Lindsay Lohan feels "very bad" for Weinstein, thinks Georgina should stand by her man
Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Feel Very Bad for Him – Everyone Needs to Stop’ https://t.co/ZYn9tqayZU— Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2017
Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram story to say:
- She feels "very bad" for Harvey Weinstein
- She did several movies with Weinstein, and he "never did anything" to her
- Georgina Chapman should "take a stand" and support her husband
- Those speaking out against Weinstein "need to stop"
...before deleting the video(s).
she's done one movie with the weinstein company.
I have a feeling she is trying to buddy up to Harvey since her support would be of elevated importance atm since he has lit-er-a-lly none...but who knows. whatever her reasoning, she's a disturbed woman and I hope one day she gets to a healthier place.
Lohan has been making completely off the wall statements for a while now. This is not someone who is shocking us with her failure to support other women. This is a troubled individual, continuing to disgrace herself on a public scale.
It is honestly sad to witness, and really has no bearing on the Weinstein story. Except in the context of how a toxic Hollywood environment can so destroy a vulnerable young woman.
i mean clearly, she has addiction problems and probably suffered abused.