning Spanish myself.”
• Lime adds: “He loves singing. He loves being sang to. That’s what makes him happy and what makes him laugh, so maybe there’s a bit of music in him, you know.”
• On being away from Bear: “It’s hard being away. He’s going to stay with his mum until we really figure out what we’re doing. It’s going to be difficult but time differences with babies and stuff – it’s really hard on them. I don’t want to drag him around the world for, you know, just for my sanity. We’ll do it when the time’s right.”
♪ Bajamos, bajamos / Manos en la cintura, vamos! / Bajamos, bajamos /
Chica, tienes el ambiente, estoy listo para la subida ♫
Muy chingon. ONTD, do you speak Spanish or another language?
that como, come, comen, comemos shit was confusing
Im also learning japanese and korean on the app as well but i cbf so i havent actually used it at all
I want to finally learn Spanish... I should have taken that instead of Japanese 2. Oops.
Funny tho was that I was like "but I learned English from Television (esp MTV) even when captions turned on".
its i for como
he/she is comen
theyre is comen
and we're is comemos
i tried to learn korean on duolingo and i gave up lol
reading japanese is hard because of kangi ):
grammar and vocab are an entirely different challenge though
And lol @ come, comen, etc. Spanish conjugation is a trip.
YAAAAAAAAAAAAAS @ your song selection OP! Let's bop to El Chico Del Apartamento 512 next, plz
Soon Bear will be more fluent than he is.
They work as supplement tools to the overall goal. At the end of the day, there are a lot of factors to learning a language, including personal motivation and attitudes / hindrances, the style of learning you're partaking in, and how much interaction (that is to say, input and output) you are getting. Input and output in spontaneous, meaningful environments is crucial, and most of the time that means that in order to learn to fluency, you need some kind of immersive environment, or at least need to practice a TON.
My advice: start talking to people, above all else. Mastery of the grammar is important, but that will come with interaction and supplemental individual study (be it on one of these programs or otherwise). The purpose of language is to understand and be understood, and most likely your interlocutor will understand you even with bad initial grammar. Figure out your best techniques for learning and retaining vocabulary, and OVERSTUDY. Memrise is great for this. Again, meaning-making is hugely important, and using this vocabulary in meaningful situations is what's going to help it stick. You need between 9-14 exposures to a word in order for it to enter your lexicon, and those exposures have to be multimodal. Practice your listening by talking to real people (often time curriculum recordings are stale and don't replicate artifacts that exist in natural conversation), and above all, don't be afraid to make mistakes.
DON'T let marketing fool you. If you're older than puberty, then none of those programs will "teach you language the way you learned as a child," because it's scientifically / cognitively impossible. You're going to learn language like an adult, with a system of language to compare your next one against, with firm semantic representation of concepts that exist in the world, and with the culture that comes with language all playing a role.
Also, chatting with other people who can correct your skills helps a lot too.
and no you need to combine learning tools
Listen to Spanish language music, watch Spanish language shows, watch your English shows w Spanish subtitles if possible. Ted talks are gr8 for subtitles. Use Duolingo, use Lingvist, use Memrise. Try to write down lyrics to songs you don’t know to practice listening. Find copies of books you enjoy in Spanish.
Gl bb!!! I believe in you!!!
As an adult we don't have the patience to absorb language without emmersion. You don't necessarily need a class or teacher but you'd need a physical person to practice with. I'd also recommend reading books listening to music and watching television in the language
Ugh i wish i spoke spanish, but i can't even manage my french properly so i won't even bother. I started learning italian in school like 12 years ago, but i have no memory of it. So i'm basically stuck with german and english and the pitiful amount of french i managed to retain from high school :'(
Don't feel too bad about it, oftentimes kids who speak Spanish as a mother tongue experience this problem too.
I had a bit of trouble when I was a kid and my dad used to make me repeat this all the time "R con R Guitarra, R con R Carril, rápido corren los carros en el ferrocarril" I'd say it all the time until I learnt to roll my Rs (only to re-learn how to pronounce them when I started learning English as a kid too, lol).
edit: Oop someone posted a video w/ the same trick my dad taught me. It really is helpful.
Even then, we had a sub in French for like 6 months for one year...I do wish I Could have continued, but my college didn't offer it.
I got assigned to study French in secondary and apparently I was good enough to be in the top lesson group, but I just didn't grasp the value in learning a second language and chose not to continue it at GCSE (plus our teachers were horrid people). I did some after school lessons in Mandarin and Italian, but once again the way they taught was just not interesting enough for my mind to stick with it.
Of course now I wish I had for at least one of them (mostly Mandarin tbh, though I think the writing for that one intimidated me too).
i'm fluent in english french and italian tho, and getting pretty decent at norwegian. (native portuguese)
i'll def make sure my future kid(s) learn at least 3 foreigh languages