Cara Delevinge details her experience with Harvey Weinstein
I just received this statement from @Caradelevingne detailing her experience with Harvey Weinstein. Thank you, Cara. pic.twitter.com/SA1D05lYH4— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 11, 2017
In a statement sent to Yashar Ali, Delevigne details that:
- Harvey told her she'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood if she was gay or decided to be with a woman in Hollywood.
- Asked if she slept with any of the women she was seen out with in Hollywood.
- Tried to get her to kiss another woman before eventually trying to kiss her.
This motherfucker needs to burn in hell
there's levels to this shit.
eta: i just realized i don't know what cara defines as. does she identify as gay or bisexual?
Anyways, this man has no fucking boundaries. Even his assistants were in on it.
ugh, like honestly, when I read that part, I could think of five men off the top of my head who have done the same shit to me-- like they think bragging about their sexual prowess will make you want it? In previous posts people talked about how conditioned we are to it that we don't always have it in the fore front of our minds that like--- this dude is a sexual predator.