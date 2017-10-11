Cole Sprouse Talks Gun Violence, Bughead Fucking, & His Brother + Riverdale Viewing Post
Cole Sprouse just shut down a popular #Riverdale fan theory about his twin, Dylan: https://t.co/GRhxQJLW0W pic.twitter.com/wWCpTiqh04— Glamour (@glamourmag) October 11, 2017
-Dylan will never be on the show: "I wouldn’t want it, Dylan would never do it, and I think it would break fourth wall too much...I think it would just be silly. It would be super, super weird and totally not appropriate. I also just don’t think Dylan wants to; to be honest, I wouldn’t want to either. People want to see us on screen together again, and that’s fine. That’s flattering, I guess. But if it’s going to destroy the kind of world that we’ve built [on Riverdale], it’s wildly inappropriate."
-He hates that the buzzword for the season is "dark": "I guarantee you I have not been using that word! That word has been so buzzed around by now it's making me sick. I hate that word. I don't know when it was used, but it’s so vague. I really don’t think it does a service to season two at all. Yeah, genre-wise we end up moving towards horror, but I don’t know when the word “darker” was first pitched in. People just went ape-shit with it."
-On Bughead: "All of our fans should be worried about anything they think is stable on this show. It’s pretty inappropriate of fans to think they can expect any kind of narrative from show runners or writers or actors. I just don’t think that’s the way you should engage with material that you’re watching as a passive audience member...Our writers are not writing as a fan service...If we were writing what the fans wanted to see, Betty and Jughead would be the most linear, monotonous narrative of all time. We would never fight, we would be perfect for how many ever episodes this show goes on. Truthfully, as an actor, it’s not fun to act..Don’t be fooled by our final episode last season, where you got a little sexy kitchen scene. First off, Betty and Jughead are not marketed as these sexpots the same way that Archie and Veronica’s relationship is more based off of. I think the characters themselves are much more intellectual, and their relationship is more emotionally-based than sexually-based. Obviously, the writers are going to do a great job of putting the cherry on top when it needs to be and not stringing it along too long—you will get a couple moments here and there—but don’t be looking for that pornographic perversion...Media trains people to like these two characters; she’s the over-achieving girl next door, and he’s the more reserved thinker and guarded kid. They’re both cute and emotionally understanding and trying to have this stable relationship in a sea of bullshit; from an audience perspective, that’s really appealing."
-On gun violence in the show in regards to the current political landscape: "Yeah, of course, I think media and the idolization of media figures has a huge impact on how we romanticize violence. As an actor, we get a little less agency than someone like a writer or a lead creative who is in charge of producing these narratives—but Riverdale and the tone of this classic Americana that we really sell speaks for a larger, stranger fondness for this older America that is running like a current underneath a lot of the U.S. political mindset right now. To ignore violence in our show would be stating that we don’t acknowledge that it exists within our actual society. We do have guns, we do have fights, and we do talk about violence. The only thing that’s kind of uncharacteristic of teenage life is weapon usage, or guns. Fights and machismo and grandstanding are all something that happen in normal male teenage life, but our show doesn’t treat [the use of weapons] lightly. In almost every episode for the protagonist that a gun is involved in, the gun is still the villain. Our show doesn’t handle it in a way that makes light of it."
source
