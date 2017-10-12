October 12th, 2017, 12:33 am just444 Brooklyn Nine-Nine 5x04 Promo "HalloVeen" source Tagged: brooklyn nine-nine (fox), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1616 comments Add comment
but even with b99 i have trouble watching cop shows because i'm like why tf do they have to pull a gun out on a nonviolent shoe thief
I fucking love them so much.
Halloween episodes have always been flawless. This show is flawless. Shame it has bad ratings and will likely get cancelled 😢😭
Is Gina/Chelsea on maternity leave?
I'm kinda sad Rosa broke up with Pimento. :(