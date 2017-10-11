Nicki Minaj will support her brother during his rape trial says his attorney



Jury selection for the case against Jelani Maraj, accused of predatory sexual assault on a child, begins Wednesday.

Jelani's attorney has stated that Nicki Minaj will be backing her brother "absolutely 100 percent" and would likely be making an appearance at his trial soon.

Jelani Maraj, who is facing up to life in prison, is currently free on $100,000 bail.

SOURCE
Tagged: , , ,