The Brothers Efron Dylan & Zac Are “Tested Tough” in New Columbia Sportswear Series ❄

I only own Patagonia and North Face right now. My next investment is a Canada Goose jacket. Reply

i love canada goose. i live in LA but travel to NY/east coast often, and i can't stand their cold af winters. but canada goose definitely has saved my ass from frostbite plenty of times Reply

Also, I thought they had a series that they filmed together that they were going to release? Did it ever get a release date? Reply

ehs_wildcats



I thought/hoped it was going to be on MTV That's a good question! @I thought/hoped it was going to be on MTV Reply

they don’t comment on here anymore Reply

i love columbia jackets, tbh. they last forever! Reply

I was watching Zac on Ellen and he pulled of a pair of leather pants surprisingly well Reply

Did Zac ever do that Bear Grylls show? It seems right up his alley. Reply

yea two years ago Reply

you know it. a lot of quality moments too. Reply

He's gifted us so many iconique scenes And Bless bb BearHe's gifted us so many iconique scenes Reply

I knew homoerotic gifs of them were coming before I even scrolled down Reply

i remember zefron on that tightrope Reply

Let me go see if I can find a copy of this episode. Reply

i need Jensen Ackles to do this show for reasons.

I will accept Jared Padalecki as well, because he is arguably more athletic and i want him to top me. Reply

Was his brother in that Lifetime movie where Mary Louise Parker had Zac playing her son with cerebral palsy or something who competed in a marathon? Reply

his brother doesn’t act, he produces projects Reply

his brother might be hotter than he is Reply

That's all I took from this... I was like, why isn't he the famous one? Reply

Literally said this out loud. "Holy shit the brother's hotter!" Reply

Planning a trip out to Glacier for next summer :))) can't wait! Especially looking forward to Flathead Lake and Wild Horse Island. Is anybody from around that area that has tips? Reply

ONTD: Do you go outside?



lmao this question.



lmao this question. Reply

lol i'm literally about to place an order for a burton jacket. any experience with the brand ontd? especially for winter sports Reply

Yes! Their products are amazing. So light weight and stay super dry but also very warm and comfy. Reply

does columbia sports wear pay celebs to go on trips ? it all seems random Reply

I do go outside. I'm super into hiking and national parks. I've been obsessed with this couple who won Amazing Race Canada's travel blogs lately.



In case anyone is into that sort of thing:





I knew by the title this would be the Tongariro crossing! An amazing hike, was one of the things on my bucket list and i am SO happy that I did it Reply

Super jealous. It looks awesome! Reply

Lmao I watch them too, they're a nice reprieve from all the "Ugh I'm so tired I work so much! Today I'm running errands, to target. Ugh I'm so tired!" lestuber vlogs. I got in a twitter argument with Kristen once though bc she made a tone deaf comment about police brutality *sigh*

I wish I had their life though ngl, I'd love to go hiking in all the places they've gone! I've been having a lot of trouble finding the time to go hiking this year. Reply

I follow them too lol Reply

I enjoy hiking in good weather. I don’t like being outside when it’s cold tho. Reply

What a waste of endorsement money, no one other than superboy would buy what zac is selling.



