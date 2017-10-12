Yessss, I love the Halloween episodes even though the last couple have been predictable as hell. Reply

I love Holt so so so much. Andre Braugher is just a delight. Reply

If I could get a gif tattooed on me, it'd be him sliding into a squat in the last episode or him snapping "yas queen" 2 eps ago. He's a fucking blessing in this cursed year Reply

loved those moments Reply

this show is still fucking hilarious, I love when a show doesn't go downhill haha Reply

The first episode of this season was so funny Reply

The last ever Halloween competition should have Hitchcock and Scully win. Reply

i would love that, lol



that'd be a great episode Reply

i literally just watched the last ep at the gym lol



but even with b99 i have trouble watching cop shows because i'm like why tf do they have to pull a gun out on a nonviolent shoe thief Reply

I love that Holt has a corgi.



I fucking love them so much.



Yasssss

Halloween episodes have always been flawless. This show is flawless. Shame it has bad ratings and will likely get cancelled 😢😭 Reply

Cheddar is legit one of my favorite characters on this show.



Is Gina/Chelsea on maternity leave?

Yeah they mentioned it an ep or two ago. Reply

I hope they follow real life and name Gina's kid Gino. Reply

