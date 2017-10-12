Tyrese posts video of The Rock dissing his album

Lol Reply

Thread

Link

He really thinks this is the right time to keep posting about this "feud" Reply

Thread

Link

Like...Tyrese stop Reply

Thread

Link

This was when they were joke dissing all the time. It really is petty that now bc of jealousy Tyrese is trying to flip stuff. When people try to rewrite history to fit their narrative that's how you know they don't have a leg to stand on. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm currently in a fight w/ my friend bc they're doing this to me, it's infuriating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At this point, I think Tyrese has a crush and is mad it's not reciprocated. Reply

Thread

Link

Starting to look like it, eh? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well this isn’t homophobic at all... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it might have been the first time he's ever been rejected in his life and he can't handle it. i bet Dwayne let him down gently too, cause he's cool like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never listened to this album. Is he wrong? Reply

Thread

Link

Probably not, but I'm pretty sure The Rock was joking anyway. Tyrese is just so deep inside his feelings he might need to pause before coming out again so he doesn't get the bends.



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seeing as The Rock has (to my knowledge) never talked like this since (before?) he became a movie star I'm going to assume this was intended as a joke but Tyrese is pathetic and desperately needs attention. Reply

Thread

Link

the rock is the greatest shit talker of all fucking time



tyrese's jabroni ass can't compete Reply

Thread

Link

OMGGGGG I cackled im so glad im alone at work right now



Reply

Thread

Link





Also, I didn't know at the time of making my post but apparently Vin Diesel posted a pic on insta of him & Rock essentially saying that business is business and that the fast movies 'needed a tune-up'. Real or fake I'm STILL on his team Cryrese if only because he isn't being sued over potential child abuse. Worry about that and paying for #PrivateSchool instead of all this mess.Also, I didn't know at the time of making my post but apparently Vin Diesel posted a pic on insta of him & Rock essentially saying that business is business and that the fast movies 'needed a tune-up'. Reply

Thread

Link

The last movie sucked. The franchise used to be about cars and street racing culture.



Now they are Universal's version of Avengers, with the Rock's super human strength, the totally ripped off civil war plot, the ridiculous stunts, everyone coming back to life after dying, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl, guess if I give a single fuck about that. GUESS! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's just mad he has zero other projects outside of this franchise and he wants his cash now. Reply

Thread

Link

also, Dwayne looks so good in that suit. I never got around to watching season 2 of ballers. I think im going to have to start. Reply

Thread

Link

"dog shit in my ears." lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I am in actual tears over the 'Bark bark bark' tag. Reply

Thread

Link

i thought cryrease would have enough money to pay a therapist to listen to this nonsense. Reply

Thread

Link

Any moneys he still has need to be concentrated on lawyers and paying for #PrivateSchool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is when the Rock was funny, before he became such a phony fake ass Nice Guy Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo why would tyrese even post this? it just proves how hilarious the rock is. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder what it's like to live on your very own plane of existence where this is what's eating at you in 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

The truth stings, Tyrese.



Trust me, you're far more expendable to this series than actual superstar, The Rock. Your decade-out-of-date character can easily die offscreen between installments. Reply

Thread

Link

see now that might be a way to tune up the cast. open with some big action set, where someone not Dom for a fucking change, is running, and has no idea why the shit is hitting the fan. maybe they are on a date, and their date dies, and they're like, dude we just fucking met, wtf?



get "the family" (god i hate that term) back together, and find out that a couple of them have died off screen in the last few days. real deaths, not Letty wanted equal pay deaths.



have some real stakes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The GAG of this entire situation is if he'd let this #SoloHobbs movie pass on by no one would care but he's been it's best hype man and now I plan to see it JUST BECAUSE Reply

Thread

Link

This lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's about to get his ass recast in the franchise ala Terrence Howard in Iron Man lmao Reply

Thread

Link

what has possessed tyrese to hate the rock so much, idgi Reply

Thread

Link

tyrese sis... stop Reply

Thread

Link

i used to really like the rock. this shit doesn't have me on his side tbh. tyrese seems like a baby but the rock is showing his ass, too. things on that set seemed really lovely until the rock showed up, actually. Reply

Thread

Link

things on that set seemed really lovely until the rock showed up, actually.



I remember the 'Vin+Paul hate each other' rumors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, but those were clearly just rumors. i remember them, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Cast, So Furious 2k17 Reply

Thread

Link

omg TyTy enough Reply

Thread

Link

Shut the fuck up Tyrese Reply

Thread

Link

Something tells me Ty got that phone call that his services will no longer be needed and he's going the way of Poochy. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAOOO



he self-dragged by posting this, amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

"it shouldnt be called Black Rose it should be called Big Piece of Black Dog Shit... Its like dog shit is in my ear.... motherfucker"



LMAO Reply

Thread

Link