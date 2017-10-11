Report: Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant!

the four horsemen of the apocalypse...





but damn what's in the water



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Sperm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

obviously not Nikki Reed's flushed birth control pills! (not my original material) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg this was so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This has to be fake.



Please god, let it be fake. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd really prefer a post on the fires than this crap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually laughed when I saw the headline, so this isn't a total waste. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw that 500 people are missing? Like... JFC. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we need one, but idk if any celebs have tweeted about it. and theres plenty who have wineries soooo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

E n o u g h Reply

Thread

Link





http://gawker.com/5638480/which-tabloids-lie-the-most



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:03 pm (UTC) Life & Style tho Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah didn’t see it was life and style



Their stories are total bullshit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kris planned this tbh Reply

Thread

Link

imagining her meddling w the trojans, i shouldn't laugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WTH happened to Rosamund Pike? I thought she was going to blow up after Gone Girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IT's weird how little she has worked since Gone Girl relatively speaking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like a completed bingo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was this a nostradamus quatrain? Reply

Thread

Link

this is really boring Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

This fucking family, jesus. Reply

Thread

Link

Kris Jenner is trying her hardest to get knocked up right? Reply

Thread

Link

BS Reply

Thread

Link