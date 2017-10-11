ONTD original: Buried footage of Ben Affleck Groping Hilarie Burton in 2001 resurfaces
I didn't forget.— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017
Last night Hilarie Burton took to twitter to say she had never forgotten that Ben Affleck had groped her during Total Request Live.
After googling I thought the incident occured in 2003 since those are the only pics of Ben Affleck on TRL that appear on the internet.
tube_fiend pointed out that it happened even earlier, on the May 24, 2001 episode of the show and even found an old listing that backed her up. Burton would have been 18, Affleck 28 at the time.
Never doubt the power of ONTD investigators because even though the video appeared to be scrubbed from the internet clittypatra not only managed to track it down, but uploaded it to youtube. This comes in the wake of comments Ben Affleck made condemning his long time boss Harvey Weinstein for using his "power to sexually harass, intimidate and manipulate many women".
The video shows Affleck getting up out of his chair, wrapping his arm around Burton to give her a "hug", and squeezing her breast. In the clip Burton recalls that she would rather have gotten a high-five.
source 1 2
You guys are better researchers than actual entertainment journalists. All the outlets that have picked this up so far still think it happened in 2003.
Oh god. I remember how around that time grabbing boobs was not considered a big deal. Remember when Scarlett Johansson was mad because Isaac mizrahi groped her bit it was "ok" because he was gay?
and whoever keeps saying he's an ~american fashion icon~: i hope your jc penney card gets declined.
And then E! brought him back for more red carpets after that, because he was such zany fun!
And keep in mind that with Scarlett and Hilarie's cases, this is what men did to them in public, with cameras on and millions of people watching. I doubt those men respect women when they're behind closed doors.
well don't grope, asshole
Then last night, I read the Daily Mail comment section. And now I want to go to bed for a year and not come out.
There's also this.
Disgusting
imagine any other gross random old guy doing this. so creepy.
Also disgusting