Former CBB Contestant and Blogger becomes father for the 3rd time
#CBB star Perez Hilton welcomes his third child by surrogate... and she has an incredible name https://t.co/qoE8FCCyjl— The Sun (@TheSun) October 11, 2017
- Hilton's baby was born via surragate and named Mayte Lavandeira
- He has two other kids Mario and Mia, also via surragate
I genuinely hope he's a better parent than he is a person.
just noticed her middle name is Amor too. So I basically see 'mate love'
My-teh(?)
Poor kids
That's...definitely a name. Hopefully it's immediately shortened to 'may'
Good luck to them...
