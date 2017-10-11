demicuute

Demi Lovato does a ton of stuff to promote her new documentary


-reacts to cute pageant videos of herself
-reacts to Camp Rock
-talks about the moment she fell in love with Joe Jonas
-reacts to their first kiss (on camera, camp rock 2)



-puts on 100 shirts
-this video is adorable


-does brazilian jiu-jitsu
-is a natural at fighting
-shows off her ventriloquist skills
-it's her hobby


-sings her best song live



