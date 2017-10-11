Report: Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant!
- Life & Style Magazine is reporting Kourtney Kardashian is also expecting a child.
- The source says Kourtney is only telling family and close friends and that she is currently 3 months along.
- She is expecting with her current boyfriend, 24 year old model Younes Bendjima.
- This will be the fourth Kardashian currently pregnant joining Kim's surrogate, Kylie and Khloe.
- Is Kendall next?
Oh my god....
the four horsemen of the apocalypse...
but damn what's in the water
Please god, let it be fake.
Their stories are total bullshit