Variety's Power of Women Interviews
- Michelle says she loves using power tools because they make her feel powerful. She can fix anything, including sprinkler systems.
- Her cause is the Environmental Working Group which does research for raiding toxins in the environment, food, plants, products etc.
- Her best advice is to not spend your money all in one go, save it because you never know when you will need it.
- She loved Wonder Woman, Hidden Figures,
and Baby Driver, and hasn't seen a Batman film since The Dark Knight.
- The last song she listened to was something from Lemonade.
- Octavia Spencer said she recently drank wine for the first time (sangria specifically)
- Her cause is City Year, a nonprofit org that partners with inner city schools to help kids graduate
- She loved Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Girls Trip, and The Zookeeper's Wife.
- Her favorite song is 'Freedom' by Beyonce.
- "To thy own self be true" by Whoopi Goldberg is her favorite saying.
- She loves a good workout session because it strengthens her mind and body.
- Kelly Clarkson's favorite place on earth is her farm because she loves the healthy environment
- Her newest album is a little bit soul and she wishes it was her first album.
- Favorite singers: Aretha Franklin, Prince, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, and Bonnie Raitt
- She sings in the shower all the time.
- Her cause is XQ Superschools, which teaches science and helps kids to use and apply it in real life.
- Last film she saw was Beatrix at Dinner
- Found out she got namedropped in Hillary Clinton's book after people kept sending it to her and she was very excited to see it. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger" is very relatible.
- One of her favorite activities is speedskating.
- Her cause is Anti-Recidivism Coalition, which helps formerly incarcerated individuals and advocates for criminal justice reform.
- Her favorite parts directing Wonder Woman were shooting certain scenes, and also talking to Gal Gadot while wearing a giant snow suit.
- Seeing Hillary Clinton praise Wonder Woman was an honor for her.
- The best advice she ever received was when she trained to be a cameraperson, and the teacher said that it was difficult and hard to understand, but if you embrace it, and go forward, you can do great things.
- Says she was not upset by James Cameron's comments about Wonder Woman
- Her cause is UNICEF
- If she wasn't an actor she would have been an aeronautical engineer working at NASA
- The last great movie she saw was Gifted.
- Her favorite song is Redbone by Childish Gambino
- Would love to play Batman or Iron Man.
- Binge-watches The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown, and hasn't seen Narcos and Game of Thrones latest seasons.
I also hope Octavia Spencer knows that "To thy own self be true" wasn't actually coined by Whoopi.
