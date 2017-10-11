Cheryl & Liam Payne are already teaching seven-month-old son Bear another language con Español

Yes, ONTD, let's talk about language. Reply

im currently learning spanish on duolingo, apparently im 25% fluent now but...idk



that como, come, comen, comemos shit was confusing



Im also learning japanese and korean on the app as well but i cbf so i havent actually used it at all Reply

I'm trying to get back to using duolingo and Memrise but its so hard haha.

I want to finally learn Spanish... I should have taken that instead of Japanese 2. Oops. Reply

Korean is so fucking hard. Even when I lived in the country and children tried to teach me basic stuff I had a hard time. I did teach myself how to read and say numbers 1-10 and promptly forgot once I hit American soil again. Hangeul is frickin hard omg. Reply

Seriously though. My grandmother (rest her beautiful soul) taught me some especially in names, mom, hers, uncle etc etc. I wish my kid self would've continued on because they kept insisting on English as my first language as in reading, writing and typing, and everything. I got to learn pieces of stuff in Korean if I did well in English. :(



Funny tho was that I was like "but I learned English from Television (esp MTV) even when captions turned on". Reply

they say the alphabet can be learned within a day but the actual language makes me go ???????????????????????????????? Reply

IKR? I recently started learning Korean by myself too and my brain is really having a hard time. Maybe I should try to learn from French instead of English 🤷🏽‍♀️ Reply

lol @ como.

its i for como

he/she is comen

theyre is comen

and we're is comemos



i tried to learn korean on duolingo and i gave up lol Reply

reading korean is not too bad since the sounds of the character rarely change. just got to memorize the sounds of vowels and consonants and you’re usually good to go.



reading japanese is hard because of kangi ):



grammar and vocab are an entirely different challenge though



Korean is so vastly different from anything I'm used to that I find it super fun to learn lol. But strangely enough, I have a way easier time when I go from Spanish to Korean than from English to Korean. Maybe it's just because Spanish is my first language idk.



And lol @ come, comen, etc. Spanish conjugation is a trip. Reply

I'm sad duolingo doesn't have Tagalog. I'm gonna be in the Philippines for a few weeks to meet the bf's family and I'd like to know a bit :/ and I'm too poor for Rosetta stone Reply

I think all parents should encourage their kids to speak various languages. Luckily I went to a French school and studied Spanish in high school Reply

Bieber's IMPACT





YAAAAAAAAAAAAAS @ your song selection OP! Let's bop to El Chico Del Apartamento 512 next, plz Reply

My neighbors had yet another backyard gathering and when this came on, the sheer amount of shouts almost shook my damn building. East LA is a trip. Fucking love this song, only one of two songs I can sing in spanish. Reply

liam can barely speak english himself Reply

Soon Bear will be more fluent than he is. Reply

has anyone fluently learned another language from one of those language programs or do i have to take my ass back to school? i really wanna learn spanish. Reply

my aunt is fluent in french and italian after using rosetta stone. Reply

Let me tell you about those language programs, as a linguist, someone who has learned language fluently as an adult, and as someone who worked for a super well-known language program with a blue and yellow brand guide.



They work as supplement tools to the overall goal. At the end of the day, there are a lot of factors to learning a language, including personal motivation and attitudes / hindrances, the style of learning you're partaking in, and how much interaction (that is to say, input and output) you are getting. Input and output in spontaneous, meaningful environments is crucial, and most of the time that means that in order to learn to fluency, you need some kind of immersive environment, or at least need to practice a TON.



My advice: start talking to people, above all else. Mastery of the grammar is important, but that will come with interaction and supplemental individual study (be it on one of these programs or otherwise). The purpose of language is to understand and be understood, and most likely your interlocutor will understand you even with bad initial grammar. Figure out your best techniques for learning and retaining vocabulary, and OVERSTUDY. Memrise is great for this. Again, meaning-making is hugely important, and using this vocabulary in meaningful situations is what's going to help it stick. You need between 9-14 exposures to a word in order for it to enter your lexicon, and those exposures have to be multimodal. Practice your listening by talking to real people (often time curriculum recordings are stale and don't replicate artifacts that exist in natural conversation), and above all, don't be afraid to make mistakes.



DON'T let marketing fool you. If you're older than puberty, then none of those programs will "teach you language the way you learned as a child," because it's scientifically / cognitively impossible. You're going to learn language like an adult, with a system of language to compare your next one against, with firm semantic representation of concepts that exist in the world, and with the culture that comes with language all playing a role.



Edited at 2017-10-12 12:40 am (UTC)

The quicker and better way is with a personal teacher or with a small group but if you want to do it yourself you need to set a time each day and follow a guide. You can learn from language programs at home but you need discipline.



Also, chatting with other people who can correct your skills helps a lot too. Reply

they're not enough to learn a language fluently, you'll get decent passive understanding at best and very little conversational skills. you def need a grammar, immersion (tv/radio/books are great), and later on written and oral convo with other people.



Edited at 2017-10-12 12:37 am (UTC)

try lingvist its really good for vocabulary



and no you need to combine learning tools



Edited at 2017-10-12 12:47 am (UTC)

Learning Spanish on your own is entirely possible; however, you need to 1) actually give a shit 2) have a reason that matters to you and 3) take advantage of whatever resources available to you. You don’t need to go to school but you need dedication and a willingness to switch between programmes and drop those that don’t work. You also need to be forgiving with yourself—make a mistake? Try again and make new ones. Keep making mistakes and learning from them.



Listen to Spanish language music, watch Spanish language shows, watch your English shows w Spanish subtitles if possible. Ted talks are gr8 for subtitles. Use Duolingo, use Lingvist, use Memrise. Try to write down lyrics to songs you don’t know to practice listening. Find copies of books you enjoy in Spanish.



Gl bb!!! I believe in you!!! Reply

Best way to learn is via immersion imo Reply

Depends on your definition of "fluent" You'll probably know basics and can follow what someone is saying but you won't be able to have a fluent conversation with a native speaker.



As an adult we don't have the patience to absorb language without emmersion. You don't necessarily need a class or teacher but you'd need a physical person to practice with. I'd also recommend reading books listening to music and watching television in the language Reply

That's a good idea, my friend tries to get her daughter used to english through songs and rhymes. It's ridiculous how fast they learn that stuff.

Ugh i wish i spoke spanish, but i can't even manage my french properly so i won't even bother. I started learning italian in school like 12 years ago, but i have no memory of it. So i'm basically stuck with german and english and the pitiful amount of french i managed to retain from high school :'( Reply

That's nice, all the children should learn another language, the early the better. Reply

*Bear Grey Payne Reply

i can't roll my r's :( Reply

neither can i :( Reply

yeah, me neither. idk which grade it was where we had a verbal test where we were expected to roll our r's and i failed that lol Reply

i used to be able to now i cant Reply

Same. I'm so ashamed. Reply

neither can I :( Reply

I've noticed that Rs tend to be tricky in a lot of languages.



Don't feel too bad about it, oftentimes kids who speak Spanish as a mother tongue experience this problem too.

I had a bit of trouble when I was a kid and my dad used to make me repeat this all the time "R con R Guitarra, R con R Carril, rápido corren los carros en el ferrocarril" I'd say it all the time until I learnt to roll my Rs (only to re-learn how to pronounce them when I started learning English as a kid too, lol).



edit: Oop someone posted a video w/ the same trick my dad taught me. It really is helpful.



Edited at 2017-10-12 01:05 am (UTC)

The struggle w Rs is too real! My French R is legit ridiculous. According to a francophone friend, my French is closer to joual than standard French and my Rs are angrier-sounding as a result. Learning how to pronounce my Rs correctly was hell (and trying to unlearn it enough to fit in in the capital region was both hell and impossible). Idk why R is such a ridiculous letter. Reply

lol i struggled with english r's until i was 8 :// (i said them as w's) it was Unfortunate bc my name has an r in it. Reply

same, I was never able to do that. Reply

me too, i can only do it with some words :S Reply

send the kid to this school.



ay noooooo Reply

Spanish was my first language. One of these days I'll get around to learning another language. Reply

The us education system is a joke. I didn’t even have a chance to take a language class until 8th grade. Then my next class I had a teacher that didn’t teach anything and let us do open book tests so not really learning so I didn’t feel confident to move on. Reply

Link

im envious of people who went to good schools, i grew up in a shitty neighborhood with a shitty school system and same, we didn't even get the option until grade 9. by then it was already hard AF. Reply

We had to take three years of a foreign language to get the 'advance' diploma at my school.



Even then, we had a sub in French for like 6 months for one year...I do wish I Could have continued, but my college didn't offer it. Reply

i'm from the UK but i feel we did very little language in school as well. i think in year 9, we spent half the year doing spanish, then the other half doing french, so it wasn't enough to really learn anything. then if we wanted to study it after that, we had to pick it as a GCSE option. Reply

This. We had mandatory French lessons in primary, but it was more as a side-thing than an actual lesson; we would all have to go to this one teacher and repeat numbers, words, phrases back to her but there was so actual teaching. I was bad at it then.



I got assigned to study French in secondary and apparently I was good enough to be in the top lesson group, but I just didn't grasp the value in learning a second language and chose not to continue it at GCSE (plus our teachers were horrid people). I did some after school lessons in Mandarin and Italian, but once again the way they taught was just not interesting enough for my mind to stick with it.



Of course now I wish I had for at least one of them (mostly Mandarin tbh, though I think the writing for that one intimidated me too). Reply

damn in some australia schools you can have kids learning it from as early as grade 1 and its a mandatory course up until electives are available in high school Reply

i understand spanish perfectly but i can only talk portuñol lmao



i'm fluent in english french and italian tho, and getting pretty decent at norwegian. (native portuguese)



i'll def make sure my future kid(s) learn at least 3 foreigh languages Reply

One thing I love about romance languages is how, even if we're not fluent in more than one of them, we can still understand so much from all of them. Like, people can have conversations in Portuguese and Spanish at the same time and understand most/a lot of what the other person is saying lol. Reply

yes!! im mexican and when i was taking french i passed my tests by guessing the questions bc the words were alike lol Reply

