Taika Waititi on AKIRA movie rumors and Potential Cast
#ThorRagnarok director Taika Waititi, who's rumored to be up for helming #Akira, would cast young Asian leads.https://t.co/IdEW75sRDP pic.twitter.com/gup5EZURqb— IGN (@IGN) October 10, 2017
- When asked if he was directing; "I am -- that was more or less a rumor. There was, I mean, I was in talks to do that, for sure, and something that I was very passionate about -- am passionate about.", so it's a firm 'Perhaps'.
- He wants to stick closer to the source manga than the original film in the adaption for Warner Bros.
- No whitewashing would happen on his watch; Waititi says that he would pick 'unfound, untapped Asian talent'.
lol
That being said, I want unknowns.
Also I'm still mad that Big Hero 6 was whitewashed as hell and nobody said anything