Taylor Swift Promo Tour: Home Visits with Fans

my friend went to her house in rhode island during 1989 promo and she like ~baked sugar cookies~ and took polaroids of people with her grammys lol. i'd love to see the inside of that monstrosity. it's huge.





k but WTF is she WEARING? is she wearing shorts under tights with a...velour tunic? Reply

Thread

Link

her fashion is always a damn mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oooh that's cool. did she say anything else about it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just what everyone who meets her normally says. super sweet, kind to fans. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

looks like a velour romper, not sure which is worse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn if i was the fan i would tell the random boy to get out of the picture wtf Reply

Thread

Link

That’s nice for the fan, even though I wonder how she got the address, unless the fan knew about it before hand.



But that’s kinda weird bringing your boyfriends brother lmao



also thank goodness Taylor’s growing out her hair again



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

the fan said taylor's team asked for her address to give her merch and taylor ended up delivering it herself so i guess that's how. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow that’s cool, and I’m glad they did that. especially for security reasons



that’s cool for the fan though, like expecting Taylor merch but Taylor Swift is standing there instead lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's especially weird considering the lengths she has been going to in order to not be photographed with him but she brings his brother along for a promotional appearance. (Promotional appearance isn't the right phrase but LBR, this is her doing promo) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

STALKER Reply

Thread

Link

No other celebrity treats their fans as kindly as Taylor. Reply

Thread

Link

No other celebrity treats exploits their fans as kindly as Taylor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is great with her fans tbh given her level of stardom; who else comes to people's houses, donates on their gofundmes, interacts on tumblr, etc and is a celebrity of her level?



fans love it and she gets good publicity, its a win win Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the best thing Ryan Murphy has ever done Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ha! i was going to say the same thing. (one of the best parts of scream queens tbh) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this will always give me joy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dammit, came in to post this XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the reverse of this gif makes me cackle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was hoping the video would be the first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



The boyfriend's brother was such an amazing touch, bravo Taylor! Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's really cool for a celeb to do this but I literally would never go into a super fan's house or invite them into mine lol



I wonder if the fans she visits are screened by her security team Reply

Thread

Link

they definitely are. that's why she/her team is so active in talking to these fans beforehand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm kinda curious to know how it works tbh, besides just talking to them bc I bet they run actual background checks lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the girl she visited said that she was in contact with her team back and forth for a few weeks but she just thought she was getting a package from taylor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like taylor in her head is married to joe already. it’s like she drop eveything to be with joe who’s she known for less or now over a year? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao....



her hair is looking better Reply

Thread

Link

she's growing her hair out! bless.



@taylor if you come by mine i'll make YOU cookies O:-) Reply

Thread

Link

We deserve long haired Taylor in these trying times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this would seem genuine if she didn't only do it during promo. it's kind of weird tbh, i don't like the idea of blurring the 4th wall

Reply

Thread

Link

she played the girl an unreleased from the album too... I wish her fans weren’t so loyal so they would leak shit lol Reply

Thread

Link

Swifties need to be more like Lana’s little fuckers and leak a track a week tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only 20 days to ChanelOWeen! Reply

Thread

Link

it's still hilarious



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"YOU ARE SO DEVASTATINGLY MEDIOCRE AND ADORABLE!!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so I'm assuming she lives in London now since that's where she's been all year.. Reply

Thread

Link

is she gonna pull a madonna and have a british accent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link