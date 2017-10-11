Oh No She Didn't: Wendy Williams Victim Blames & Then Backtracks
When covering the Nelly sexual assault and arrest charges, yesterday Wendy Williams made snide remarks and laughed at the situation, in this video at 9:30 mark:
- Laughed at the situation the girl was describing, including him not wearing a condom
- Then says the girl shouldnt have put herself in that situation
- Says you cant be a rockstar anymore in this day and age cause of social media and stuff getting out~
- Says "young lady, you've got to stay out of tour busses"
- At the start of the video...She cries and says some story once upon a time there was a 13 year old Wendy who looked like a woman and men are pigs and hit on everyone??
- "What I meant to say is, young ladies we should be able to go wherever we wanna go, but we always have to know where the exits are and be aware".
- "Sometimes dumb things are said but I don't mean them in a dumb way"
She really is. She has a lot of internalized issues I think
It was super strange. It was like she was trying to choke back laughter while getting through the telling of a hilarious story. Like the story as a whole was funny to her. It was funny if the girl was telling the truth, and Nelly raped her. It was funny if Nelly was telling the truth, and he was being set up. It was funny that a girl would go back to a star's tour bus. It was funny that Nelly thought he could do such things in the age of cell phones. It was all just so darn hilarious to her.
Weird. And gross. But that is Wendy, in a nutshell.
i don't understand how anyone enjoys her show
not here for her crocodile tears.
Thats why I was shocked when ONTD thought she was some valiant media personality speaking the truth lolol. She got her name being a gossip monger who violated a lot of people's private lives and not even for any social justice cause either
Yes, dear, we're aware that your stupidity is unintentional. Are you under the impression that makes it better?