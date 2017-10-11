Lindsay Lohan feels "very bad" for Weinstein, thinks Georgina should stand by her man




Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram story to say:

- She feels "very bad" for Harvey Weinstein
- She did several movies with Weinstein, and he "never did anything" to her
- Georgina Chapman should "take a stand" and support her husband
- Those speaking out against Weinstein "need to stop"

...before deleting the video(s).

