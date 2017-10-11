October 11th, 2017, 02:25 pm pplemmy New Clips from Call Me By Your Name Movie is released on 11/24/2017Source 1 2Saw this last week and it's gorgeous! Are you going to see it, ONTD? Tagged: film Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3737 comments Add comment
*cough* emma stone and ryan gosling *cough*
Which do you think would get nominated, Mystery of Love or Visions of Gideon? I think I prefer Mystery of Love as a song but I know they vote based on the scene supplied to them and obviously VOG is featured in a much more important scene.
Edited at 2017-10-11 07:52 pm (UTC)
Omg The Psychedelic Furs is playing in the second clip fuck yeah!
And I get that there is no limit to how far the thirst for white dick will take certain people on this site but some of yall are really exposing yourselves by caping for this messy shit.
Edited at 2017-10-11 07:37 pm (UTC)
my secondhand embarrassment can't take it