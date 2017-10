She’s a cutie Reply

Thread

Link

Is this post locked to protect Daisy from Ben Affleck? Reply

Thread

Link

I just clicked the wrong option. Corrected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I support the protection tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's cute as a button. I just want all the good things for her and John Boyega. Reply

Thread

Link

I loooove John Boyega. I saw Attack the Block forever ago and was like "I hope that main kid gets a lot of work after this because he's awesome." A few years later I saw commercials for the new Star Wars. Thought one of the actors was hot. Looked him up, and it was John Boyega! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I appreciate that she is getting more work outside of SW and they look to be interesting roles too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at first look i thought this was Ashley Graham Reply

Thread

Link

Omg that cover is stunning. Love ha. Reply

Thread

Link

her eyes are gorg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's very pretty and looks great on the cover, but I wouldn't recognize her without the caption Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is stunning <3 Reply

Thread

Link

hmmm OK Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks so much like Lena Headey on the cover.



Edited at 2017-10-11 02:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Oh damn, she does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my first thought! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's who I assumed it was on first glance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely keep seeing Lena in her face, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really want daisy and lena and keira to play relatives at some point. just because. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's super cute and pretty, I love her! <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Stunning 😍❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

I love her, she's wonderful. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her ❤️ Gorgeous cover! Reply

Thread

Link

I really like her and I love that she stans My Dad Wrote A Porno enough that she was actually on the show lol. Reply

Thread

Link

her and Elijah Wood were my fave guests lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link