thumbs up

Triple D's Guy Fieri Hates His Shirt!


Guy_Fieri.png

Straight from the [Donkey Sauce] Just Aioli King’s lips:

“There’s a picture of me in a flame shirt that everybody loves. I get that picture sent to me when we do fan mail; it’s the picture they send more than anything. And I think people want to love the shirt... ‘cause I hate the shirt. We’d opened a barbecue restaurant—and this was way before even the Food Network—we’d opened a barbecue restaurant, and that was one of the shirts that we had. I don’t know where we got the shirt or what happened. Goddamn I hate that shirt.

coollogo_com-17435706.gif

jn3Pyr6L3Ic7.gif

Do you hate your shirt?

SOURCE
Tagged: