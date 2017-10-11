really excited to see this. i hope suf gets an oscar nom. Reply

Thread

Link

Can you imagine if he PERFORMS aggghghhghggiksdfanmfsdam,kfmasdk!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They almost always do if they get nominated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

unless you can't actually sing your song and have to have john legend cover for you.



*cough* emma stone and ryan gosling *cough* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True lmao. John Legend can definitely sing but that cover was not good either.



Which do you think would get nominated, Mystery of Love or Visions of Gideon? I think I prefer Mystery of Love as a song but I know they vote based on the scene supplied to them and obviously VOG is featured in a much more important scene.



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I went to the screening at NYFF they played MOLon repeat before the movie so I think they’ll go for that. I like that song better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooh I hope so. Chalamet's acting overshadows VOG anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it possible they could both get nominated? I feel like there isn't that much competition this year, except that musical The Greatest Showman which frankly looks awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

La La Land had two nominated last year but obviously that was a beast of its own in terms of Oscar nominations and was an original musical. I wonder if they'll submit one or both so as not to split votes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looks boring, but I love the song. Reply

Thread

Link

This film is absolutely perfect. Can't stop thinking about it. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my god the dancing scene was so funny, I think the entire theatre was giggling through the whole thing. Reply

Thread

Link

i really enjoyed the book. i think aciman's writing is beautiful. i'm not terribly interested in seeing this though. i have a lot of stuff going on right now and it's been so hard for me to get to the movies. the last thing i saw was IT which wasn't too long ago but i really want to see kingsman and blade runner. Reply

Thread

Link

everyone who's seen it keeps saying how amazing this movie is and yet i watch the trailer and these clips and it just looks... really boring? and i generally like slow art movies. will give it a shot but i'm not convinced yet Reply

Thread

Link

i saw it and loved it. i knew the plot going in because i read the book, but if you say you like slow art films, then this should be right up your alley? it's a slow burn love story, really well-acted, beautiful setting. it's playful at times, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmm okay! it's not that i don't believe people who loved it lol, maybe it's just the editing on the trailer. will try to watch it in theatres for the ~full experience Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, it's not anything exciting. it's a love/coming out/of age story at the core and there isn't any kind of huge climax or twist. it's pretty simple and that's why i think i enjoyed it so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hopefully it's better than the book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep reading people call it a slow-burn but it honestly sped by for me. I guess because I was enjoying it so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's also a lot funnier than you're probably expecting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?! i laughed so much. mostly @ the family dynamic. the entire scene at the dinner table with that couple fighting while elio, his family, and oliver are just...lost is so so so so funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! And I loved the little scene when Elio goes to wake up Oliver for dinner and just drops a fucking book on the floor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait for this but I am refusing to watch any more clips, I want to go in fresh. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm excited idec Reply

Thread

Link

Why are Timothee and Armie both wearing such oversized shirts in the first clip?



Omg The Psychedelic Furs is playing in the second clip fuck yeah! Reply

Thread

Link

I mean nothing is gonna make this cute for me. A 17 year old and a guy in his mid to late 20's hooking up is just fucking gross anyway you present it.



And I get that there is no limit to how far the thirst for white dick will take certain people on this site but some of yall are really exposing yourselves by caping for this messy shit.



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

*A 31 year old not believably playing the 24 year old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got tickets to this on the 28th!!! I CAN'T WAIT Reply

Thread

Link

i will be specifically avoiding this movie based purely on that dance party clip



my secondhand embarrassment can't take it Reply

Thread

Link

There's a repeat in the second half as well lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GAH it played in my city back in September but I didn't go because I wanted to read the book first. I finished the book like 2 days after it played and have been kicking myself so hard for not reading it sooner! I can't wait to see this! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao that dancing Reply

Thread

Link

The fact that this isn't coming out until January 11 where I live is honestly so homophobic Reply

Thread

Link

...and here I was thinking December 26 was too long to wait (Australian release date). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Link to spoiler I hope ] It looks tragic and if there's one thing I'm sick of it's lgb* relationships that end in misery but hey we all learned an important lesson here, no gracias. Also, I generally don't like these movies where everything is so slow. We're riding our bike. We're chilling in the pool. Cool beans now do something, who just stands around in awkward silence and gapes at people? No.Anyway I have a lot of feelings about movies like this so, no :D Reply

Thread

Link

i have tickets to go see it next week but i'd have to drive 2,5 hours. it comes out here in january though so i reaaaally want to go :( Reply

Thread

Link