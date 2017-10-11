Variety's Power of Women Interviews

you go for that oscar, sis Reply

Her favorite song to listen to is Lemonade by Beyonce.



Lol

Cackling



She's so sweet but so damn white for this...

Now I want her and Beyonce to recreate the Lemonade video where they go around smashing things with baseball bats....omg

I laughed at that too.



I also hope Octavia Spencer knows that "To thy own self be true" wasn't actually coined by Whoopi.

This tickled my eyebrow when I read it. Michelle Pfeiffer, listening to Lemonade by Beyonce...mmmmkay

I'm fucking dying tbh

I thought that was a typo lol

I'm sorry, I reedited it. lol



Edited at 2017-10-11 05:42 pm (UTC)

Michelle is so gorgeous.



She should have gone with Vance Joy's Riptide or Uptown Funk just for the shout outs.

she is such a tita lol

I'm happy all these covers and interviews were done before this Shitstein scandal blew up. You know these shameless ass publications would have tried to get a statement out of every single one of these women.

"To thy own self be true" by Whoopi Goldberg is her favorite saying







lmao

lol



also Joan ♥

my queen! i'm trying to find a way to post about her and other old hollywood ladies

lmao

This "power of women" thing feels like so much bullshit when you think about all the ways that trade mags like Variety has ignored the abuse of women in Hollywood and helped maintain the status quo.



I'm just feeling very cynical right now...

I'm sorry, I just thought it would be best to look at something happy and not sad like these times have been, with everything going on rn

No,I'm sorry! It's good to shift focus to positive things. I'm just in a mood, bb - don't mind me.

Does Priyanka have the same PR team as Rita Ora?

"To thy own self be true" by Whoopi Goldberg is her favorite saying.



Sis is this a joke?

i'm not going to expect much from someone who willingly acted in the shack

I was 7 or 8 when Batman Returns was released, and my mom took me to see it. My gay ass, even at that age, was obsessed with her Catwoman portrayal. And I've met many gay guys my age (in their early 30s) who were equally obsessed haha. For me personally, she's the definitive Catwoman. Even at my young age I loved how dark Burton's Batman films were. Often I wonder how the next 2 films would have went had Joel Shumacher not come on board for Batman Forever/Batman & Robin.

My boyfriend is 33 and he's said before how impactful her Catwoman was to him as a young gay

I'm 33 too!

>If she wasn't an actor she would have been an aeronautical engineer working at NASA<



Yeah sure because everyone can be an engineer working at NASA.

lol you don't know her life!

lol yas mama, help another generation of little boys realize they are gay!!

ha! I basically said this in a comment above too! I'm 33 now and was 8 when Batman Returns came out... her Catwoman was pivotal to my young gay years haha

I liked these. Michelle is holding up well, she's so beautiful.



I like Kelly but her people's effort to disguise her weight gain after having baby is nagl for her. Her stylists must hate her. She has a pretty face and good hair but it's just a mess all over the place.

so happy to see strong and beautiful and awesome women smiling on the covers of a magazine after this stupid fucking week

Thread

