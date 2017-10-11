Triple D's Guy Fieri Hates His Shirt!





are you as upset as i am

Vaya con Dios.

That shirt is tacky as fuck but whenever I think of him, I only see him in that shirt lol

It's ugly as fuck but it works as a brand. He's one of the biggest stars on the Food Network in large part because his look and act caught on early.

the "post to ontd" button is right up top girl

jfc it's undending. This read like a horror story.

It really is. They just keep coming... it's just... *sigh*

Harvey: 'I offered Harry a role in Tulip Fever but he was touring so he had to turn it down.



'The part ended up going to Matthew Morrison and let me tell you this, the very first scene he shot was one of him kissing Cara Delevingne.'



He jokingly added: 'So I'm sure Harry won't be turning be down the next role I offer him.'



Edited at 2017-10-11 05:50 pm (UTC)

jesus he's so fucking gross :(

ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew ew

when are men gonna b over

They just keep coming. It's horrifying. I feel so bad for her and all of his victims. :(

then post it yourself? no offense but there's been a shit ton of depressing posts about this bastard already and there should be but some people just want to read a stupid post about some tacky chefs hideous shirt without having to think about rape and harassment

you realize we have this post as a way to have fun, right? go make the post yourself jfc

Holy shit

this need it own post, there were some gross comments asking why actress continue to work him after he harassed them ...

I hate when my button-up shirts gap at the boob! So, I really feel him here.

get a bigger shirt

Then the shirts are too big and make me look sloppy. It's because they put that middle button just like, two centimeters too high.

i don't think he has that particular problem 🤔

buy snaps and sew them inbetween the two buttons that gap, it helps.



Or buy a bigger shirt and have it tailored in the other areas, that can get expensive tho.



Edited at 2017-10-11 07:23 pm (UTC)

never thought i'd read something like this from guy

Bless this post

Okay I fucking love you and your light hearted posts, OP.



Need the levity around here just lately.



I hate your shirt too, Guy. Reply

This post doesn't deserve to be buried under the roundup! justice for thepetdetective!!!

i hope that sounds as ominous as i intended it to. don'tchu worry. there are more guy fieri posts to come.i hope that sounds as ominous as i intended it to.

Take me to flavor town

THANK GOD...BRING IT ON

mfte

protect ya neck

i've heard a similar story before about his hate for bowling shirts and how they just had them one day for filming and now he's stuck, kind of like bob ross and his perm, but i simply don't buy it. the flaming shirt especially is so him.

he has no right to complain about his flame shirt when he has frosted tips and a goatee imo

i agree. he is the human embodiment of the flaming bowling shirt.

I wonder if he is contractually obligated to keep that hair style?

But why is his hair the way that it is?



Also my shirt was making my shirt ride up bc it's silly and I was like I'm going to get rid of this. But I knotted on the front so maybe I'll keep it. The verdict is still out Reply

Lol, he doesn't make particularly groundbreaking food or anything but I actually like him as a host. He seems nice.

This post almost seems pure relative to the kindof content we've gotten lately lol

lol right? this douchey flame shirt is calming me like one of those thunder shirts for dogs.

Lmao perfect way of putting it, bb!

this comment made me lol so much and it was definitely needed after all the other shit that's been going on <3



may we all feel the same sense of calm whenever we see a flame shirt, from now until forever! Reply

LMAO

