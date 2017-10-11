Taco Bell has a fashion line with F21
.@TacoBell's Collab with Forever21 is now available: https://t.co/hpe0KrrqQn pic.twitter.com/N4kZwRmvWb— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) October 11, 2017
- Taco Bell has created a collaboration with Forever 21, which is available in stores and online today
- Features bodysuits, jackets, tees, and hoodies
- Offers mens, women, and plus sizes
- Prices range from $8-$25
This just makes me think of diarrhea
I don't get it, but it's not for me to get.
and no, i dont get shitty fashion
They look divine and junky and like something I would love if I were drunk.
