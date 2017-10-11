ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, October 10, 2017:
- Salman Rushdie is critical of childhood gender transition
- New Yorker Alleges Harvey Weinstein Raped Three Women
- Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Mindy Kaling, and others speak out about Weinstein
- Colin Firth: Harvey Weinstein 'a frightening man to stand up to'
- Georgina Chapman is leaving Harvey Weinstein
- Terry Crews shares story of being sexually assaulted by Hollywood executive
- Rose McGowan calls out Ben Affleck for his Weinstein statement
- The deafening silence of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on Harvey Weinstein
- Harvey Weinstein Flying to Europe for Sex Addiction Rehab
- Eminem trashes Trump and all his supporters even his fans during Cypher
- "Insecure" actress Amanda Seales sparks fierce debate about classism after tweet about passports
- Hilarie Burton had to laugh so she wouldn't cry when Ben Affleck groped her on TRL
- Gretchen Mol calls out the Blind Item about her
- The US Mens National Soccer Team FLOP HARD, don't qualify for the World Cup
- ONTD Original: 20 Thrillers About Dangerous Obsessions
- Yesterday's Roundup
his apology sucks
That makes it sound like he farted or burped in front of her. You sexually assaulted her on national television you vile piece of shit.
Also remember the weird drawing of Kstew's "ear"? they were doing with stills of the groping video. Unbelievable.
happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
RE: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
i hate coffee
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Edited at 2017-10-11 05:49 pm (UTC)
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
But i prefer tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
White hot chocolate is my hot drink of choice though.
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
COLD tea
(Unless I'm doing tea and scones)
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
cold brew coffee w milk and sugar if it's around and i'm TIRED af
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
Re: Coffee vs. Tea
I'm just like omg
I feel like managers only hear about when they do bad.
Sephora staff was VERY helpful to me last year, finding make up to cover my rashes for job interviews, and she saved my life with those blending sponges. Changed my life.
I wish I were rich enough to buy them all coffee or something.
like, I do think the guy has a way with words, it's just that so many of his words are violently misogynistic, racist, and homophobic, so ... maybe we don't need to act like he's the second coming of Christ himself
shes the most hypocritical asshole out there
I hope he changed. I really fucking do.
Edited at 2017-10-11 05:38 pm (UTC)
couldn't keep a STRAIGHT face for that one
Edited at 2017-10-11 05:46 pm (UTC)
he was right but i was pissed
Battle of the blow outs
Edited at 2017-10-11 05:41 pm (UTC)
Re: Battle of the blow outs
Re: Battle of the blow outs
Last night on Twitter I posted screenshots of a guy on Facebook mansplaining and whitesplaining to me (and me shutting him down with facts) and captioned it "When white men try to tell you about things they know nothing about ¯\_(ツ)_/¯" and got these responses:
LMAO
fucking idiots, they need to set themselves on fire.
I'm tired of them breathing.
will be using that forever now
week is almost over bb
LORE
As someone pointed out, it's the day after Justice League comes out, lol. How fitting!