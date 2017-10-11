Rapper Princess Nokia Says She Threw Soup on Racist in Viral Video
Rapper Princess Nokia Says She Was The One Who Souped Lime-A-Rita L Train Racist https://t.co/zwoOkqvHHt pic.twitter.com/5AJaARC2Lj— Gothamist (@Gothamist) October 11, 2017
- On Wednesday, a video of a white man getting his ass kicked off a train went viral
- The man is drinking a Lime-a-rita and taunting passengers to confront him as he chants the N-word
- A group of passengers literally kicked him off of the train, and one woman threw hot soup in his face after shouting "Get the fuck out" at him
- Bronx-based rapper Princess Nokia (née Wavy Spice) came forward on Thursday as the woman throwing soup
- Princess Nokia explains on her Twitter that the man called a group of black teens the N-word so she got up and slapped him, which started the whole confrontation
- The white man identified himself in a series of now-deleted Facebook posts, saying he is not sorry and enjoys getting a rise out of people
- Apparently, he has a history of shouting racial slurs at black people on the train and getting his ass beat for it
this bigot called a group of teenage boys "niggers" on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj— Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017
And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.— Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017
Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj
also this is why i sometimes hate public transportation. i want to say i'm shocked but tbh there's been disturbing episodes w/ men and racists on dc metro....
That video was fucking nuts.
Asshole is lucky worse didn't happen to him.
Hey guess what: If you say something racist/intentionally inflammatory then people will smack you upside the head, there is no politics there you fucking numbskull it's fighting words
Why is it i imagine these jars of cum think that if I walked up to them and called their dad a fucking punch bitch that I'm free and clear and just using my 1st amendment rights.
