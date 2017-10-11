Former CBB Contestant and Blogger becomes father for the 3rd time

I see he's working on a theme.



I genuinely hope he's a better parent than he is a person. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those kids couldn't care less. lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is so disturbing. Also they're so embarrassed of him lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow, they're palpably sick of him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao @ his song straight up dipping out 😂😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tragic as fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im reading it like matey which is no better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's going to get pirate jokes and mating jokes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read it like Metis (a person of mixed Indigenous and European ancestry). I know he probably didn't have this intention but I actually liked the name when I heard it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably like Mattie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's what I thought!



just noticed her middle name is Amor too. So I basically see 'mate love'



Edited at 2017-10-11 05:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've definitely seen this name before but I don't think I've heard it said aloud. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's pronounced like Mighty Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it might pronounced like Prince's ex-wife, Mayte, pronounces her name



My-teh(?) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It’s very popular in Latin America. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know a Maite



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s a name used in Latinoamerica/Spanish speaking countrie (i think more in latam) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All I read is AHOY, MATEY! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ya'll are so fucking stupid with nonanglo names I fucking swear Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he did a video on how he's pronouncing it and its like 'my-teh' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😪

Poor kids Reply

Thread

Link

All "M" names.... okay Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I love that episode that your icon's from. Iconic~! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's my favorite Halloween episode of any show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alright then.



That's...definitely a name. Hopefully it's immediately shortened to 'may'



Edited at 2017-10-11 05:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Wtf he has kids?



Good luck to them... Reply

Thread

Link

Is he shirtless in the hospital? Reply

Thread

Link

It's to help bond with the baby. Skin to skin contact is very beneficial in the beginning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

skin to skin with perez hilton sounds like the opposite of beneficial Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ahhhh...okay. I hadn't even thought of that haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He just had a baby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think hospitals encourage parents to skin bond with newborns so him being shirtless isn't too crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, it's a skin shirt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

baby's first skin to scales Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how does he find surrogates?? is he rich for life?? Reply

Thread

Link

he's worth 30 mil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's horrible but i admired his hustle ... to be that rich from talking trash and stealing pp news Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my god those poor children. Reply

Thread

Link

Third? I thought only one child was suffering. Reply

Thread

Link

Who is letting him have kids? Reply

Thread

Link

They’d be better off as orphans. Reply

Thread

Link

There was a second? Reply

Thread

Link