Demi Lovato does a ton of stuff to promote her new documentary
-reacts to cute pageant videos of herself
-reacts to Camp Rock
-talks about the moment she fell in love with Joe Jonas
-reacts to their first kiss (on camera, camp rock 2)
-puts on 100 shirts
-this video is adorable
-does brazilian jiu-jitsu
-is a natural at fighting
-shows off her ventriloquist skills
-it's her hobby
-sings her best song live
src: 1 2 3 4 5
[Spoiler (click to open)]AHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAA!!!! LMFAO!!!! Literally died typing that! That album is comedically bad.
here we go again, catch me and remember december held up pretty well tbh
I thought the reaction video was cute. I bitch about her, but I would probably be friends with her IRL haha
Edited at 2017-10-11 09:34 pm (UTC)