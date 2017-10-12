Tyrese posts video of The Rock dissing his album
caption: Haters come in many forms...... In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time
Tyrese uploaded a video of The Rock dissing his album Black Rose which was released in 2015. In the video, The Rock called his album dog shit multiple times.
This was when they were joke dissing all the time. It really is petty that now bc of jealousy Tyrese is trying to flip stuff. When people try to rewrite history to fit their narrative that's how you know they don't have a leg to stand on.
tyrese's jabroni ass can't compete
Also, I didn't know at the time of making my post but apparently Vin Diesel posted a pic on insta of him & Rock essentially saying that business is business and that the fast movies 'needed a tune-up'.
Now they are Universal's version of Avengers, with the Rock's super human strength, the totally ripped off civil war plot, the ridiculous stunts, everyone coming back to life after dying, etc.
Trust me, you're far more expendable to this series than actual superstar, The Rock. Your decade-out-of-date character can easily die offscreen between installments.
get "the family" (god i hate that term) back together, and find out that a couple of them have died off screen in the last few days. real deaths, not Letty wanted equal pay deaths.
have some real stakes.
I remember the 'Vin+Paul hate each other' rumors.
he self-dragged by posting this, amazing.
