Taylor Swift's new app called "The Swift Life" to debut in late 2017




-Today Taylor Swift announced her new app that allows you to get special media from her and meet other Taylor Swift fans.

-People are wondering if this app will flop like the time Lady Gaga attempted to launch a Little Monsters app.

Source:
https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/918105386330271747
https://twitter.com/SwiftiesIndia/status/918096992055656448

Will you be using The Swift Life?
