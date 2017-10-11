Asia Argento: producer who brought me to H. Weinstein's room SAME one Damon/Crowe vouched for

thank you for this post, op!



this is vile and criminal. expose all of these abusers. Reply

Has Russell made like any comment since this whole thing started? Reply

he's been tweeting inane shit about the australian zoo and an outdoor screening of gladiator. probably thinks since everybody already hates him, what's the point of commenting on this Reply

probably thinks since everybody already hates him, what's the point of commenting on this



that's an interesting pr strategy Reply

I follow him on twitter and he's been doing his normal stuff. Comments on rugby, the band he plays with, interacting with Bindi about Australia stuff, retweets people he follows. He seems oblivious and dgaf about 'American' media. He's currently in Atlanta filming a movie with Nicole Kidman. Reply

Waiting for another pr statement from Matt Damon by the end of today Reply

But you guysssss, I have daughters now! It's different! Reply

what else is there for him to comment on? he already said yesterday that he only spoke to how he knew lombardo professionally, didn't know the context of her article, and didn't try to kill the article. this was later confirmed by waxman herself. the fact that women are coming forward to say that lombardo also helped harvey gain access to women, -ok and gross, but what does that have to do with random actors, except for more clickbait? ronan farrow's article yesterday wrote extensively how people who worked for harvey helped him gain access, but not that any other entertainment folks were involved, and it's not like they (harvey's employees) were going to advertise their fetch-girl role. claiming that -everyone- knew is illogical. harvey has been working on the dl forever, and the people who need exposing are his employees who facilitated his access. Reply

lmao @ you trying to act dumb as if you're not the resident matt damon stan just give it up boo Reply

did yall see him on jimmy kimmel last night trying super hard to end up with a cute viral clip to hide this mess lol Reply

Can we just cancel all men already, Jesus H Reply

Lmao and some of you started to take Damon for his word in the last thread about him ☕ he knew what he was doing Reply

OMG, I was getting so annoyed at people being all "See? Matt did nothing wrong. He was just vouching for a guy and didn't know what the overall story was about." Dude, the point is he was given marching orders by Weinstein to vouch for some random and hopped right to it. Are people so naive they think he couldn't connect the dots as to why this was important to Harvey? He either knew why Harvey wanted him to call the reporter, or he if he DIDN'T know, it was because he knew it was shady as fuck and wanted plausible deniability. Reply

Exactly. I was getting so frustrated in the other post. You don't blindly do what someone tells you if your name will be attached. You ask. You investigate. You make sure what you're saying is accurate to what the story is about. It's not rocket science. It's shit we learn in 3rd grade. He chose to jump because Weinstein is just like him and in control of his career. Part of that ol' boys club. He could have said no at that point. He chose not to. Reply

This so much. It all goes back to that "boys club" mentality and they look out for each other. Reply

wow critical thinking on ontd? i'm shook Reply

oops guess i was wrong.



fuck matt damon and russell crowe! i should have known better than to cape for white men Reply

idc if you're a fan or not but how does this change anything? he had a 1 min phone call where he explained how he knew lombardo in a professional sense, he didn't know the context of her article, all of which was confirmed by waxman. the implication that he or other actors would know whether the guy fetched girls for harvey - how would he or others know that, except for the girls being fetched?



the only thing new with this topic is that women are confirming on the record that people in harvey's employ helped him gain access to women, which was also noted extensively in ronan farrow's article yesterday, but no actors were involved - these were people who worked for harvey, and it's not like they're going to advertise their honeypot role. Reply

Major film stars totally go on the record with the New York Times when they have no idea what the story's about, right?



Damon making sure not to touch the Harvey allegations while on the record with Waxman is no proof he wasn't aware of what the actual goal of his phone call was. Reply

You should also post her tweet about the scene she wrote and directed that recounts her statements Reply

fuck all the men involved holy christ Reply

JFC. That's horrible. That guy sending her those messages literal decades later. *vomits*



I'm getting so tired and burned out on these stories the past few weeks. It's good that they're coming out, but this constant stream of horrible, violent men and the sheer number of vulnerable people they've victimized is painful. Reply

How many times will Matt mention his wife and daughters in his next statement? Reply

Only twice, but the number of daughters increases by one. Reply

as the father of fourteen daughters i am APPALLED Reply

Parent

Harvey,

Don’t talk to me or my daughters ever again Reply

Parent

"I see women only through their relationships to men."

- Matt Damon and every other scumbag faux feminist response Reply

Crowe has always been a pos, did everyone forgot about him beating up some BAFTA guy Reply

What kind of cartoon villian sends taunts to the woman currently exposing you and your elk? Reply

It reminds me of the Lizzy Seeberg case at Notre Dame, where, after her rape by a Notre Dame football player, she received intimidating texts from his teammates that included, "Don’t do anything you would regret. Messing with notre dame football is a bad idea." Reply

This sounds a lot more ominous and threatening, especially if she hadn't reported it yet.

In Asia's case it sounds like Fabio is trying to get his lat laugh.

Both are super scary. Reply

one who is too stupid to see the writing on the wall Reply

omg @ "elk"

did you mean "ilk" or is there a large deer involved in this harassment scandal i didn't know about? Reply

