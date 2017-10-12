"I was disgusted and shocked that people were shocked"-Women of Late Night on Weinstein scandal

all the upcoming award shows for 2017/2018 should be canceled.



Harvey Weinstein owns them all and they all celebrated him in way or another.



for every victim who couldnt come forward, their blood is on Hollywood's hands.

Hollywood enabled this asshole for far too long. There's many more like him.

Weinstein isn't the only powerful groping producer in Hollywood tho.

or director

someone should make a post for it (or submit it as an original or smth) so it hopefully gets picked up further



popculturediedin2009 did a post/ on how michael bay sexually harrassed and was inappropriate w megan fox (including when she was just 15 :/)someone should make a post for it (or submit it as an original or smth) so it hopefully gets picked up further

I'm going to do a whole post on all these scumbags.

PCD2009 needs to be given a proper entertainment journalism job because he legit has receipts for all the dirt. Hire him, NYTimes!

he did a podcast interview and is SO YOUNG and it's fascinating hearing him talk about pop culture & where it is now - http://jezebel.com/the-last-time-celebrity-gossip-was-good-1796492540

pcd2009 is a banned source as far as I know haha

so many things about michael bay are on the record, it pisses me off so much that hes allowed to be

I can't believe her career suffered because of this. Fuck Michael Bay

Is this a recurring segment on his show?

i don't watch his show regularly, so i'm not sure-- but he's had his female writers come on and speak about female-related issues before i believe.

he does a segment "jokes seth cant tell" with one of his black female writers, amber, and one of his gay female writers, whose name i cant remember.

Kinda, he does a "late night writers" segment that includes three of his female writers

Yep, he has a segment called jokes Seth can't tell and these writers are often in them. They're one of my favourite things on late night.

yes, Amber & Jenny are writers on Seth's show and he has them on occasionally usually in a segment "Jokes Seth can't tell" and also to give their own perspective, sometimes with Amber as a WOC and Jenny as a lesbian



Edited at 2017-10-12 12:26 am (UTC)

is the video not showing up for anyone else? the audio of it is playing but no the visuals :|

I started having this issue yesterday

Turn off your adblock, suffer through a commercial, then you'll be able to watch it.

I buy that he may not have acted like that around them specifically bc that's how abusers operate but they had to have heard about it to some extent. the whole well we knew he was inappropriate but didn't KNOW how inappropriate is an awful excuse.

The best part is how they all put the onus on the actresses they'd heard he had some involvement with, that this was just women sleeping around to get ahead and that Harvey was actually HELPING them.

Yeah they can fuck themselves.

i wonder if this will make people think twice about working with Woody. it is insane to me that Ronan had to go to the new yorker to get his piece published. fucking nbc.

I doubt it. But if it does, it's pathetic that the reason for not working with him will not be "Well he's a child abuser! Ew!" but "Well, people will drag me if I do!". Hollywood is trash.

i know. it kills me because her piece on the abuse was so fucking heartbreaking- she pleaded with people to not work with him.

June Diane Raphael is being vocal about encouraging actresses to boycot him. She's amazing and I wish she had more star power behind her to influence more people

"I was disgusted and shocked that people were shocked."



Truth.



None of this is shocking if you're a woman. Reply

ive really enjoyed Seth over the last year. idk i find him more genuine than colbert when speaking about current events.



it seemed to me a lot more comedians/entertainers started calling trump out after he was elected, but seth was pretty consistent during the campaign too. Reply

I mean, he's been doing it for years calling him trash, Seth called out trump to his face at the correspondents dinner in 2011 or whatever

IA. Of all the Late Night hosts he's my favorite now. I also like they he doesn't (or at least rarely) digress into "Amurrica is the greatest country in the world" bs the way Colbert does.

http://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-41589352 did anyone make a post about assfleck ~apologizing~ for groping hilarie burton?

yes-- it's probably under the "this bitch" tag

forgot to check that one, thanks

There is such a privilege in being shocked, not knowing, not caring or ignoring. Women rarely get that luxury.

Preach

I love Amber SO MUCH

I've never met Harvey nor do I know the woman he was talking about but I tweeted the joke because I was sad that it was even a thing (2/2) — Deanna Russo (@DeannaRusso) October 11, 2017



what is this in regards to?

My friend says I need to have sex with Harvey Weinstein to make it in Hollywood. Could I opt for getting beat up instead, like in a gang? — Deanna Russo (@DeannaRusso) January 7, 2010



And some rando on Twitter was asking her why she didn't personally stop Harvey and if it was because the money was too important. In 2010 she posted this:And some rando on Twitter was asking her why she didn't personally stop Harvey and if it was because the money was too important.

This video was spot-on, especially when they said that Harvey wanting to start a school is just giving him more access to women, that's it not the solution but rather the problem.

Lmao @ their reactions bit, I needed a good laugh.



Lmao @ their reactions bit, I needed a good laugh.



Edited at 2017-10-12 12:37 am (UTC)

This past few days have been intense, this whole issue as a S.A survivor has brought a lot of anger to me.



I wrote a little something as a rant and already got a message from someone saying that I was being overly sensitive and since I'm not from Hollywood this whole thing doesn't directly affect me.



Here's what I wrote.



How did we become desensitized to other people's pain and struggle...

How can we live in a world where known abusers hold positions of power that dictate the basic human rights they themselves don't respect.

In a world where we are more connected than ever it also seems that we are more apathetic than ever.

We hold abusers on a pedestals disregarding the pain they have caused to their victims.

We judge the victims when they speak up on the veracity of their stories, we ridicule them and ask them why they didn't speak up sooner making it clear why so many choose to stay silent.

We are failing all the women, children and men that get abused on a day to day basis by telling them to bare through it and put on a strong face.

WE LIVE IN A RAPE/ABUSE CULTURE and it needs to end, a shift needs to happen and it's not just about the victims speaking up, it's also about the enablers finally realizing that they are just as bad when they cover up this type of behavior. Reply

I'm so sorry for what you're going through, bb. ♥ And that's fucking awful that someone told you that you were being overly sensitive on this issue. What you wrote was 100% accurate. ♥♥

i'm sorry that this has been difficult for you. it's been the same for me. i'm not sure why it's so bad--there have been so many other rape/abuse scandals in the news but for whatever reason, this one has been particularly difficult for me. i think part of it is that he camouflaged himself as some sort of liberal activist and also, that he was so fucking confident that this would never come out. it underscores the power differential between him and his victims even more

I'm so happy Seth actually gives a voice to his women writing staff and doesn't interrupt them during their segment (*coughcoughlikefalloncoughcough*)



Kinda OT: but, I also never realized that there is a statue of a casting couch in the Hollywood & Highland complex (the entertainment/shopping area right next to where the Oscars are held every year) and they present it as a tongue in cheek homage to the casting couch. I've lived in LA over 10 years and never realized it existed. I started a petition to have it removed because fuck that bullshit. Reply

i had no idea that existed either. i avoid hanging around hollywood & highland at all costs, though.

that's so disgusting.



that's so disgusting. Reply

what does the statue look like?

its a gold-ish couch

It’s a shitty good-beige chaise lounges that is big and sturdy enough for people to lay on and take photos. Beneath it is a big tile sign that says “The Road to Hollywood” and then the tag line underneath says “how some of us got here.”



I guess they take tours to the location as a photo stop (the couch is apparently positioned with the Hollywood sign in the background) and the guides treat it like a joke and are asinine about the whole thing.



I posted a photo of it with the petition



https://www.change.org/p/hollywood-highland-remove-the-casting-couch-statue-from-hollywood-highland It’s a shitty good-beige chaise lounges that is big and sturdy enough for people to lay on and take photos. Beneath it is a big tile sign that says “The Road to Hollywood” and then the tag line underneath says “how some of us got here.”I guess they take tours to the location as a photo stop (the couch is apparently positioned with the Hollywood sign in the background) and the guides treat it like a joke and are asinine about the whole thing.I posted a photo of it with the petition Reply

There's a literal statue of this shit? Fuck that shit.

I didn't know that was a thing until earlier today when someone posted a tweet about it, but then again I've never been remotely near LA. It's really disgusting, can you link to the petition? I'll sign!

Also ITA about Seth letting these women use their own voices instead of interrupting them.



Also ITA about Seth letting these women use their own voices instead of interrupting them. Reply

