A round-up of news on the Harvey Weinstein scandal

French actress Léa Seydoux came forward with her own story of harassment at Harvey Weinstein's hands. She alleges she came up to his hotel room with a female assistant, who then left her alone with the producer. Seydoux claims he jumped on her and tried to kiss her, and she was forced to physically defend herself.



Amazon Studios is reportedly reconsidering its two deals with the Weinstein Co., including an untitled $160 million David O. Russell series starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore and the $75 million show "The Romanoffs", by Mad Men creator Matt Weiner. Despite being commited to co-finance both projects, the Weinstein Co. hasn't yet put forth any money for them. Now Amazon is reportedly considering scrapping the mega-expensive Russell project altogether.

Apple has already scrapped a project in the works with the company, a 10-part Elvis biopic with episodes revolving around Michael Jackson, Prince and Frank Sinatra. The project was in very early stages.

Paramount removed Weinstein's name from press materials and credits for the three upcoming projects that were connected to the Weinstein Co.: "Yellowstone" starring Kevin Costner, "Waco" starring Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch and John Leguizamo and a documentary on Trayvon Martin titled "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story."







Ewan McGregor took to twitter today to denounce Harvey Weinstein. He's not responding to the several people who are bringing up his support of Polanski and Woody Allen on his replies.





David Thewlis made a statement to buzzfeed condeming Weinstein: "Men like this who equate fame and power with the right to degrade women should be unequivocally condemned, shamed and be seen to suffer the consequences."




BAFTA's statement: "In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately. Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values. This has led to Mr Weinstein’s suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA’s constitution. We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry."

