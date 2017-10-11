Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

Report: Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant!


  • Life & Style Magazine is reporting Kourtney Kardashian is also expecting a child.

  • The source says Kourtney is only telling family and close friends and that she is currently 3 months along.

  • She is expecting with her current boyfriend, 24 year old model Younes Bendjima.

  • This will be the fourth Kardashian currently pregnant joining Kim's surrogate, Kylie and Khloe.

  • Is Kendall next?


Source

Oh my god....
Tagged: ,