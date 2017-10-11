Cara Delevinge details her experience with Harvey Weinstein

DISGUSTING. And his FEMALE assistant encouraged her to go to his room?! Human trash.



I know and then the other woman being in the room making Cara feel safe for a split second only to then be existing in the room so she and Cara could kiss in front of Weinstein is SO beyond disgusting Reply

Sooooo soo sad, scary and disgusting. Reply

If you read the Ronan article, he used his female assistants/employees to lure in actresses and get them to put their guard down



Yeah I don't know. On one hand I feel like women are victims of the industry, and on the other I can't find aaaaany sympathy for someone who puts a sis in this type of situation. Reply

JFC, I need to take a shower. Reply

Poor Cara :( Reply

The assistant’s actions as described by Delevingne are the most brazen I’ve seen in the reports thus far, in terms of Weinstein’s employees actively facilitating his behaviour. Reply

Right?! What the shit. Reply

All the stories are very similar which is so damn incriminating. He invites them to dinner or drinks at a hotel bar or to meet in his in his room for a script idea and then tries to assault them. They all have similar if not the same story because it's so damn routine to him. It makes me sick. Reply

The bit about her car not being ready is the creepiest part of it, to me. I haven’t seen that in any of the sequences thus far. Reply

it's horrible but you have to think that he is probably threatening them too and they are probably afraid for themselves, as well as afraid to lose their jobs and get blacklisted from the film industry. idk. Reply

Seriously, what a psychopath. She asks to leave the assistant tells her that her car won't be available for a while so she should go to Harvey's hotel room? *Vomits* Reply

tells her she won't make it in hollywood if she's a real lesbian. has lesbian fetish and tried to get her to kiss another womaan so he could get off.



there's levels to this shit. Reply

at first i thought this was going to go in the direction of him trying to make her 'realize' she's straight or something based off that first phone call. something along the lines that he can 'turn' a bisexual/lesbian straight.



eta: i just realized i don't know what cara defines as. does she identify as gay or bisexual?



She's hasn't labelled herself in a while iirc, but had previously called herself bi Reply

I think she's said bi, but people are always "are you really, Cara, or are you vaguebooking it Kendall Jenner style" Reply

idk but i'm going off his assumption that she's just a lesbian since she wrote "if i was gay" he told her she'd never make it in hollywood. Reply

I think bi. The HuffPo Article on this story also says bi. Reply

I think she said she's bi, I know she's dated women before. Reply

This just keeps getting worse. Who was his female assistant who told Cara she should go to his room??? How do you live with yourself knowing you were complicit in this???



Dry-heaving at this whole story. :S Poor Cara Reply

this disgusts me so fucking much :( i’m glad she feels comfortable enough to speak up, she is really brave for doing this ❤️ Reply

Good lord, one after the other after the other. Reply

Damn I just tried posting this.



Anyways, this man has no fucking boundaries. Even his assistants were in on it. Reply

"As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all of the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature."





No one knew, right? RMFE Reply

ugh "no one new" is becoming the new "but her emails!!" and if that's not telling, idk what is. Reply

yeah I just find it so hard to believe that no one knew. it’s happened to some of the biggest names in the business. Reply

Hell, Brad Pitt confronted Harvey himself yet still had a business relationship with him after the fact. His own wife refused to ever work with Harvey because of a bad experience. They all knew, they just didn't care or didn't want to risk their own careers by going public. Reply

mmmm I wonder if Meryl regrets trying to spin that now. Reply

yeah i find it hard to believe people didn't know when he was this vocal about it. Reply

"But Matt has 4 daughters! He's a great guy." Ugh, they all knew. Reply

RIGHT?? So many victims and survivors and no one knew?? Ya'll in deep denial now. Reply

Yep, I don't buy that shit from anyone. Reply

they could have just thought he was lying or exaggerated it. Reply

rose mcgowan already called matt damon and fatfleck to the carpet for lying. no way other celebs didn't know about this Reply

it's sooo.....



ugh, like honestly, when I read that part, I could think of five men off the top of my head who have done the same shit to me-- like they think bragging about their sexual prowess will make you want it? In previous posts people talked about how conditioned we are to it that we don't always have it in the fore front of our minds that like--- this dude is a sexual predator. Reply

MTE. Even if they didn't see it with their own eyes (the "I never saw any of that" from these men pisses me off for a few reasons) they still knew it was going on. Reply

This guy and his merry band of enablers need to die right fucking now. Reply

obviously weinstein is pure garbage, but someone needs to find out who that assistant is. that is textbook complicity. Reply

He's so fucking disgusting. Like with everyone who has come forward, it's very brave of her to share this. Reply

Jesus poor Cara. And fuck Weinstein didn't he get a GLAAD award too? Shows how much Hollywood likes to pretend to be LGBT friendly Reply

Hollywood "liberals" are pathetic lbr Reply

They gave one to Brett Ratner, after he said some offensive stuff. Reply

it's all for show. Reply

LBR, people are far more forgiving if you say something homophobic/biphobic towards a woman Reply

mte no one takes female same sex attraction seriously, like harvey clearly didn’t think cara’s attraction to women meant anything outside of a “hot” quirk Reply

