Ben Affleck "apologizes" for acting inappropriately towards Hilarie Burton

Following his criticism of Harvey Weinstein a video of Ben Affleck groping Hilarie Burton resurfaced yesterday (thanks to ONTD tbh), according to Page Six Ben Affleck has now apologized for his behavior and he tweeted this out earlier today




https://twitter.com/BenAffleck/status/918166049501208576

https://pagesix.com/2017/10/11/hilarie-burton-accuses-ben-affleck-of-groping-her-in-2003/?_ga=2.96006298.703841867.1507561380-714520222.1499090413
