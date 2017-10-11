Taylor Swift's new app called "The Swift Life" to debut in late 2017





After Gaga's app - the Kardashians did it and now Swift.



Rise up ARTPOP



#JusticeforGUY wow that Gaga comparison... it really shows how ahead of the times ARTPOP was.After Gaga's app - the Kardashians did it and now Swift.Rise up ARTPOP Reply

Christina did it in 2000 though.



omg this queen of the Y2K!!!! Reply

what is she gonna do all day, eat granola? Reply

She'll probably also play with her cats, and people love cats. Reply

Aww this seems sweet. Reply

This is exactly what this reminds me of.



And her fans think she's going to leave twitter and use this app. Reply

will this be how i finally get noticed??? Reply

You never know, sis, she may just show up at your door with her boyfriend's little brother! Reply

I do live in london... ;) Reply

OMG is this real? Reply

I'm surprised she didn't walk down the street with them instead. Reply

artpop did it first girl Reply

she just reached follow limit on tumblr (which I think is some absurd number like 5000) so this is good for the fans that havent yet been ~noticed. so now tumblr is freaking out thinking that its gonna die off, and a lot of the mainstays are like no! there are still edits and gifs here and so I WILL BE STAYING! Reply

Just 5000? That seems really low. Reply

you can't follow more than 5000 blogs, I assume an unlimited amount of blogs can follow you Reply

5000? I follow blogs with 100000 followers and more Reply

her people should use the feature where you can tell if a blog is inactive for X # of months and unfollow accordingly. then she could follow additional (active) blogs again.



hire me, lol. Reply

i didnt know gaga tried to launch an app



that's an awkward media to get into Reply

sounds like the beginning of a plot of a good black mirror episode.



I just watched my first two Black Mirror episodes last night (San Junipero ofc and Shut Up and Dance) and I'm so captivated and interested...should I just start at season 1 and watch all the eps straight through, or are there some that aren't worth watching? Reply

I’m not so well versed that o can remember which are bad and not worth it, but it is worth starting with the first season and watching them in order because they do sometimes call back to earlier plots. Reply

Watch the first episode of season 3. It's dark, but funny. Reply

yes, watch every episode. a lot of them are very polarizing so it's hard for me to say "just watch ____" because a lot of my absolute favorites are a lot of people's absolute least favorites and vice versa.



Watch white Christmas Reply

Watch them all! There are none that are bad at all. Some are more gross or fucked up than others. A lot of people seemed so horrified by the ending of shut up and dance though and you've already weathered that, so! White Christmas is so amazing but heavy, I love White Bear, Nosedive is really fun/cringe inducing, and The Waldo Moment i think is a lot of people's least favourite. Reply

It's interesting to see how it seems she's trying to make the swiftie community more insular and focusing a lot on selling to them in particular instead of doing the typical promo campaign that aims to appeal to the average normal person who might casually enjoy her music.



It actually makes sense considering how large her core fanbase is and the way people besides hardcore fans aren't buying music anymore. Reply

Ahhh, so this is why she has been interacting so much with fans on social media. I mean, it was very sweet of her to be so kind to a bunch of her fans to whom it really meant a lot, I'm just saying there was clearly more than one motive. As for whether this will be a success - of course it will, her fans are rabid and are desperate to know what is going on in her life because she has been pretty quiet and they are used to knowing almost everything. Reply

When does Taylor do anything just for the fuck of it tho? ;) Reply

Hiddleswift HEW?! She's now showing up to her fans' homes with her boyfriend's brother. YASSS, TAYLOR! Reply

