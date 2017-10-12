October 12th, 2017, 12:36 am just444 Riverdale 2x01 "A Kiss Before Dying" Sneak Peeks source 2a tag for season 2 mods? Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6868 comments Add comment
I’m ready for it
Re: I’m ready for it
Re: I’m ready for it
this show....
What if he says call me Jughead during climax
*sees video still*
Nope lol
Anyways, I'm lightweight excited!
reading his interviews where he's dramatically grandstanding about the show's visual similarities to twin peaks or it follows (which are almost nonexistent) or referring to his perspective as "the artist's perspective" etc is WILD like does he have the slightest sense of awareness about the garbage bag show he's on
Like dude, you're on a fucking teen soap on the lowest performing network
how dare u this is a totally natural and not at all fake looking crying face