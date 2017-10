Que se vaya a la verga ésta pendeja de mierda Reply

Thread

Link

NAH. We don't need anymore media glorifiying drug kingpins. Reply

Thread

Link





LoL, fuck off, Kate. Reply

Thread

Link

The Day I Met El Chapo Trap House Reply

Thread

Link

ngl this line makes me chuckle every single time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Papi esta rico, papi esta wuaappoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no one wants this. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe she and sean penn got away with this shit



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Vete a la verga guey I'm not watching this shit. She's trying so hard to make it in hollywood its pathetic she would stoop so low. I still can't at that letter she posted on Twitter saying she believes in him more than the government. Like yeah the Mexican government ain't shit but girl..... Reply

Thread

Link

I really wanted Penn to somehow.. disappear after this.



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when Shane killed her with a mallet. Reply

Thread

Link

They didn't send her complicit ass to prison? Oh my wow! Ay no, lo bueno que es tener dinero! Reply

Thread

Link

que se vaya a la chingada, pinche vieja. I hate this whole glorifying of narcos Reply

Thread

Link

Thinking back to Kate during the 20/20 interview with Diane, she's deserves to be vilified. Her responses was definitely questionable and she was clearly promoting herself regardless during the saga.



Edited at 2017-10-11 08:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

keep it Reply

Thread

Link