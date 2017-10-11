Taco Bell has a fashion line with F21

https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/Catalog/Product/f21/promo-taco-bell-collection/2000212435



This just makes me think of diarrhea This just makes me think of diarrhea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

buying that anorak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I don't get it, but it's not for me to get.



I don't get it, but it's not for me to get. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this isnt a young people thing, this is a shitty fashion sense thing

and no, i dont get shitty fashion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you rang? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm a grandma basically and i want some taco bell merch. i didn't see anything i liked there for a price i'd be willing to pay, tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How random. Is this cool with kids these days? Asking for an old(er) person. Reply

Thread

Link

it's funny, so yeah. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooooo. Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg TOMATO MCGRAND! My childhood bffe downloaded this back in 2004 and we used to watch it on real player and thought it was so weird/cool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks like Taylor Swift. lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought the same!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a whole buzzfeed thing about that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mteee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



For the longest time I thought it was her she's done so much different promos/sponsorships I can't keep up. She's even been in a Chinese car commercial with yundi Li lol. McCapitalist McQueen!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i thought it was her and was like really, sis? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit I was just about to ask if this was from her first era. This Taylor Swift as Zeena LaVey as sexy Ronald McDonald realness! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i genuinely love this whole look tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is this from a new Taylor Swift video? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Baja blast Reply

Thread

Link

the weird thing is that baja blast is only good if it's from taco bell. it's not as good in the can. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s like how coke is better at mcdonald’s Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It’s sold in a can?? Where at. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dig their breakfast NEGL... Reply

Thread

Link

i used to be all about crunchwrap supremes, but the best is just their regular soft tacos. Reply

Thread

Link

i always have to try their le stuff, so i need that quesadilla with the naked chicken chips in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and maybe that naked taco. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-10-11 10:28 pm (UTC) My body is ready~ Reply

Thread

Link

You dream of being Fire Crotch 2.0, huh ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't bother with Foever 21 since I've noticed the Bible verse on their bags. weirded me the fuck out. Reply

Thread

Link

i like some of this. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think I've ever eaten at Taco Bell. Reply

Thread

Link

their sauce is good but I swear it only tastes good on their "food". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





They look divine and junky and like something I would love if I were drunk. I browsed their website and I want to try these: https://www.tacobell.com/food/breakfast/cinnabon-delights-2-pack They look divine and junky and like something I would love if I were drunk. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol not for my family, we always have extra for other food Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Keep it that way bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't. it tastes and looks like diarrhea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-10-11 10:32 pm (UTC) get back to me when i can wear this #aesthetic Reply

Thread

Link

Memoriessss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stg my uncle had this shirt in the 90's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is a nice colour palette Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed! So retro, I like the warm colors of the 90s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss when fast food restaurants looked like that, instead of trying to look like Starbucks on the inside all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

give me a velour sweatshirt of this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

our Taco Bell in my small hometown remained like this until very recently lmao.



damn that remodel. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can practically feel the sticky residue on the tables Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I swear to God my friend has this in a coat, pretty sure I was also taught math out of a textbook in this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yes. back when they had a smoking and non-smoking side too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

theres still a taco bell in my city that looks like this, i dont ever want it to change Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This makes me think of grade school bc Taco Bell was a hot spot for kids. Now it's empty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this does not surprise me because you walk into f21 and grab what you think is a plan thing, turn it over, and there's a taco/cat/pizza applique on the back. Reply

Thread

Link

There was a cute hoodie from F21 I saw and it had that little depressed egg that I love so much from Japan in the corner super tiny and I was like aww this looks so cute and simple, I turned it around and it had big letters on the back. I don't get why their clothes are like this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









he's such a lazy piece of shit lmao omg are you talking about gudetama?he's such a lazy piece of shit lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





OMG @tacobell!!! I can't believe you sent me $500 worth of gift cards. Baja blast green was a big color inspo for my latest video 😉 — LIZ (@LIZ_Y2K) August 6, 2015











I've decided to hand these @tacobell gift cards out to the homeless. But, I will keep a few for you @GiaMantegna. 💃🏼 — LIZ (@LIZ_Y2K) August 6, 2015



A charitable queen Throwback when Future Princess of Pop™ randomly got gift cards from them when someone merely compared the drink to her mv but then she gave them away to homelessA charitable queen Reply

Thread

Link

This reminds me of when Zach Braff first started out and mentioned Taco Bell in an interview so they sent him basic merch and a gift card and was super excited about it til Heather Locklear (who was guesting on Scrubs) told him that they sent her on like a spa retreat and all these other goodies when she mentioned them so he switched to Del Taco. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that Ashley Tisdale? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yas! Ashley LIZdale is coming for wigs



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like allison harvard in those pics Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is she trying to kill homeless people? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link