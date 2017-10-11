Taylor Swift's new app called "The Swift Life" to debut in late 2017
"The Swift Life" - Taylor Swift has revealed a NEW app dedicated to her fans! Set to release late 2017.#TheSwiftLife pic.twitter.com/1gNuMeLXUA— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 11, 2017
A sneak peek of Taylor Swift's new app called "The Swift Life" which is coming in late 2017. pic.twitter.com/awzLbELe3l— SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) October 11, 2017
-Today Taylor Swift announced her new app that allows you to get special media from her and meet other Taylor Swift fans.
-People are wondering if this app will flop like the time Lady Gaga attempted to launch a Little Monsters app.
Will you be using The Swift Life?
After Gaga's app - the Kardashians did it and now Swift.
And her fans think she's going to leave twitter and use this app.
that's an awkward media to get into
It actually makes sense considering how large her core fanbase is and the way people besides hardcore fans aren't buying music anymore.