Series Regular Exits "Legends of Tomorrow"



-victor garber, who plays martin stein and half of the superhero firestorm, will exit the series during season 3
-it was revealed in september when victor was announced to play opposite bernadette peters in the revival of hello, dolly! which begins its run on january 20
-his exit has been carefully planned / worked into the show
-will remain a series regular but not expected to return for further episodes at this time



