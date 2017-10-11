Demi Lovato does a ton of stuff to promote her new documentary

i'm happy she doesn't pay songs from "here we go again" dust. that's still her best album lmao Reply

it's not Reply

I like Demi the most, fuck that was THE album of summer 2013 for me... Reply

Judging your taste bb Reply

Something That We're Not, Heart Attack, Really Don't Care, Neon Lights AND I Hate You, Don't Leave Me <3 <3 Reply

that album sounds like it was exec produced by ark music factory, it's a no from me dawg Reply

SAME Reply

yo put some respek on Tell Me You Love Me's name... Reply

I like Daddy Issues and Sorry Not Sorry and that's basically it. I find the songs all blend together.... Reply

that's what we in the business call cohesion, cyst. look it up! Reply

haha ummm Britney's Blackout came out 10 years ago, so I clearly have known what cohesion is for some time! Reply

and a decade later, the good sister demetria is here to carry on the legacy Reply

screaming Reply

I'm trying to be understanding because you're Canadian but you're making it hard for me good sis Reply

I love the 2nd half of TMYLM, but not the first half. So imo HWGA > TMYLM > Don't Forget >>>>> Condiment/Demi/Unbroken Reply

CONDIMENT is the worst omg I hate that single... Cool For The Summer is the only good song from that album Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]







AHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAA!!!! LMFAO!!!! Literally died typing that! That album is comedically bad.

I can't believe you put Unbroken at the bottom when it has underrated gems like Fix A Heart Reply

LMAO Reply

In Real Life tho! Reply

oooh, what a good song, tbh Reply

half of that album is good and the other half is trash. Reply

nnn delete this comment Reply

This is p much me...right now I have TMYLM above HWGA b/c it's fresher but I will probably feel the same as you in a month. Reply

stan hoe



here we go again, catch me and remember december held up pretty well tbh Reply

I'm happy she fixed "hyp-ma-tising" in catch me



I thought the reaction video was cute. I bitch about her, but I would probably be friends with her IRL haha Reply

I would totally be friends with her. Reply

awww I love her! these are so fun Reply

Love the Catch Me performance. I like that she's using her natural voice instead of changing her tone to sound more ~powerful or ~soulful like she does a lot now. Also lmao at them saying Joe looked like a kpop star in Camp Rock. Reply

Also has YouTube Red had any success at all? Reply

This will diminish whatever little success it had Reply

She's looking really pretty this comeback Reply

The guy who pulled the last shirt off of her looked seriously terrified when she screamed out about her weave getting yanked. I felt so bad for him. Reply

Mess it seems everyone and their grandmother now all have documentaries. Reply

'thanks i wasn't acting much' lol Reply

I died at that moment Reply

who even wants to watch a documentary abt her? Reply

me Reply

Me



Edited at 2017-10-11 09:34 pm (UTC)

i Reply

baby Groot for sure Reply

her family? Reply

omg her singing catch me ;_; Reply

All of these were adorable. She's doing so well this era. I wonder how TMYLM will do in its 2nd week of sales. Reply

