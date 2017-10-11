A round-up of news on the Harvey Weinstein scandal
French actress Léa Seydoux came forward with her own story of harassment at Harvey Weinstein's hands. She alleges she came up to his hotel room with a female assistant, who then left her alone with the producer. Seydoux claims he jumped on her and tried to kiss her, and she was forced to physically defend herself.
Amazon Studios is reportedly reconsidering its two deals with the Weinstein Co., including an untitled $160 million David O. Russell series starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore and the $75 million show "The Romanoffs", by Mad Men creator Matt Weiner. Despite being commited to co-finance both projects, the Weinstein Co. hasn't yet put forth any money for them. Now Amazon is reportedly considering scrapping the mega-expensive Russell project altogether.
Apple has already scrapped a project in the works with the company, a 10-part Elvis biopic with episodes revolving around Michael Jackson, Prince and Frank Sinatra. The project was in very early stages.
Paramount removed Weinstein's name from press materials and credits for the three upcoming projects that were connected to the Weinstein Co.: "Yellowstone" starring Kevin Costner, "Waco" starring Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch and John Leguizamo and a documentary on Trayvon Martin titled "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story."
Ewan McGregor took to twitter today to denounce Harvey Weinstein. He's not responding to the several people who are bringing up his support of Polanski and Woody Allen on his replies.
David Thewlis made a statement to buzzfeed condeming Weinstein: "Men like this who equate fame and power with the right to degrade women should be unequivocally condemned, shamed and be seen to suffer the consequences."
BAFTA's statement: "In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately. Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values. This has led to Mr Weinstein’s suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA’s constitution. We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry."
In this industry, there are directors who abuse their position. They are very influential, that’s how they can do that. With Harvey, it was physical. With others, its just words. Sometimes, it feels like you have to be very strong to be a woman in the film industry. It’s very common to encounter these kinds of men.
[...] Hollywood is incredibly demanding on women. Think about the beauty diktats. All of the actresses have botox at 30. They have to be perfect. This is an image of women that is bizarre – and one that ends up controlling women.
Like, I'm not gonna pretend any of that is news because we all know this happens but seeing so many women share their experiences at work in detail has been absolutely heartbreaking.
Since that night in his hotel room, I’ve seen him on many other occasions. We are in the same industry, so its impossible to avoid him. I’ve seen how he operates: the way he looks for an opening. The way he tests women to see what he can get away with.
He also doesn’t take no for an answer. I once went with him to a restaurant and when he couldn’t get a table he got angry and said: “Do you know who I am? I am Harvey Weinstein.” That’s the kind of man he is.
I’ve been at dinners with him where he’s bragged openly about Hollywood actresses he has had sex with. He’s also said misogynistic things to me over the years. “You’d be better if you lost weight,” he said. That comment shocked me.
One night, I saw him in London for the Baftas. He was hitting on a young woman. Another time, at the Met Life ball, I saw him trying to convince a young woman to sleep with him. Everyone could see what he was doing.
That’s the most disgusting thing. Everyone knew what Harvey was up to and no one did anything. It’s unbelievable that he’s been able to act like this for decades and still keep his career. That’s only possible because he has a huge amount of power.
the guy who headbutted George Clooney, is on tape calling Lily Tomlin a c***, and was arrested (but not charged) after he groped the breasts of his trans niece.
