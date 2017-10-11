Taika Waititi on AKIRA movie rumors and Potential Cast

I looooove him but I still hope this movie never happens :) Reply

Is the movie taking place in Japan? Reply

If I remember right, it would be in New York. Reply

sounds like he wants to keep it in neo tokyo. the studio stuff that leaked a few years ago had it set in NYC with white actors though. Reply

We never did get a post on Mark accidentally livestreaming Ragnarok, huh? Reply

wtf is he doing lol he is trying to troll the higher ups Reply

he butt-instagramed



No, just leave it be. Reply

We still don't need this movie or any other live-action anime adaption.



That being said, I want unknowns.



Also I'm still mad that Big Hero 6 was whitewashed as hell and nobody said anything Reply

I still think some manga and anime could be adapted with no problems (Monster, Full Metal Alchemist, Berserk). Hollywood insists on adapting things that are based heavily on Japanese culture and religion. I can't believe people want to waste money on a Naruto live action film after how much Dragonball flopped. Reply

Monster, Black Lagoon, Noir, and Baccano could work Reply

The original Big Hero 6 comic was pretty racist from what I hear, (not weird considering two white guys created it) so I think people were so grateful that it wasn't like the comic that they "forgave" the white washing even though it really was unnecessary (but ofc there had to be a white character on the team). Reply

this movie doesn't need to happen Reply

i love taika Reply

the original is a masterpiece, this is so unnecessary Reply

he's definitely saying all the right stuff, which means WB won't be having any of it Reply

Right, even though WB was okay with Crazy Rich Asians being 100% Asian (Although it still doesn't have a release date...), I really doubt they'll truly stick to this. Reply

i'm keeping my expectations basement level but i'd love for them to course correct and follow taika's lead on this. they can have a ghost in the shell white washing/box office disaster or they can have a beloved cyberpunk classic that respects the origins of the genre and probably does well if they keep the budget reasonable. tough choice i'm sure. Reply

adaptions rarely, if ever, work in the first place. when it bombs, I fear the blame will be on the “unfound, untapped Asian talent” rather than the adaptions itself Reply

Anime movie is flawless, and omits a shitload of stuff from the manga (understandable, I guess). There's just sooo much that can go wrong from casting to location to fucking with the story, I'll pass Reply

let taika make all the movies he wants. Reply

