Triple D's Guy Fieri Hates His Shirt!
Straight from the [Donkey Sauce] Just Aioli King’s lips:
“There’s a picture of me in a flame shirt that everybody loves. I get that picture sent to me when we do fan mail; it’s the picture they send more than anything. And I think people want to love the shirt... ‘cause I hate the shirt. We’d opened a barbecue restaurant—and this was way before even the Food Network—we’d opened a barbecue restaurant, and that was one of the shirts that we had. I don’t know where we got the shirt or what happened. Goddamn I hate that shirt.”
Do you hate your shirt?
SOURCE
are you as upset as i am
Or buy a bigger shirt and have it tailored in the other areas, that can get expensive tho.
Need the levity around here just lately.
I hate your shirt too, Guy.
i hope that sounds as ominous as i intended it to.
Also my shirt was making my shirt ride up bc it's silly and I was like I'm going to get rid of this. But I knotted on the front so maybe I'll keep it. The verdict is still out
may we all feel the same sense of calm whenever we see a flame shirt, from now until forever!