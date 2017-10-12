"I was disgusted and shocked that people were shocked"-Women of Late Night on Weinstein scandal
The women of Late Night respond to the allegations that Harvey Weinstein has been sexually harassing women and paying them to keep quiet about it. They speak about women dealing with sexual harrassment on a daily basis and show their reactions to Weinstein's 'apology'.
Harvey Weinstein owns them all and they all celebrated him in way or another.
for every victim who couldnt come forward, their blood is on Hollywood's hands.
someone should make a post for it (or submit it as an original or smth) so it hopefully gets picked up further
None of this is shocking if you're a woman.
it seemed to me a lot more comedians/entertainers started calling trump out after he was elected, but seth was pretty consistent during the campaign too.
And some rando on Twitter was asking her why she didn't personally stop Harvey and if it was because the money was too important.
This whole issue is so triggering.
I wrote a little something as a rant and already got a message from someone saying that I was being overly sensitive and since I'm not from Hollywood this whole thing doesn't directly affect me.
Here's what I wrote.
How did we become desensitized to other people's pain and struggle...
How can we live in a world where known abusers hold positions of power that dictate the basic human rights they themselves don't respect.
In a world where we are more connected than ever it also seems that we are more apathetic than ever.
We hold abusers on a pedestals disregarding the pain they have caused to their victims.
We judge the victims when they speak up on the veracity of their stories, we ridicule them and ask them why they didn't speak up sooner making it clear why so many choose to stay silent.
We are failing all the women, children and men that get abused on a day to day basis by telling them to bare through it and put on a strong face.
WE LIVE IN A RAPE/ABUSE CULTURE and it needs to end, a shift needs to happen and it's not just about the victims speaking up, it's also about the enablers finally realizing that they are just as bad when they cover up this type of behavior.
Kinda OT: but, I also never realized that there is a statue of a casting couch in the Hollywood & Highland complex (the entertainment/shopping area right next to where the Oscars are held every year) and they present it as a tongue in cheek homage to the casting couch. I've lived in LA over 10 years and never realized it existed. I started a petition to have it removed because fuck that bullshit.
that's so disgusting.
It’s a shitty good-beige chaise lounges that is big and sturdy enough for people to lay on and take photos. Beneath it is a big tile sign that says “The Road to Hollywood” and then the tag line underneath says “how some of us got here.”
I guess they take tours to the location as a photo stop (the couch is apparently positioned with the Hollywood sign in the background) and the guides treat it like a joke and are asinine about the whole thing.
I posted a photo of it with the petition
https://www.change.org/p/hollywood-highland-remove-the-casting-couch-statue-from-hollywood-highland
Also ITA about Seth letting these women use their own voices instead of interrupting them.