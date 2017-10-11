i thought we left paradoxes behind with myspace. Reply

LOL right along with AIM screen names.

This thing is airing on YouTube, clearly this is made for teens. They think tumblr shit like this is meaningful and deep.

Demi can be really extra, annoying and exhausting these days but I honestly feel really bad for everything she went through.

Bisexual goddess.

lmaooooooo

She can be annoying as hell, but I like that she doesn't try to hide from or cover up her past. She doesn't play it off or dismiss it, and that takes a lot of courage.

Her videos promoting this have been cute. I liked the one of her watching videos of her younger self. She couldn't stop talking about how infatuated she was with Joe. 😂😂😂

i root for her, even if she's extremely ignorant.

oh, you sweet summer child... the irony

lmfao

LMFAO

ruthless

Hispana queen! This is her moment! With Miley being wifed up and boring, and Selena transitioning into a career as an Instagram thot, Demi came serving BOPS and VOCALS.

It's her Stripped. Her Blackout. Her Dangerous Woman.



It's her Stripped. Her Blackout. Her Dangerous Woman. Reply

an "instagram thot" who almost never posts anything on instagram.. groundbreaking

sorry people just like her

sorry people just like her Reply

not when demi is the one selling fit tea on instagram. selena's last instagram post was a month ago. since then demi has made 60 instagram posts and half of them are selfies

I actually can't wait to see this



I also like she is mentioning the negative stuff from her past.



Even though in an interview she said she was nervous about the cameras following her but felt better when she remember she can cut out what she didn't like lol.



I like she admits that but at the same time isn't sanitizing the whole thing



Edited at 2017-10-11 04:05 pm (UTC)

already looks better than 5'2"

lol ngl I liked 5'2" but I went into it knowing it was gonna be very self-serving because Gaga doesn't know any other way to be.

I've been holding off watching because it looked boring honestly. Is it worth watching?

It was okay. I'm not a huge Gaga fan but it was too self-centered in some parts. The part when she wanted her grandmother to cry during Johanne was cringeworthy. I liked that she showed her struggle with fibromyalgia. I know a lot of people don't believe her but at least she put herself out there.

at least she put herself out there. Reply

ia w all of this, it was p boring if you aren't a lil munster

it was alright and a little weird in the beginning. usually documentaries try to set up a storyline, and the beginning of 5'2" is just kinda random. i ended up just feeling sorry for her, celebrity life seems so lonely and isolated. it's not the best celeb documentary, but ok if you're bored or curious.

The title reminds of me of the "Denise Richards; It's Complicated" joke Joel would do on The Soup

LMAO iconic

I miss the Soup. Imagine all the great commentary we'd get during this year alone.

Kinda excited for this ngl.....and lol @ ever pop girl trying to give these "in depth" and "raw" looks at themselves now with these extremely curated documentaries.

This does look pretty good. And we already know from the MTV doc that she really does do open and honest, so....



Plus, I'm not gonna lie, that last bit with the compliment and her "Yeah," long pause, "Thank you," cheeky grin, cracked me up. Reply

cracked me up too lol

Excited but ngl that John Taylor guy is gross. Back when she was first sent to rehab and no one knew why, he was trashing tf out of Demi on OceanUP (I was a mod there, apparently his comments were traced back to his email). He revealed all this private stuff--that she had cheated on Joe w/ men and women and threatened her dancers in secret meetings about reporting her drug use. But I guess no one knew what was really up with her back then so hopefully he's been genuine in his friendship with her these days.

what happened that caused oceanup to lose all it's popularity?

I'm not a big fan of her but I'll watch. I appreciate that she talks about her life so openly.

her sobriety tour has been legit happening since 2011... I feel like she has rehashed this subject at least 50 times....



but also, if that's what it takes for her to stay sober, who am I to bitch? Reply

she just wants to let everyone know that she is the first person in the world ever to be the most sober!

She talks about more than that, she is really open and honest about struggling with bipolar disorder and other mental illnesses. It is important to have people speaking up about this in the media.

Like the comments said before she often talks about a range of issues and has had interviews where she doesnt mention it much at all. And it is understandable why, bc this is effecting her everyday and it a big part of who she is.

simply constipated

she will never do it for me.

Lmaoo, in that other video when she was reacting to those clips of her and Joe in Camp Rock. 😂



Edited at 2017-10-11 05:34 pm (UTC)

she annoys me sometimes but shes cute and talented and a good advocate for mental health so i root for her.

I'll check it out. I mean, I just made another gmail account to get a YouTube Red free trial to watch Katy's doc so might as well.

