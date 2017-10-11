Nicki Minaj will support her brother during his rape trial says his attorney

i hope her support of this rapist destroys her career. Reply

ofc. trash Reply

he literally used your name/his connection to you to rape a 13-year old girl... Reply

came in to post this Reply

This crackhead just doesnt want to be redeemable.



This crackhead just doesnt want to be redeemable.

You finally took time away from deflecting and calling Remy a jailbird to realize that your fave’s shit does in fact stink?



I’m shocked, honestly and truly. Reply

Wow, I'm shocked Reply

nazism didn't do it for you? Reply

for me, no. she used nazi imagery. i don't really care tbh Reply

Parent

As if ONTD cares about jews, that video was disgusting and it seriously got washed over once again because "she told girls to stay in school!!!!" rme



It lifted from Nazi imagery, there's no denying that like people had fucking gas masks in the video Reply

sis i know i'm heartbroken too Reply

Need more info on that gif sis <3 Reply

I can’t stand this dumb broad. How Nicki can call herself a woman while she stands by her pedophile of a brother is beyond me.



Btw roachie_ego, don’t try it with me tonight Reply

Because she tells her young female stans to stay in school! If that's not standing up for women idk what this is tbh. Reply

The bar on tumblr is soooo painfully low lol I haven't been in ages but I bet she's still fawned over Reply

fuck her Reply

Time for a "spontaneous" act of generosity from Nicki. Is she gonna pay for students' college expenses again or will it be something else this time? Reply

she'll probably donate to puerto rico publicly Reply

They’re both such wet, stinky garbage bags Reply

all i can say is smh Reply

Lol she’s truly clueless when it comes to her career. Reply

how can she sleep at night.... Reply

isn't there video footage of him suspiciously luring a child into his car? Reply

I'm not sure about that bc I haven't been following the case or anything but in one of the last posts I read that there's DNA evidence linking him to a victim, so I mean this isn't even a question imo. He did it. Reply

I think his lawyers claimed it was transferred in the laundry lol Reply

We been knew Reply

This looks like troll shit, sis. Fake boobs? Diva? Whoever this is trying to get attention. Reply

They commented below to say they'd commented on the wrong post. Reply

hmm yeah, i put it another post but i should've checked the user.



a trump suppporter so...like why would he care about mexicans facing deportation? all of his tweets are about illegals now i just found it peculiar Reply

His semen was found in her panties and he's out living a life funded by Nicki Minaj. Fucking sick of people trying to argue away the facts of this case and Nicki's involvement

Nicki Minaj is a self-serving cunt and it’s high time her delusional stans come to terms with that. She knows all of this information and still goes to great lengths to ensure that these stories get buried. Fuck her. Reply

Preach to it! I would never post something of that nature even under a spoiler if I didn't think it speaks to who Nicki is, the person she is supporting/defending, etc. Reply

Doesn't he own a daycare too? This man built up a life revolved around children, sick fuck. Reply

omg.... i feel sick :( Reply

why did i click Reply

I'd take a bet they're probably going to try to argue it was consensual and/or that he believed the kid was older, given the evidence - talk about digging a deeper pit... and that will just make the whole thing even more nauseating, if that were actually possible.



If he's convicted of the charge currently being laid (& I hope to god he will be), her career will be all but over.



Deservedly so, IMNSHO. There are some cases in which even family shouldn't morally be supported. Reply

just awful Reply

