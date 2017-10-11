Series Regular Exits "Legends of Tomorrow"

run forest run Reply

Not sure I understand? Reply

Maybe they'll just credit him as a series regular??? Like keep his name in the title sequence? Idk tho I'm just guessing. I see other shows do that all the time. Reply

OT but I love your icon! Sophie was so good in that role. Reply

He gets paid/gets credited as a series regular for the remainder of the season but doesn't actually appear in the episodes. Reply

Oh ok, makes sense. Reply

so like a director being fired at my company and still getting the salary for another year. living the dream lol Reply

Haven't seen the premiere. I shall watch it later. Reply

i've been reading some spoilers and i was hoping the specifics weren't true, but the premiere really foreshadowed it :(



it's a pretty understandable decision imo, and the show is enough of an ensemble that it won't suffer. i'm just curious to see if there'll be a replacement. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] van paps have said the actress who plays his daughter lily has been filming more this year. she'll prob take over as firestorm Reply

bring back Captain Cold!!!!! Reply

Poo. He and Jax were great together. I hate when a show finally gets good and then it immediately gets changed. Reply

He left to kill Ben Affleck?

Good ole uncle Vic Reply

So are they no longer going to have Firestorm anymore or are they going to find some ridiculous way for Jax to do it alone? Reply

Jax and him suck anyway. Kill them both off. Reply

Still can't believe Wentworth Miller and Russell Toveys characters are getting together. Like how stereotypical can you get Reply

i would love to see him in a musical Reply

