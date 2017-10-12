This gif would be kinda hot if KJ was his usual self and not dressed as flop Archie. Reply

I’ve been stalking his Instagram and my thirst is real. Especially the workout stuff. Reply

i won't be watching for a few days but i just came in 2 say lili's last post on tumblr was rly great and brave Reply

Yeah, I just read and jfc I'm glad she was able to get out before something worse happened but then to have to keep working with the dude and keeping quiet... Sickening. Fuck that asshole's horrible entitled shitty life Reply

who doesn't have his driving licence yet!!!!



this show.... Reply

That felt very "Aww schucks Archie" lmao Reply

This slayed me. Reply

lmfao, that unnecessary ass detail slayed me Reply

I can't tell if it's being campy on purpose? Reply

i can never tell with Jug's prosa Reply

I'm so fucking ready for this shitshow to come back. I have a fuck!date after too but I think I'm more excited for this lmao. Reply

What if he says call me Jughead during climax Reply

I'd smack his ass for not knowing I stan Kevin. Reply

ENjoy that dick bb! Reply

I hope you have a good date! Reply

be sure to use protection Reply

*sees video still*

Nope lol Reply

Come back to me, trash show! ILU. Reply

Cannot wait for this to come on tonight!! Reply

Ha, damn, I just submitted Cole's annoying ass Glamour interview as a viewing post.



Anyways, I'm lightweight excited! Reply

honestly the way he speaks is so fucking over the top

reading his interviews where he's dramatically grandstanding about the show's visual similarities to twin peaks or it follows (which are almost nonexistent) or referring to his perspective as "the artist's perspective" etc is WILD like does he have the slightest sense of awareness about the garbage bag show he's on Reply

EXACTLY! You could tell the interviewer was so over it. They just wanted a cute line about Bughead and then he goes off about fan entitlement and how the media has trained us to like these types of characters, lmao.



Like dude, you're on a fucking teen soap on the lowest performing network Reply

If this show had an It Follows vibe it'd be fucking amazing. Reply

LMAO, oh, cw Reply

he does not! i love it! Reply

every clip i've ever seen from this show showcases some of the worst acting i've seen on tv Reply

how dare u this is a totally natural and not at all fake looking crying face how dare u this is a totally natural and not at all fake looking crying face Reply

His fucking Beaker Muppet frown, lol Reply

omg i fart-laughed Reply

emmy worthy! Reply

that's the beauty of it Reply

ikr??? it astounds me Reply

i just finished season one today so i'm ready to join you ontd Reply

i can't wait for this. yesssss so here for all the new messiness Reply

Do they not have ambulances in riverdale? Reply

lmao are they srs with those nurse outfits Reply

LOL Reply

