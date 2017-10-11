PSG

Taika Waititi on AKIRA movie rumors and Potential Cast


  • When asked if he was directing; "I am -- that was more or less a rumor. There was, I mean, I was in talks to do that, for sure, and something that I was very passionate about -- am passionate about.", so it's a firm 'Perhaps'.

  • He wants to stick closer to the source manga than the original film in the adaption for Warner Bros.

  • No whitewashing would happen on his watch; Waititi says that he would pick 'unfound, untapped Asian talent'.

