October 11th, 2017, 11:11 am futile_devices Sufjan Stevens - Wallowa Lake Monster (Official Audio) From his upcoming mixtape, The Greatest Gift, out November 24th.SOURCE: 1. 2. Current Music: I Want To Be Well - Sufjan Stevens
anyway i really like it! i love the instrumental at the end. also still love carrie & lowell.
Edited at 2017-10-11 06:42 pm (UTC)
But my god, he's just so unbelievably gorgeous. This sexy fucking weirdo.
i’m DYING