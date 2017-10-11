bflowhalloween

Cheryl & Liam Payne are already teaching seven-month-old son Bear another language con Español


Lime on bb Bear: “They have toys that play Spanish. He was bouncing around and it was counting in Spanish. I was learning Spanish myself.”

Lime adds: “He loves singing. He loves being sang to. That’s what makes him happy and what makes him laugh, so maybe there’s a bit of music in him, you know.”

On being away from Bear: “It’s hard being away. He’s going to stay with his mum until we really figure out what we’re doing. It’s going to be difficult but time differences with babies and stuff – it’s really hard on them. I don’t want to drag him around the world for, you know, just for my sanity. We’ll do it when the time’s right.”


Bajamos, bajamos / Manos en la cintura, vamos! / Bajamos, bajamos /
Chica, tienes el ambiente, estoy listo para la subida

Muy chingon. ONTD, do you speak Spanish or another language?

