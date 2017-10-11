Ben Affleck "apologizes" for acting inappropriately towards Hilarie Burton
Following his criticism of Harvey Weinstein a video of Ben Affleck groping Hilarie Burton resurfaced yesterday (thanks to ONTD tbh), according to Page Six Ben Affleck has now apologized for his behavior and he tweeted this out earlier today
https://twitter.com/BenAffleck/status/918166049501208576
https://pagesix.com/2017/10/11/hilarie-burton-accuses-ben-affleck-of-groping-her-in-2003/?_ga=2.96006298.703841867.1507561380-714520222.1499090413
Edit: if all of this is getting to you due to personal experience please don't hesitate to call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673, you can also text them.
I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017
Because they're also great examples of moving on when women they hate mess up even SLIGHTLY less than this ugly shit lol.
Hopefully this will hurt them. Fuck them both tbh.
Die already.
Seriously he can go fuck himself. A dude in high school once pushed me against the wall in the hallway and tried to mimic fucking me and I froze. It was a quick "joke" (for lack of a better word for what he wanted to play it off as) but when someone comes up at you like that, you don't always know how to respond to it. That shit isn't cute or funny.
Btw I'm agreeing with you bb and not arguing, lol. I just needed to vent.
Also, I kinda wanna tell her the lengths our very own ontd detective did to get that video lol! I mean she ain't wrong, part of the incident is online, but not the boob grab itself.
