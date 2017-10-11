Legitimate Celebs tweet about California Wildfires!

More fires? I hope the ontders up there are safe, this sounds scary. Reply

Let me give a little context for what is burning in the #SantaRosa fires. I lived there for 24 years and my family all lives there still. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 9, 2017

This is a really great thread. So many people have been like 'pfffft rich people lost their homes, who cares' but that isn't accurate. Reply

This thread has been FIRE on my Facebook. So many of my friends grew up there or went to Sonoma State and stayed up there--- Like, a fucking Hilton hotel burned down... people lost EVERYTHING, who gives a fuck if they're rich? Like, all the money in the world can't bring back pictures or heirlooms or sentimental stuff that is gone now. Reply

Its a really good thread. There is so much devastation there, and people's lives will be changed. I don't think I've ever seen wildfire photos of entire neighborhoods just completely flattened to nothing like this. Reply

I read a story from people in that hotel and NO fire alarms went off. Nobody was warned. The firsthand account was because the dad happened to be awake at the time. Reply

So this is not just people's homes and jobs burning. This may be a turning point in the city's makeup. No one except the rich can recover. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 9, 2017

Specifically these sorts of points: Reply

does the country really think California is all mansions and rich people? It baffles me; there are a lot of people in apartments and mobile homes who lost everything, cell phone towers are burned to the ground so communication sucks, people missing, smoke causing people going to the hospital, hospitals evacuating, etc - it is terrible to think people out there don't realize that this is a tragedy. Reply

Lmao there are rich communities in the north bay but it's hardly an entire region of mansions. Reply

Yeah, it really isn't accurate. The homes in Santa Rosa were not homes of rich people, and even the homes in Napa/Sonoma weren't all rich people. Many were farms and older buildings that had been there for decades and were handed down within families (so, in 1950 when the house was built, it may have cost $20,000--it wasn't all mansions). There were also several mobile home parks that burned, retirement centers, and all kinds of businesses. It's huge.



They're saying over 3,000 structures were burned, and maybe 380 people still missing. Reply

Anyone who takes that attitude is a heartless shithead. Sure, a rich person can replace their home and possessions more easily than most. But they cannot replace family photos. Or heirlooms passed down for generations that have turned to ash. Or children's drawings. Or homemade crafts. Reply

Yeah, I'm from SoCal, but have friends from NorCal who know people who have lost homes. It's BAD up there. These people aren't rich people. They're pretty regular families. It's awfuul. Reply

Sad you had to put "legitimate celebrities" for this to get posted. Like I know this is a gossip blog but come on, this is important. ONTDers who live in that area, hope you are staying safe. Reply

There are about 12 active fires here in NorCal, it's awful; I'm about 40min south from the fires and thank God there is the bay and a bridge so it won't come down here to the east bay but it is so smokey and hazy. And the poor people who have lost EVERYTHING, it is heartbreaking. Reply

scary how large it's gotten Reply

The scariest part is that these are no where near contained. The Tubbs fire (Santa Rosa) is 0% contained, they are ONLY focusing on evacuations. The atlas peak fire is at like 10% contained.



There is a chance we will see these amazing cities burn down. It's so hard. Reply

We're really playing fast & loose with the word "legitimate," aren't we. Reply

really..?



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Well, the first person is Candace Cameron. I assumed OP was joking (about that part, not about the actual fires). Reply

The point of it was for the post to get approved, duh Reply

I saw on the local weather that the winds are expected to pick up today, so this will probably get a lot worse :( Reply

500+ people are missing, 21 dead and this is like the third most popular story on network news. Reply

Jfc, stay safe everyone. Reply

Has Trump or the admin even tweeted about this once? Or even spoke about it? Or is harassing a black woman on his twitter account for standing up to him more important? Smh Reply

Not single GD tweet from Trump about this. He did just post how he was "awarding" $1M to first responders in Vegas. A-fucking-warding? Fuck, I hate him so much.



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:59 pm (UTC) Reply

"Trump Vows to ‘Stand With’ California as Wildfires Rage Across State; Pence Pledges Federal Support" --

http://ktla.com/2017/10/10/pence-pledges-federal-support-to-california-as-wildfires-rage-across-state-we-will-see-you-through-these-challenging-times/



"Trump approves disaster declaration for California wildfires" --

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/354736-trump-approves-disaster-declaration-for-california-wildfires



most recent non-fake news, NFL tweet is about las vegas:



Happy to announce we are awarding $1M to Las Vegas - in order to help local law enforcement working OT to respond to last Sunday’s tragedy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

i just did a quick search and two things came up"Trump Vows to ‘Stand With’ California as Wildfires Rage Across State; Pence Pledges Federal Support" --"Trump approves disaster declaration for California wildfires" --most recent non-fake news, NFL tweet is about las vegas: Reply

Last I saw he was too busy threatening to pull NBC's FCC license for fake news.



He sent Pence's useless ass over to tell us that Trump is standing with us in our recovery and I'm like "just let us fucking cede and handle our own shit. I've seen the way you think you help you orange fucking rotting carcass." Reply

Hopefully he'll win another golfing cup and dedicate it to the Hillary loving people of Cali Reply

I turned CNN on for a brief minute last night and they were talking about Clinton and Weinstein. Like... this is why Trump was elected. I had to switch to France 24 to get good information about the wildfires and Puerto Rico. Reply

The Napa fires are so awful. I heard 650 people are considered missing so they expect the death toll to rise. Then farmers were saying how they couldn’t get all their cattle out in time so for some they had to cut down fences and just hope the animals could fend for themselves. I can’t believe how rapid it must’ve been moving to already do that much damage. Reply

the winds are carrying the embers.



alot of farmers are storing their animals at local fair grounds that are out of the area but facebook is littered with HORSE TRAILERS/TRANSPORT NEEDED posts. Reply

There's not nearly enough people with trucks and trailers to get all the livestock to safety. It's the #1 thing I've seen calls for on Facebook: Truck & Trailer owners/volunteers Reply

https://www.redwoodcu.org/northbayfirerelief Also allons_y42 posted this link in the roundup for donations. Reply

Man mother nature is pissed this year. I have been feeling so bad for all the people who have been caught up in these disasters and fear things are only going to get worse. Reply

Does this region have a lot of eucalyptus trees? Reply

It was a combination of drought + the hella wet ass winter + it was hella fucking windy Reply

Thank you, with climate change this will be seen more and more unfortunately. Reply

California is really fucking dry.



A fire started here yesterday and it was a miracle how fast they put it out. It only burned three acres. Reply

yes Reply

yes they do and that is adding to the problem. They aren't native to the area Reply

They have some, but it's really all kinds of trees, from redwoods to Douglas firs to palm trees, laurels, tan oaks, all kinds. The problem on Sunday night was the winds gusting to 70 MPH. It's impossible to fight a fire at night with winds like that, so by the time the sun came up, it had spread far and wide, even jumping 101, which is an 8-lane freeway. The winds really haven't let up, so it keeps spreading and is very hard to contain.



I've been through a wildfire before, and people don't understand that you're really at the mercy of the winds. My house came within 100 yards of burning down, even with the firefighters there, and was only saved when the wind changed direction. It had been blowing straight at my house and then it just suddenly changed and blew in the opposite direction. That was literally what saved my house. I feel so sorry for these people who've lost their homes--there are 4,500 people evacuated right now and many of them won't have a house to go back to.



Reply

all those poor people in the midst of this :(



i was in SF on monday and could honestly smell the fires from napa (and flecks of ash in the air), it was freaking me out. there were fire alarms ringing around town too.

Reply

my grandpa lives in vallejo and i talked to him yesterday and he said the whole area is smoke filled. Reply

Legitimate Celebs tweet about California Wildfires!



lmfaooo the "legitimate celebs" is killing me OP. Reply

I've been waiting almost 3 days for celebs to wake the fuck up so I could make this post... I was just feeling snarky af about it Reply

lmao bless <3 Reply

Shit has been hella crazy and the entire bay is basically all in smoke rn. Reply

