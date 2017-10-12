Tommy Lee Jones joins Casey Affleck in Joe Wright's 'Stoner' adaptation





And more proof Casey is trash

Casey affleck was friends w my 8th gr teacher + told him he thought I was cute. I was 14 going on 21-- creepy or awesome??! :) — Leelacyd (@Leelacyd) May 18, 2016





TLJ almost ran my bff over once so he's on my list of men being trash, especially now.And more proof Casey is trash

the fact that she thinks this could be awesome is really tragic. Reply

Agreed Reply

Whoa WTF D:



Also ew omg @ that tweet. (I hit reply before you added that, JFC.)



Edited at 2017-10-11 10:57 pm (UTC)

Oh girl. :/ And did her teacher introduce them? Reply

either i dreamed this or i'm pretty sure i read something that confirmed TJL is a bona fide pos. i'm sure ontd will bring the receipts if this is true.



Edited at 2017-10-11 11:00 pm (UTC)

And her teacher TOLD her? Reply

nobody wants casey or joe wright. Reply

Lmaooo Reply

Awww that ferret deserves better :( Reply

Casey affleck is a flop ass piece of shit who should not be allowed to work Reply

This is Hollywood though bb, remember, they look the other way. Reply

perfect gif usage. Reply

Can I just move to Bizarro World where all the men accused of sexual harassment are blacklisted and the women who suffered under them have thriving careers Reply

For real. :( Reply

mte Reply

No matter the fallout with Weinstein we will still see sexual predators get work and be rewarded. That's one of the toughest parts to think about. Obviously change doesn't happen overnight and I'm grateful that Weinstein was brought down but this shit feels like sexual predator whack-a-mole. Reply

but this shit feels like sexual predator whack-a-mole.



It really does. Reply

whack-a-mole is a good way to describe it and tbh I think if we keep bringing it up online hopefully more and more people will object to the careers of men like this but it starts to get old repeatedly calling Polanski, Affleck(s), Allen, Singer, etc, etc, out. Reply

whack a mole is genius description.



THEY WON'T STOP COMING BACK Reply

i hope people continue to remind each other which ones are the abusers so that future potential victims will be protected. rebecca hall and ashley tisdale were warned not to be alone with harvey. i wish all the other women got that protection too. Reply

Exactly.



This is all posturing, in a month it will be back to normal. Reply

No matter the fallout with Weinstein we will still see sexual predators get work and be rewarded



especially if they're talented artists. people will justify all types of crimes in the name of ART~ Reply

this Reply

Pass Reply

ewww Reply

NOOO, I love this book. Reply

Has the time finally come for people to boycott these known sexual predators and misogynists??



Money talks in Hollywood and none of these executives, directors, actors or producers should get a penny from us as consumers.



They can all rot. /endrant Reply

This!

We as an audience should make a stand that does affect their income cause that seems to be the only way to get a reaction. Reply

I don't see people doing that. Reply

Hard fucking pass.



It'd be nice if I'm alive to see the day when actual predators are the ones blacklisted instead of actresses who are """"difficult to work with"""". Reply

Casey Affleck as: "a poor farmer who becomes an academic, emerging as an unlikely hero"



The Hollywood cover-up/silence/PR machine for the straight white male keeps churning on.



One step forward, two steps back. Reply

I need to read this book. Reply

