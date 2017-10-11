Lindsay Lohan feels "very bad" for Weinstein, thinks Georgina should stand by her man

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

What the CHRIST is that accent? And what is wrong with her? Reply

how many Vitamins is she on to make this mess of a video and statement? Reply

"we've done SEVERAL movies together..."



she's done one movie with the weinstein company.



Edited at 2017-10-11 05:47 am (UTC)

This is the first time I've listened to "the accent" since she's been using it. I wish I hadn't heard that...along with the fuck shit she just said!!



This fucking tuna melt. Reply

The accent is actually toned down compared to a few other clips of her. As for the content, yikes. Reply

"i'm in dubai. i'm home."



her life is sf weird now Reply

Someone please explain that accent to me, why she's using it... Reply

I seriously need someone to figure out what accent she has going on, it's like she switches with three different ones or something. Reply

This is so bizarre Reply

umm what the fuck she looks and sounds so out of it Reply

Good luck with buildin those nightclubs that u spoke of Reply

Oh god I forgot about her weird accent so clicking play on this was somethin else Reply

AND HER WHACK ACCENT



LMFAO IM DEAD AF Reply

this is the kind of accent I get after I watch too much GoT Reply

she sounds canadian and reminds me of current day lara flynn boyle Reply

wtf. Also she looks awf Reply

lordt she is not ok :( Reply

This racist trash is such a mess Reply

uh....that 1 movie you did? and since he never bothered you, he clearly never bothered anyone else! thnx lilo! Reply

I don't know if this was posted or not but



Nobody knew and all that good shit



Edited at 2017-10-11 05:40 am (UTC)

This was *so* public knowledge. Everyone knew. Reply

Didn't Seth McFarlane make a joke about it in the Oscars or whatever? They totally knew. Reply

Right? People are so full of shit. Reply

yeah. entourage mentioned harvey weinstein and this all the time Reply

bitch he has enough problems with his bullshit to hire your escort services now, stop defending him Reply

Go back to Nobodyville hunny. Reply

I'm trying to go to sleep here!!!!! Reply

LMAO MTE.



Although tonight's creepy post was fun to stay up for. :D Reply

today has been a messy ass day. smh.



bless being on the West Coast for times like these. Reply

Same, I got work in the morning 😫 Reply

she's so desperate for attention, it's sad Reply

this girl has grown up around abuse, been a victim to it, and has an extremely distorted view of self image and worth along with abuse itself. nobody should take her comments seriously or credibly OR tear her down for them. I just feel bad for her.



I have a feeling she is trying to buddy up to Harvey since her support would be of elevated importance atm since he has lit-er-a-lly none...but who knows. whatever her reasoning, she's a disturbed woman and I hope one day she gets to a healthier place. Reply

this sadly. Reply

Agreed. Strongly.



Lohan has been making completely off the wall statements for a while now. This is not someone who is shocking us with her failure to support other women. This is a troubled individual, continuing to disgrace herself on a public scale.



It is honestly sad to witness, and really has no bearing on the Weinstein story. Except in the context of how a toxic Hollywood environment can so destroy a vulnerable young woman. Reply

your last statement. yes. Reply

yeah. i'm sure lohan isn't a great person but i'm not going to laugh at her when you know her history. it's just upsetting all around. Reply

This Reply

mte Reply

well said Reply

Ita, people should stop coming for her and saying shit like she deserves her life right now. Her fucking parents should be jailed for what they did to her. Reply

mte I honestly just feel sad for her now Reply

Oh Lindsay.... Reply

LMAO



She would. Reply

the limit does not fucking exist Reply

Try again, Linds Try again, Linds Reply

someone is looking for a new sugar daddy Reply

lindsay has severe mental issues. she's not doing this for fun like those garbage youtubers. please stop treating mental illness like a joke. Reply

what mental disorder does she have?



i mean clearly, she has addiction problems and probably suffered abused. Reply

her father was abusive. her mother was abusive. she's been in abusive romantic relationships. its a very fair assumption to make that her mother was encouraging abusive behavior in order for her daughter to keep her name important when she was younger. she's been a drug addict and an alcoholic. she's dealt with eating disorders for years. and it's a well known open secret for the past few years she has been engaging in transactional relationships to keep a certain lifestyle. something I doubt she would be doing if she didn't have that type of behavior and lifestyle so normalized before her. Reply

