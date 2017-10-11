I remember when they made Viennese Whirls was the technical for Bake Off. I've also never had one. Reply

baby Speidi is cute Reply

OMG I hope the baby doesn't have Spencer's eyes Reply

That Fixer Upper guy is frightening-looking. Reply

Can you imagine just minding your own business, totally calm and collected, then turning around and coming face to face with Spencer's eyes? I'd legit shit my pants. Reply

lmaoooo no bull Reply

the royal palace is the only time when they comment on relationships right? so why is us weekly acting like they are the number one source for harry and meghan? Reply

Great cover OP! I want me some Aloo Gobi now! Reply

Damn, Globe has escalated to killing Camilla. Reply

I'm wondering where they get these terrible photos. They have one for every situation lol. Reply

When the paparazzi take photos the cameras get like 100 pictures with every push of the button. I thinks some poor intern hast to sift through 1,000s to find the right one where they look sick, mad, crazy, Etc. Reply

German tabloids like to use one picture of the Norwegian Crown Princess for all their depression, marriage crisis, children acting up , health issues in family stories . It shows her at a memorial for the victims of Oslo and Utoya. Reply

And Dying Queen has spread to the Star Reply

I love the globe when they’re in evil Camilla mode Reply

Really, their Royal Family fanfiction is what they're best at. Reply

so both camilla and the queen are dying? ok. Reply

Where does she hide the ring that brad gave her? Reply

YAAAAAS! You're back! How are you, OP? Reply

I'm doing okay!



Being without power or reliable water for weeks now it's getting really old. Reply

Glad you’re surviving

I missed these posts and then someone said you’re in PR

I was gonna try to do them but haven’t gotten around to setting up another photo hosting site because, photobucket now ugh

Hope things get better for you soon

Parent

I'm glad to see you back ♥

oh wow <3

Jesus... they're already starting the skinny shaming on 16 year old Kaia Gerber.

Every time I got to the US I always wonder who really buys these magazines.

Star, that...is not how the British monarchy works. For Harry to be in the same position as Edward his brother, niece and nephew would all have to die. Reply

NO, Closer. You DO NOT get to capitalize the "g" in "Grateful" for that Marlo Thomas headline ... unless she talks about her dad's unusual coffee table fetish. Then anything goes.



That Globe cover is a pile of crazy: Cher is on her death bed, Tim Conway has a hole in his brain(!), Diana Ross is in the loony bin and Drunk Camilla's life is catching up to her.



Spencer looks totally insane. Reply

I'm ngl, I love Fixer Upper, it was my guilty pleasure and now its gonna be gone....waaaaaaaaaahhhhh Reply

That baby's expression is killing me. Reply

Already judging his parents. Reply

Holy photoshop Chip Gaines! Reply

The Fixer Upper guy looks like an ugly child of Sean Bean & Dennis Quaid. Reply

Spencer's fave scares me. Reply

Yay I’ve missed these



Gross at the scary skeleton photoshop of Gerber she’s not as thin as that photo and she’s a teenager leave her alone



Speidi nope



I don’t mind fixer upper but I prefer just the first segment then the reveal segment. All the other is dragged out too long it would be better as a 30 min show



Reply

The Speidi baby already looks like it hates its life. Reply

Glad to see you back, OP! I was worried about you.



I like the Fixer Upper people, and if they want to end the show because it's inteferring with family life so be it. I like the kids too; they always help and aren't brats. Reply

The Globe should be ashamed of themselves.



Janet looks amazing.



Yum that cookie looks good



Been missing your tabloid Wednesdays kimmy! Reply

Screaming at Dying Camilla!!!



Reply

