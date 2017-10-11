Hems Bros

The Brothers Efron Dylan & Zac Are “Tested Tough” in New Columbia Sportswear Series ❄




IRL Disney Prince Zefron took his bb bro Defron camping in Glacier National Park to test out Columbia Sportswear gear. Their adventures were of course filmed for the apparel giant's new web series Tested Tough.




Watch the full clip here on Columbia's Twitter.

Sources: @Columbia. @Zef.

ONTD: Do you go outside?

Tagged: , , ,