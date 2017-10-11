ONTD original: Buried footage of Ben Affleck Groping Hilarie Burton in 2001 resurfaces

That video... holy shit. 🤢 Reply

Never understood how this guy has a career Reply

Harvey Weinstein made it happen no joke Reply

Rooting for his downfall Reply

ugh... "the boys club" thing is very very real in the movie biz. Reply

He is a terrible actor Reply

Oh god. I remember how around that time grabbing boobs was not considered a big deal. Remember when Scarlett Johansson was mad because Isaac mizrahi groped her bit it was "ok" because he was gay? Reply

YES. People told her to calm down and it didn't matter. Fuck that. Reply

Yeah, I still remembering seeing that live on air. It was so disturbing he straight up just felt her up. Reply

Yep, and then E! would play the footage like it was a zany moment "you never know what's gonna happen on the red carpet!!!" Reply

She looked pissed, and rightfully so. Reply

yup, saw that shit live and you could see how it was more than him just ~figuring out the mechanics of the dress. what's worse is that when scarlett finally addressed it, ppl got mad and said she should ~shut up since she said nothing at the time...😒😡 Reply

Ugh yess Reply

I watched it live and thought it was a bit. I couldn't believe he would just do that. Reply

omg that was so embarrassing... and then the "but it's okay cuz imma gay" thing was like "isaac, shut the fuck up dude".



and whoever keeps saying he's an ~american fashion icon~: i hope your jc penney card gets declined. Reply

Yeah he was weird about the breasts thing (& sexist of course). On Project Runway Allstars he made sure to mention how much he looovvvvesss breasts more than anyone else. Reply

Yes, and don't forget that at the same event (the 2006 Golden Globes' red carpet), he also looked down Teri Hatcher's dress on camera and asked Eva Longoria if she shaved her pubic hair.



And then E! brought him back for more red carpets after that, because he was such zany fun!



on this exact website people were saying it was nbd and "what did she expect" Reply

Yeah that was a legit wtf moment, you could see the struggle on her face between getting mad and trying to look like it didn't bother her.



And keep in mind that with Scarlett and Hilarie's cases, this is what men did to them in public, with cameras on and millions of people watching. I doubt those men respect women when they're behind closed doors. Reply

I had a similar thing happen @ a club and the guy made a really disgusting comment to me about it at the same time, but yeah, there's pressure to shrug it off because he's "not turned on by it" or "wouldn't actually fuck a woman" or something, so there's no ~real threat. Reply

I remember a Teen Choice Awards from the mid-2000s where they had some kind of female figure design as part of the podium. Dane Cook was presenting with someone else and started groping the figure's breast area and made a comment about Jessica Alba. I remember watching and being repulsed ... it was a show aimed at KIDS! I think I even commented with my disgust on ONTD back in the day and people thought I was a prude. But look at how society conditions us to accept these things. Reply

He asked her if her boobs were real and then proceeded to touch her boob in an specific way that the implant would show, it was disgusting. Reply

Disgusting. Tired of him and his posse of glorified frat boys. Reply

damn nice work ontd! Reply

Like anyone needs the heads up considering it's Youtube but the comments on that video are already trash. Reply

he is FATHER how upsetting for his girls to read about this!



well don't grope, asshole Reply

I just disabled them. Reply

Good call Reply

I have just been reading ONTD's comments on this whole scandal, and I was dumb enough to think the tide had really turned and people were believing women and condemning men for once.



Then last night, I read the Daily Mail comment section. And now I want to go to bed for a year and not come out. Reply

the good sis clitty is about to change the world. Reply

There's also this. Reply

I immediately thought of this too when i was reading his statements yesterday re: Weinstein Reply

Yeah, I swore I remembered someone on here mentioning the Hilarie Burton thing during a previous meltdown, but then realized I was confusing it with this Reply

He is so fucking disgusting. Reply

...what the fuck.



He’s sooo gross omg lol I couldn’t finish it because of the cringe Reply

That is fucking revolting. Reply

This gave me flashbacks to every drunk moron I ever met who would try to pull me into his lap or rub his gross little boner against me in a crowded bar. Ugh, I can actually smell the stale alcohol right now. Reply

Parent

I was just about to post this. What a piece of shit. Reply

all the ppl in the comments at youtube saying ~he didn't even touch her!1! need to watch this...he's fucking gross and there's no way to excuse this Reply

Did he show up to this interview drunk? Reply

JFC Reply

holy shit, the body language in this. How many times she tries to pull away from him and then puts her arm between her body and his arm constantly reaching for her. Yikes. Reply

He is so fucking sick oh my god Reply

this was kind of triggering and I couldnt watch all the way through. Him and his brother are both shit. Reply

Just a quick summary for anyone who can't/doesn't want to watch: He is fucked out of his gourd, slurring words and clearly having trouble keeping his eyes open. He talks about her having had a boob job because her breasts are so "firm," while resting his head on her chest and calling breasts ~titties, all while using a fake French accent (she's French and he mocks her accent repeatedly). He suggests that she should work at his favorite strip clu.\b He accuses her of being basically a slut by saying she's cruel to him and that she probably has 7 different boyfriends because she's French? Then he says all she wants to do with him is have sex when all he wants to do is talk. At one point he grabs at her nipple and says they should do a "Janet Jackson thing" (referring to the Super Bowl) and asks if she's wearing her nipple ring. She starts laughing and a moving around (while on his lap) and he holds on to her tighter, not letting her get up. He jokes about her saying he's making her look ~retarded and that her flailing makes her look like she has cerebral palsy now, while doing a stereotypical hand motion used to mock those with CP. Reply

Gross at all the YouTube comments comparing him to Bruce Wayne Reply

This is fucking HORRIBLE. She was trying to do her goddamned job, wow. Reply

The way she's constantly trying to hide her face with her hair, and her whole body language, she's uncomfortable.



Disgusting Reply

there was an ontd original from july that had this interview in the post and i remember it being posted around the maxime hamou (tennis player who pushed himself on an interviewer) post in may. i can't remember all of them rn, but, of course, there are other instances of these celeb men harrassing women on video. now's a good time as any to call them out. from the same post i linked above there's one of vin diesel harrassing the woman interviewing him. Reply

gross. i managed 44 seconds before I had to shut it off. fucking pig. that poor girl, you can see her trying to push away repeatedly and trying to block him but he won't let her so she tries to smile and laugh like she's okay with it, probably to not piss him and her bosses off. ugh. Reply

all i can think when i see this vid is our dear president's famous words: "when you're famous they let you do it."



imagine any other gross random old guy doing this. so creepy. Reply

I added a link to this in the description of the Burton video. End him Reply

Jesus H Christ on a cracker... Reply

this goes on forever, like??? I couldnt get past the 1st minute Reply

Parent

Ugh...what a disgusting video Reply

Fucking piece of shit. Men like this don't change. Reply

This is so, so, SO gross. Reply

Whaaaatt thhheeee fuck? Reply

He and his sorry ass brother need to evaporate Reply

ontd can truly be amazing. i love y'all <3 Reply

Ew he's 28 here? What an arse. Reply

clittypatra



clittypatra

Also disgusting Good job op and

I hope the Weinstein thing starts a trend of bringing down these evil dudes that have gotten away with shit for so long and its not going to stand anymore Reply

This this his. I hope this is a house of cards just waiting to come crashing down. Reply

I'm just hoping Harvey gets so pissed off that he starts spilling tea on the men in Hollywood who have done similar things. You know he views all of this as a "betrayl," especially from those whose careers he ~ launched. Reply

Parent

that would be the best thing ever and best documentary to be made. Reply

Honestly I was thinking that when I saw Affleck's statement. He's probably pissed and bitter thinking "Wtf, bro. You're cut from the same cloth as me" I'm hoping he gets spiteful and starts leaking stories. Reply

I'm ok if he starts snitching and throwing people under the bus, in hopes that it takes the heat off him. It won't work, all the articles that come out about someone else will have his name in them. I hope he tries it. Reply

he's vindictive af. he's never gonna let this go. that's why a lot of people are going soft on him. weinstein doesn't mess around and the reach of his pockets go deep. Reply

and we need all this tea spelled out in a suicide note Reply

he's hollywood's jimmy saville Reply

I hope so Reply

Yes lord 🙏🏽 Reply

Same. Basically, just fucking kill all these assholes. Literally. Reply

