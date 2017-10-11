Series Regular Exits "Legends of Tomorrow"
-victor garber, who plays martin stein and half of the superhero firestorm, will exit the series during season 3
-it was revealed in september when victor was announced to play opposite bernadette peters in the revival of hello, dolly! which begins its run on january 20
-his exit has been carefully planned / worked into the show
-will remain a series regular but not expected to return for further episodes at this time
it's a pretty understandable decision imo, and the show is enough of an ensemble that it won't suffer. i'm just curious to see if there'll be a replacement.
Good ole uncle Vic
Still can't believe Wentworth Miller and Russell Toveys characters are getting together. Like how stereotypical can you get
and lily will prob be his new firestorm half