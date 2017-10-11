thornburg | ciggie

Rapper Princess Nokia Says She Threw Soup on Racist in Viral Video




- On Wednesday, a video of a white man getting his ass kicked off a train went viral
- The man is drinking a Lime-a-rita and taunting passengers to confront him as he chants the N-word
- A group of passengers literally kicked him off of the train, and one woman threw hot soup in his face after shouting "Get the fuck out" at him
- Bronx-based rapper Princess Nokia (née Wavy Spice) came forward on Thursday as the woman throwing soup
- Princess Nokia explains on her Twitter that the man called a group of black teens the N-word so she got up and slapped him, which started the whole confrontation
- The white man identified himself in a series of now-deleted Facebook posts, saying he is not sorry and enjoys getting a rise out of people
- Apparently, he has a history of shouting racial slurs at black people on the train and getting his ass beat for it






source
source
Tagged: ,