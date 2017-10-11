ONTD Roundup

What an exhausting couple of days 😖 Reply

ugh you said it. I'm so emotionally drained. :/ Reply

it's only wednesday...jfc Reply

MTE. And Monday was a holiday here. Reply

lmfao mte. even with the holiday i thought today was thursday 😰 Reply

lmaooooooo Reply

JFC what a shitty apology Reply

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017





is that it? lmao Reply

so harvey gets an essay and she gets less than a full tweet? o k then Reply

I can't tell if I should be glad that he acknowledged he was inappropriate without making excuses (tho he's still a piece of shit regardless), or irritated that his apology is so short and lacking anything of substance. Reply

"inappropriately"



That makes it sound like he farted or burped in front of her. You sexually assaulted her on national television you vile piece of shit. Reply

OMG the replies to his tweet are GARBAGE. Even though he acknowledges he acted inappropriately they think she's making it up. Men are the worst.



Also remember the weird drawing of Kstew's "ear"? they were doing with stills of the groping video. Unbelievable. Reply

Terrible apology. Terrible human. Cancel him. Reply

It doesn't change my opinion of him one bit but I actually am okay with this. He didn't try to offer up any sort of explanation or excuse. It's just an admission of doing something wrong and an apology. No "I was younger" or "I thought it would be funny." He's still trash from top to bottom though. Reply

he sucks, his apology sucks, his attitude sucks, his brother sucks, his best friend sucks, his career sucks, everything about him sucks Reply

he just needs to die Reply

That's a shitty apology Reply

Just one sentence damn Reply

wow an entire sentence Reply

u can tell he really feels empathy for her pain Reply

did u even try Reply

welp. that was quick...it's a shitty and hollow apology Reply

could've been better, but better than nothing I guess? Reply

what a guy Reply

Lol the kid on the left knocks over his glass like an afterthought Reply

The one with the popcorn is killing me, lmao. Reply

a+ acting Reply

Which do you prefer, COFFEE or TEA? Reply

Coffee

tea Reply

Coffee b/c I need it every morning. (But I just drink a cup a day so beyond that, for just a regular drink, tea.) Reply

Definitely coffee to get me through the day and a good cappuccino in the afternoon but I love tea just relax and curl up in the evenings. I love both, it's hard to choose. Reply

coffee!!! my one true love Reply

depends on the time of day. I prefer coffee in the morning and tea in the late afternoon/evening/night Reply

same Reply

Same Reply

Coffee in the morning, tea in the afternoon/evening Reply

coffee Reply

Tea Reply

coffee Reply

Tea Reply

Tea. I loathe coffee. I can't eat or drink anything with even the most remote coffee-esque flavour Reply

I drink more coffee, but I love tea. Coffee is like part of my life, and tea is something I do because I enjoy it. Reply

i've actually never had coffee before, so i guess tea by default Reply

coffee, but I love a good masala chai. Reply

Tea Reply

coffee Reply

BOTH Reply

tea 🇬🇧 Reply

tea, but only iced tea



i hate coffee Reply

Tea Reply

I have more coffee than tea icons, 2:1!



But i prefer tea Reply

coffee for functionality, tea for enjoyment Reply

coffee Reply

i love both but coffee is daily for me while tea is like a random treat sometimes Reply

coffee makes me feel cozier but i only make tea at home Reply

If I have to pick, tea.



White hot chocolate is my hot drink of choice though. Reply

both are gross. lemon water only. Reply

both don't @ me Reply

HOT coffee

COLD tea



(Unless I'm doing tea and scones) Reply

Coffee, but I do like both. Reply

tea Reply

Hot tea with hazelnut creamer and some sugar. Or a cold mocha coffee. Reply

tea Reply

tea! earl grey tea!!!!!





cold brew coffee w milk and sugar if it's around and i'm TIRED af Reply

Coffee Reply

coffee Reply

I'm just like omg

I had a customer call my manager and tell him I was doing a great job with helping him and all thatI'm just like omg Reply

I like when Customers do that <3 <3 <3



I feel like managers only hear about when they do bad.





Sephora staff was VERY helpful to me last year, finding make up to cover my rashes for job interviews, and she saved my life with those blending sponges. Changed my life.



I wish I were rich enough to buy them all coffee or something. Reply

so many of my favs praising Eminem, ugh



like, I do think the guy has a way with words, it's just that so many of his words are violently misogynistic, racist, and homophobic, so ... maybe we don't need to act like he's the second coming of Christ himself Reply

ikr, Ellen was like "I ♥ Eminem" and I was like ...really?! You do, after everything?! I mean, not that she's exactly a fave, but come on. Reply

ellen also loves johnny depp and bieber

shes the most hypocritical asshole out there Reply

Parent

yeah, she's often questionable, but I'm perplexed by a gay woman having heart eyes for this guy Reply

I wouldnt praise him but calling out his own fanbase is a good thing, eminem fans are mainly republican racist fucks so for him to be like fuck you to them...that's a good thing. they wont listen to a POC rapper we know that anyway, so at least someone they listen to told them they're disgusting motherfuckers. Reply

also I dunno what's so groundbreaking about what he said, he's been vocally anti trump this entire time hasn't he? join the club dude Reply

I'm happy he used his platform to get a message across.





I hope he changed. I really fucking do. Reply

Lol right? My roommate showed me the vid yesterday and I didn't say anything the whole time. I just sat there with a skeptical look on my face and at the end I just said "Cool. I still hate him though". Reply

happy national coming out day! anyone have hilarious coming out stories? mine are boring.



Edited at 2017-10-11 05:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Mine are pretty boring too, except once when I was like 19 (and not yet comfortable with people straight up asking me) I was sitting in a group in class and this one guy asked this one girl because she had like badges and stuff on her bag that made it pretty obvious and then the girl looked at me and was like "WHAT ABOUT YOU?" and I was like "uh...I'm straight" and there was a little pause and then I snorted laughing and was like j/k



couldn't keep a STRAIGHT face for that one Reply

I haven't come out to my family and have no plans to, but I came out to some friends and one guy was really confused over how i could be dating my "best friend" (cover story lol) because he only ever saw us at the movies or at Starbucks acting all friendly (sitting on each other's laps and all) and he had a hard time understanding how dating worked I guess.



Edited at 2017-10-11 05:46 pm (UTC) Reply

i said "i'm bi" and my dad said "ur gay uncle says ur probably gay bc bi is a stepping stone"





he was right but i was pissed Reply

lmao Reply

I came out just last December, after my roommate called some guy a "fag" on Xbox. I told him that it bothered me and he was like "I can say whatever I want. Fag fag fag fag fag fag" and I got so mad at him I stopped talking to him the whole night, then the next day I was like "It really bothers me that you think you can use the word fag whenever you want because you can't and I have a right to feel this way because I'm gay" and it was like dropping a motherfucking mic on that sucker. He felt really bad and apologized and has realized the errors of gamer culture that he got sucked into. He was the first person I told, and after that, I told my BFF who I knew would tell everyone else so I didn't have to really come out to many people lol. I did make an IG post about it a few months later, so now everyone I know on social media knows. My parents still don't know though. They're very religious and homophobic and I'm just kinda scared because I love them a lot but I don't want our relationship to get fucked up. I'm almost 26 though like I fucking need to get on it ughhhh. Any advice? Reply

Parent

I don't know about hilarious lol but I told my mom about the finger length thing, that's supposed to show if you like men (your index and ring finger are equally long) or women (your ring finger is longer) and just tried casually slipping in that I like women but still have fingers the same length



Reply

Blo bar vs The Dry bar? Which one do you prefer? Or local option, etc?



Edited at 2017-10-11 05:41 pm (UTC) Reply

i like blo bar. idk about where you live but i think m-w before 5pm it's like 10$ off Reply

I've always lucked out at the blo bar, the dry bar has been awful to me. My hair falls flat minutes out the door every time and one girl talked shit about my scalp eczema. Reply

Last night on Twitter I posted screenshots of a guy on Facebook mansplaining and whitesplaining to me (and me shutting him down with facts) and captioned it "When white men try to tell you about things they know nothing about ¯\_(ツ)_/¯" and got these responses:



“When white men...” I think you’ve found the quickest way to be simultaneously sexist and racist. — Juan Quaglia (@JuanQuaglia) October 11, 2017





Whaz the point of such a racialist generalization? He's just a person who made a mistake. Nothing to do whatsoever with his color or "race" — Umile servo di Gesù (@IlTweetDiDio) October 11, 2017





LMAO Damn that's a lot of posts!Last night on Twitter I posted screenshots of a guy on Facebook mansplaining and whitesplaining to me (and me shutting him down with facts) and captioned it "When white men try to tell you about things they know nothing about ¯\_(ツ)_/¯" and got these responses:LMAO Reply

there they go proving your point again Reply

Dear Men, Please remove the phrase "as a husband and/or a father of daughters" from your vocabulary. Women exist outside your bubble. — Abigail Shirley (@abzdafab) October 10, 2017



JFC. I'm sorry that idiots are harassing you for a benign and true statement. This is very much like the responses to this tweet I saw today: Reply

omg it's like they have a notification system for this shit. way to continue to prove your point! Reply

Those idiots made it about them, and completely missed the point.





fucking idiots, they need to set themselves on fire.



I'm tired of them breathing. Reply

It's always ugly dudes. Reply

ur being racialist Reply

i take my comment back. this is what i'll be using forever now Reply

The caucasity! Won't someone think of the white men! Reply

whaz Reply

omg i'm dying @ color or "race"



will be using that forever now Reply

"racialist" LOL. when you point out to white men that they are white men and they get offended, even tho that's how they categorize the rest of the world 🤔 Reply

I've had a heinously stressful week and it's all things that are out of my control, stressed af Reply

<3 hang in there

week is almost over bb Reply

Any fans of the LORE podcast here? I see the television program will be premiering on Friday on Amazon! It looks cheesy as hell, but I'll be watching. Reply

disappointed that my danny devito foot post didn't make the cut! Reply

I saw that on twitter and lol'd. So here's a clap for your effort! Reply

maybe i should make a round 2. he's definitely posted more than 20 pics of his feet. Reply

after dealing with another shitty hangover this morning i've decided to quit drinking until my bff's wedding next weekend. it's not that long of a time i know, but i basically just want to see if i can do it. it'll be the longest i've gone without alcohol in probably a decade. :\ Reply

sounds like a good idea to take a break, bb Reply

good luck, rooting for you! Reply

JUST ANNOUNCED! A Live @WHMPodcast has been added to the @BKPodFest at @BellHouseNY SATURDAY 11/18! Tickets: https://t.co/OhnduWYbBt — We Hate Movies (@WHMPodcast) October 11, 2017





JUST ANNOUNCED! A Live @WHMPodcast has been added to the @BKPodFest at @BellHouseNY SATURDAY 11/18! Tickets: https://t.co/OhnduWYbBt — We Hate Movies (@WHMPodcast) October 11, 2017

As someone pointed out, it's the day after Justice League comes out, lol. How fitting! For my fellow WHM-heads in the NY area -- yaaaaayyyy!!

I need to get to one of their shows so bad. I really wanna go to the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" one later this month. I'll have to settle for their Scream 2 next week. Reply

I genuinely cannot remember if I've seen Scream 2. I kind of try to keep up with their schedule just for fun, but this time I'm like ????? Reply

