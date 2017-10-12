Tommy Lee Jones joins Casey Affleck in Joe Wright's 'Stoner' adaptation
Exclusive: Tommy Lee Jones joins Casey Affleck in Joe Wright's 'Stoner' adaptation https://t.co/C4orW1VqNV pic.twitter.com/18YmNetrt4— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 11, 2017
Stoner is based on John Williams' novel, which follows the life of William Stoner (Affleck), a poor farmer who becomes an academic, emerging as an unlikely hero while navigating the first half of the 20th Century
source
And more proof Casey is trash
Edited at 2017-10-11 10:50 pm (UTC)
Also ew omg @ that tweet. (I hit reply before you added that, JFC.)
Edited at 2017-10-11 10:57 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-11 11:00 pm (UTC)
It really does.
THEY WON'T STOP COMING BACK
This is all posturing, in a month it will be back to normal.
especially if they're talented artists. people will justify all types of crimes in the name of ART~
Money talks in Hollywood and none of these executives, directors, actors or producers should get a penny from us as consumers.
They can all rot. /endrant
We as an audience should make a stand that does affect their income cause that seems to be the only way to get a reaction.
It'd be nice if I'm alive to see the day when actual predators are the ones blacklisted instead of actresses who are """"difficult to work with"""".
The Hollywood cover-up/silence/PR machine for the straight white male keeps churning on.
One step forward, two steps back.