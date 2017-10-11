A round-up of news on the Harvey Weinstein scandal





Katzenberg received an email from a “desperate” Weinstein asking him & other Hollywood execs to vouch for him https://t.co/E1gdoyeqAR — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 11, 2017





Lea Seydoux also wrote to the guardian about being harassed by Weinstein, it would be good if you could include that as well:



'I had to defend myself': the night Harvey Weinstein jumped on me | Léa Seydoux https://t.co/siw0unxXtg — Guardian Film (@guardianfilm) October 11, 2017

OP if you can, can you please add JEffrey Katzsburger's reaction:Lea Seydoux also wrote to the guardian about being harassed by Weinstein, it would be good if you could include that as well: Reply

Thread

Link

There is no bottom to all of his fuckery... You and the OP are really killing with this. <3 Thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lea low key exposed Abdellatif Kechiche in this interview. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEah, I noticed that "director who would make me do sex scenes for hours and then rewatch them over and over again". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember her saying back then that filming the sex scenes for bitwc was humiliating or something along those lines :/ he clearly ain't shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw that too and I’m glad that she did it.



I regret ever praising that movie, nothing makes up for that behavior Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's who I thought of straight away too. There were rumours floating of Kechiche being an asshole to Adele and Lea onset, I remember :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it's very obviously him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just read what Léa wrote and JFC, the movie industry really hates women.



In this industry, there are directors who abuse their position. They are very influential, that’s how they can do that. With Harvey, it was physical. With others, its just words. Sometimes, it feels like you have to be very strong to be a woman in the film industry. It’s very common to encounter these kinds of men.



[...] Hollywood is incredibly demanding on women. Think about the beauty diktats. All of the actresses have botox at 30. They have to be perfect. This is an image of women that is bizarre – and one that ends up controlling women.



Like, I'm not gonna pretend any of that is news because we all know this happens but seeing so many women share their experiences at work in detail has been absolutely heartbreaking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for including the léa story! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She makes it blatantly clear that she's talking about Kechiche. How long until Kechiche releases a statement calling Lea a spoiled brat who doesn't know real abuse like he did after the BitWC drama? Also, like fuck man, Weinstein literally targeted everyone - up and comers, nobodies, film royalty, etc. Literally everyone! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Léa's column is horrifying. :(



Since that night in his hotel room, I’ve seen him on many other occasions. We are in the same industry, so its impossible to avoid him. I’ve seen how he operates: the way he looks for an opening. The way he tests women to see what he can get away with.



He also doesn’t take no for an answer. I once went with him to a restaurant and when he couldn’t get a table he got angry and said: “Do you know who I am? I am Harvey Weinstein.” That’s the kind of man he is.



I’ve been at dinners with him where he’s bragged openly about Hollywood actresses he has had sex with. He’s also said misogynistic things to me over the years. “You’d be better if you lost weight,” he said. That comment shocked me.



One night, I saw him in London for the Baftas. He was hitting on a young woman. Another time, at the Met Life ball, I saw him trying to convince a young woman to sleep with him. Everyone could see what he was doing.



That’s the most disgusting thing. Everyone knew what Harvey was up to and no one did anything. It’s unbelievable that he’s been able to act like this for decades and still keep his career. That’s only possible because he has a huge amount of power. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

katz leaking.. i mean, i'm sure he knows more men like harvey. (like say, david g*ff*n.) he's a bully too so he's no hero.



and léa, "I meet men like Harvey Weinstein all the time." i'm so glad she said it.



Edited at 2017-10-11 08:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lea's letter is superb, cuts straight to the point and absolutely no bullshit. It really fucking puts all these mealy mouthed American A-Lister PR statements to shame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s crazy that’s she went in there knowing what he was about but felt like she had to go meet with him anyway for her career and because she’s so used to men like him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder if the director Lea mentions working with in her mid twenties is Tarantino. she said he's slept with every actress that he's filmed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I put Léa above the cut now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well at least Ewan is admitting he heard rumours. Also I would like to know what is his definition of inappropriate behaviour that he felt that it didn't need denouncing lol.



Companies also saving face as usual. Reply

Thread

Link









ewan mcgregor Reply

Thread

Link

This is a real thing in the world—but it shouldn't be: The Casting Couch statue for tourists at Hollywood & Highland https://t.co/jPhwYriZXu pic.twitter.com/vkP2Eh1oAT — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) October 11, 2017





Btw, when I called to confirm it's still there, the person to whom I was speaking was REAL EXCITED to confirm its existence. Even this week. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) October 11, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

ew wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit



rape is so god damn normal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait what? that's. a thing? who the hell decided that would be a good idea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so disgusting. who tf thought this was a good idea? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but rape culture is just a feminist buzzword Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sf disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pic.twitter.com/z8cyxrd693 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) October 11, 2017



And since people were coming at him for not saying anything Jessica replied with this:

Oh my god, seriously!? STOP! He was respecting my decision! And, only after he discussed this with me did he make a statement. — Jessica Barth (@_jessicabarth_) October 11, 2017

And since people were coming at him for not saying anything Jessica replied with this: Reply

Thread

Link

fuck... it just doesn't stop. holy shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seth is probably one of the few men in hollywood who is actually really respectful to women in hollywood believe it or not



Edited at 2017-10-11 08:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to not like Seth, but goddamn it, I’m becoming a big fan now.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also worth it to include this







he doesn't look very pleased at the end there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait...Amazon is reconsidering their deal with TWC but they let Woody Allen have a show??? Reply

Thread

Link

Not only that but one of the shows they're going to cancel is from David O. Russell.



You know, the guy who headbutted George Clooney, is on tape calling Lily Tomlin a c***, and was arrested (but not charged) after he groped the breasts of his trans niece. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus, men are the fucking worst. I want them all to burn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU. God, he's [one of the] fucking worst; no wonder those two worked together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The rumours i heard at the time were of inappropriate behaviour,nothing close to what we are reading about now.



right... Reply

Thread

Link

it's sad that it needs to come to reports of rape for people to get up in arms. idc if he looked at every single one of these women inappropriately, it's not okay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that cancelling his upcoming projects makes sense, but removing his name from already finished projects seems self serving for the studio's PR... they are the ones who worked with a piece of shit, taking his name away doesn't cancel out his involvement and financial gain... Reply

Thread

Link

yep this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly this. It just screams that they don't want to have to deal with the questions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay but Amazon were willing to work with Woody Allen and also David Russell so this gesture is meaningless. Reply

Thread

Link

cara delevigne's story broke my heart. he's so fucking disgusting, and it makes me sick how many people were covering for him and enabling him. Reply

Thread

Link

His team is awful. They’d hire young girls and Assign them to “turndown” duty in his hotel, fully knowing what would happen.



Thank god ashley Judd and a few others had the strength to come forward. I hope she’s handling this past week ok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All these photos of Schweinstein look like he is winking. Eugh. Reply

Thread

Link









I mean, obviously it doesn't remotely matter next to his actual horrible actions, but jfc, I thought having Tr*mp's hideous pumpkin head all over my timeline was bad enough. ikr, he's veryI mean, obviously it doesn't remotely matter next to his actual horrible actions, but jfc, I thought having Tr*mp's hideous pumpkin head all over my timeline was bad enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apple has already scrapped a project in the works with the company, a 10-part Elvis biopic with episodes revolving around Michael Jackson, Prince and Frank Sinatra.



So...Harvey, the alleged serial sexual abuser, was producing a biopic about fellow alleged abusers? NEAT! So sad this was scrapped. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/oct/11/harvey-weinstein-lea-seydoux?CMP=share_btn_tw omg Léa Seydoux Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao a DOR series



ha!suffer.gif Reply

Thread

Link

MTE, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Apple has already scrapped a project in the works with the company, a 10-part Elvis biopic with episodes revolving around Michael Jackson"



uh so like were they gonna expose Elvis for the rapist and pedo he was or was this ~for the fans~ Reply

Thread

Link

Between that and the DOR project, nothing of value was lost with all that planned programming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link