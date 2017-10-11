Legitimate Celebs tweet about California Wildfires!
Where’s the news on Napa fires?! Can’t find a single update.— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) October 11, 2017
Every donation & form of assistance counts! My thoughts & prayers are with @jillpowellglam & her family who lost everything in the CA fires.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 11, 2017
Thank you to all the California firefighters and first responders in Napa & Anaheim Hills. You’re all heroes. We ❤️ you!— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 10, 2017
Thanks to all the first responders, firefighters and volunteers battling the fires in N Cali. Stay Safe.🙏🏻— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 10, 2017
17 ppl have died from fires in CA, 25k evacuated, 54k acres destroyed. Death toll rises in PR - ppl still lack basic goods. But black knees. https://t.co/0mnT7GcbeO— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 11, 2017
We film 13 Reasons Why in many of the areas in NorCal affected by these devastating fires. Sending love and thoughts to everyone involved.— Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) October 10, 2017
There is so much to take in right now, but please keep the people of #Sonoma #NapaValley & N. CA in ur thoughts. These fires r catastrophic— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 10, 2017
Oh my god. So many have lost their homes. Its heartbreaking.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 10, 2017
My family lives in Santa Rosa. Its been a scary day, but theyre all safe. https://t.co/JVGs0ayol1
They're saying over 3,000 structures were burned, and maybe 380 people still missing.
There is a chance we will see these amazing cities burn down. It's so hard.
"Trump Vows to ‘Stand With’ California as Wildfires Rage Across State; Pence Pledges Federal Support" --
http://ktla.com/2017/10/10/pence-pledges-federal-support-to-california-as-wildfires-rage-across-state-we-will-see-you-through-these-challenging-times/
"Trump approves disaster declaration for California wildfires" --
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/354736-trump-approves-disaster-declaration-for-california-wildfires
most recent non-fake news, NFL tweet is about las vegas:
alot of farmers are storing their animals at local fair grounds that are out of the area but facebook is littered with HORSE TRAILERS/TRANSPORT NEEDED posts.
https://www.redwoodcu.org/northbayfirerelief
A fire started here yesterday and it was a miracle how fast they put it out. It only burned three acres.
I've been through a wildfire before, and people don't understand that you're really at the mercy of the winds. My house came within 100 yards of burning down, even with the firefighters there, and was only saved when the wind changed direction. It had been blowing straight at my house and then it just suddenly changed and blew in the opposite direction. That was literally what saved my house. I feel so sorry for these people who've lost their homes--there are 4,500 people evacuated right now and many of them won't have a house to go back to.
i was in SF on monday and could honestly smell the fires from napa (and flecks of ash in the air), it was freaking me out. there were fire alarms ringing around town too.
