October 11th, 2017, 04:34 pm blaahhblaahh Trailer for Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated Releasing Oct 17th
It's her Stripped. Her Blackout. Her Dangerous Woman.
sorry people just like her
I also like she is mentioning the negative stuff from her past.
Even though in an interview she said she was nervous about the cameras following her but felt better when she remember she can cut out what she didn't like lol.
I like she admits that but at the same time isn't sanitizing the whole thing
Edited at 2017-10-11 04:05 pm (UTC)
at least she put herself out there.
Plus, I'm not gonna lie, that last bit with the compliment and her "Yeah," long pause, "Thank you," cheeky grin, cracked me up.
but also, if that's what it takes for her to stay sober, who am I to bitch?
Edited at 2017-10-11 05:34 pm (UTC)