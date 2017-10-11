oops i just submitted this



anyway i really like it! i love the instrumental at the end. also still love carrie & lowell. Reply

I honestly love Sufjan’s music so much. I know his lyrics can be depressing but I find his voice sooo soothing. I can’t wait for his tracks from CMBYN to release! Reply

He might be my absolute favorite musician/artist tbh. No one in this world can enchant me quite like he does. Reply

I’ve tried to find another artist that has me feeling the same way but I’ve had no success. Ughh I wanna see him live so bad 😭 Reply

He puts me at ease in an instant, every time <3 Reply

Happy national coming out day Reply

Happy NCOD indeed! I have dreams that Sufjan Stevens will come out someday so he can fuck me sideways while he wears his angel wings, but hey, that's just me.



Edited at 2017-10-11 06:42 pm (UTC)

But my god, he's just so unbelievably gorgeous. This sexy fucking weirdo.



But my god, he's just so unbelievably gorgeous. This sexy fucking weirdo.

I get why it wasn't on the album, but it's still a beautiful track. I am dying for the music from CMBYN, though. Reply

Between this and the CMBYN soundtrack, I'm gonna die Reply

I learned how to play "Death with Dignity" on guitar yesterday!



one of my all time fav songs <3 Reply

I want the song from the Call Me By Your Name trailer omggggg

oct 27



i’m DYING Reply

Ugh I love him so much. Carrie and Lowell really got me through my mom's death. Reply

I'm so sorry for your loss, that's good to hear though.. music is amazing <3 Reply

king Reply

can't wait to watch him play at the oscars whilst wearing two hats Reply

I hope he wears this Reply

A welcomed distraction today <3 <3 <3 Reply

just the way I like my sufjan songs. haunting and depressing Reply

