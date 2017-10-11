Taylor Swift Promo Tour: Home Visits with Fans
Taylor Swift visit to a fan home to meet her today in UK . [IG : laraheartstaylor] pic.twitter.com/FzUS0NGHJS— SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) October 11, 2017
-Taylor Swift began surprising her fans at their homes today, and she brought along her boyfriend's little brother.
-This follows a week of interacting with her fans' social media.
-And a new promo shot of Taylor has also been released:
A new promo photo of Taylor is featured of the @directvnow website! pic.twitter.com/b56veJIBzR— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) October 10, 2017
Has Taylor Swift liked your Tumblr posts?
k but WTF is she WEARING? is she wearing shorts under tights with a...velour tunic?
But that’s kinda weird bringing your boyfriends brother lmao
also thank goodness Taylor’s growing out her hair again
that’s cool for the fan though, like expecting Taylor merch but Taylor Swift is standing there instead lol
treatsexploits their fans as kindly as Taylor.
fans love it and she gets good publicity, its a win win
I wonder if the fans she visits are screened by her security team
her hair is looking better
@taylor if you come by mine i'll make YOU cookies O:-)