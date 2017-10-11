david

Oh No She Didn't: Wendy Williams Victim Blames & Then Backtracks

When covering the Nelly sexual assault and arrest charges, yesterday Wendy Williams made snide remarks and laughed at the situation, in this video at 9:30 mark:

- Laughed at the situation the girl was describing, including him not wearing a condom
- Then says the girl shouldnt have put herself in that situation
- Says you cant be a rockstar anymore in this day and age cause of social media and stuff getting out~
- Says "young lady, you've got to stay out of tour busses"



- At the start of the video...She cries and says some story once upon a time there was a 13 year old Wendy who looked like a woman and men are pigs and hit on everyone??
- "What I meant to say is, young ladies we should be able to go wherever we wanna go, but we always have to know where the exits are and be aware".
-  "Sometimes dumb things are said but I don't mean them in a dumb way"


