She is obnoxious and fuck Billy Ray for her existence Reply

k well. she's grown on me. Reply

I'm mildly ashamed of the lingering soft spot I still have for her Reply

"younger now" should've been the first single, followed by "thinkin'" Reply

thinkin gets stuck in my head, but it's only cuz she repeats the same thing 10 times over -_- Reply

lol garbage. Reply

Lol gutter trash. Reply

I want to enjoy these but the British Jimmy Fallon ruins it every time. Reply

With all due respect, I'd rather have Jimmy Fallon than James Corden. You only have him on one show, at a push he'll turn up on SNL. I get the feeling, you can avoid him if you want and live a happy Fallon-free life because chances are he's confined to one network mostly.



Corden however is in 2 adverts (doesn't matter which TV channel, he'll pop up. He's not confined to one TV channel), he is on the radio, he is on billboards, he has his Late Late Show, a Carpool Karaoke show (not just the Apple Music one, nope. A network here actually produced primetime shows especially for his Carpool bits) and A League of their Own, he's in movies, he's on the West End, he's on the morning news for doing some dumb shit in his car. He is fucking everywhere. He is literally inescapable. If you get through a night of TV without hearing him or seeing him, you're probably watching BBC. Reply

Why is she still trying? Album flopped. Go back into hiding and try your luck next time. Reply

Is anyone really buying your music at this point? Reply

Imagine being beat by Demi Lovato.... Reply

Am I in a time warp or did this already happen? Or was that just her family. I’m legit confused and too lazy to look. 😂 Reply

Yeah there was a Cyrus Family Carpool Karaoke earlier. :) Reply

Wrecking Ball is such an anthem, with Chandelier, they both exorcises me after a break-up.



Edited at 2017-10-11 04:22 pm (UTC) Reply

LOL sure with 17 replies. Go find a more active post, LJ. Reply

i hate james so much i don't even know why lmao Reply

do they only sing their own songs now?



i remember older episodes being more interesting when musicians would sing other tracks Reply

I still like this show since it shows that some people are just really good at singing, Like Adele and Sia for example.



I'm not sure if Miley is technically a good singer but I like her sound and her new appearance. Reply

I was pissed when her carpool thing came on before James interview with Jennifer Connelly. The only reason I tuned in to his stupid show was to watch the interview for my girl crush. Reply

Harry Styles is still my favorite. I don’t even wanna bang him, I just want to be his best friend and drive him to the airport. Reply

James was so fucking rude to her tbh - esp the bit about her crying about her puppyAlso I'm #disappoint they didn't do* See You Again with Leslie Jones in the car* Adore You cause #JusticeforAdoreYou and* the end credits song of Bojack Horseman with special guest her brother Reply

