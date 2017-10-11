l: t-snake

Cara Delevinge details her experience with Harvey Weinstein


In a statement sent to Yashar Ali, Delevigne details that:
- Harvey told her she'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood if she was gay or decided to be with a woman in Hollywood.

- Asked if she slept with any of the women she was seen out with in Hollywood.

- Tried to get her to kiss another woman before eventually trying to kiss her.

This motherfucker needs to burn in hell
