The picture's beautiful but Angelina doesn't look like that anymore facially. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the same. I really like the photo that Ryan Pfluger took of her for the NYTimes, here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like they add weight to her editorial photos as well. She's so, so skinny and frail-looking in candids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, so skinny. Her arms are like toothpicks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel queasy looking at this after the Harvey post 🤢 i wonder how many people he's assaulted Reply

Thread

Link

first thoughts tbh :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah first thing i thought was 'poor angelina' :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gorgeous picture! Reply

Thread

Link

ok serve a bit, angie. love ha back tats. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her so much Reply

Thread

Link

say "fuck kris jenner" 3 times and scroll fast enough and caitlyn jenner will appear on the cover Reply

Thread

Link

african goddess Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's sooo gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

Fantastic cover. Reply

Thread

Link

Such a beauty Reply

Thread

Link

buying this tbh Reply

Thread

Link

this looks like a subscribers cover, I wonder if this will actually hit newsstands or if newsstands will be a generic close up shot Reply

Thread

Link

nice cover Reply

Thread

Link

That cover is stunning, goddamn! Reply

Thread

Link