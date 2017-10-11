Ben Affleck "apologizes" for acting inappropriately towards Hilarie Burton

CACKLING INTENSIFIES. Reply

I have a feeling this is gonna be an evergreen tweet. Reply

I feel like this tweet will stay relevant. Reply

perfect Reply

i love it Reply

lmao he doesn't even tag her Reply

Or use the word groping so ofc people are saying well, he just acted rude and apologized but he was only awkwardly hugging her and never groped...or at least thats the shit I'm reading on reddit. Reply

His stans are saying "we can move on now that he apologized!!!" as if this is even a good apology to begin with. One tiny tweet when, like someone said, he made a whole-ass essay about Weinstein.

Because they're also great examples of moving on when women they hate mess up even SLIGHTLY less than this ugly shit lol.



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:14 pm (UTC)

This douche! Reply

I’m so glad Ben and Matt are being called out



Hopefully this will hurt them. Fuck them both tbh. Reply

That's it......? I mean, the correct response would have never been to do it in the first fucking place, but seriously? You get called out on something 15 years later and are just like "oh my bad...?"



Die already. Reply

Wow, he seems really fucking sincere. Reply

He called her Ms. Burton and everything, totes sincere. Reply

this is when your borther has to apologize to you with an adult present (the very same adult who told him to apologize) and he can't even look you in the eye while he pouts and forces the word "sorry" out Reply

Yep. You can practically hear the "I can't believe this bitch is making me do this after 14 years" behind it. Reply

Shut up! No you're not. you're still a gross old man. We know about Emily R. and why you wanted her. you're sorry people are blowing up your mentions. You are part of the problem, you parasite. Reply

Emily R? Reply

Ratajkowshi. I wasn't able to get her name right at the time I posted and didn't want to butcher it completely. Reply

Ben's had to give enough apologies over shitty behavior that at least he's learned to keep them short and simple. Reply

he gave us a fucking essay nobody asked for about Harvey but he can’t be bothered to write more than a single tweet on this? fuck him Reply

Because I'm sure to HIM he doesn't think what he did is assault. He was just a bro broing it up doing bro stuff! Like maaaaybe it was a tad inappropriate but she was laughing! It was all in good fun!!!!

And oh she couldn't possibly have been laughing because she was scared and nervous!!



Seriously he can go fuck himself. A dude in high school once pushed me against the wall in the hallway and tried to mimic fucking me and I froze. It was a quick "joke" (for lack of a better word for what he wanted to play it off as) but when someone comes up at you like that, you don't always know how to respond to it. That shit isn't cute or funny.



Btw I'm agreeing with you bb and not arguing, lol. I just needed to vent. Reply

Go to hell you fat fuck Reply

too little too late asshole Reply

Also, I kinda wanna tell her the lengths our very own ontd detective did to get that video lol! I mean she ain't wrong, part of the incident is online, but not the boob grab itself.



"Resurfaced" lol. This video has been on YouTube for YEARS. And it's easy to find. 🙄 https://t.co/FbQgYzKedn — Jenn Kaytin Robinson (@JennKaytin) October 11, 2017









Edited at 2017-10-11 07:12 pm (UTC) I feel the remorse ben.Also, I kinda wanna tell her the lengths our very own ontd detective did to get that video lol! I mean she ain't wrong, part of the incident is online, but not the boob grab itself. Reply

I don't think that tweet is referring to Hilarie's video, they're talking about the tape of him and the Canadian reporter Reply

oh yeaaahh! My bad it's 3am here I need to sleep. Reply

Link her to the thread! Reply

