So, so, so, so excited for this show to come back. I fucking love it. Reply

When's the premiere day? Reply

tomorrow Reply

sweet! I've never watched the show so this'll be interesting~! lol! Reply

I'm bitter the Mr. Robot twitter never sends me free stuff lol. I tweeted this @ them and they ignored me

I'm not gonna watch because I want to be surprised!I'm bitter the Mr. Robot twitter never sends me free stuff lol. I tweeted this @ them and they ignored me Reply

You gotta DM them! I did last year and they sent me something and then this year they contacted me about sending me something else. The first time was a webcam cover and idk what it’ll be this time because it just happened recently Reply

I think it's going to be a mask, a lot of people on the Mr Robot subreddit posted that they received masks this time Reply

They dmed me and asked for my address and I never got shit but I suspect it was stolen in the mail because multiple things were :/ Reply

This is ahmeeezing! Reply

I’m ready. Was anyone even watching that Jessica biel show that pushed this back??? 🙄 Reply

I just saw it had its finale and I didn’t even realize it had started 😐 Reply

lol aw Reply

Give me more Darlene! I also expect a follow up to Tyrell’s I love him asap.



It’s sad that a show so complex didn’t really throw me off until he said that. Reply

oh no, that fucked me up too. everything they do is so intentional, tbh that's what i'm looking forward to most. i wanna think they might be brothers, but that feels too easy Reply

AAAAAH





man, Bobby Cannavale is in everything now Reply

season 2 was terrible don't know if I wanna continue Reply

i can't see it :(



it's not available in my country :((( Reply

I rewatched all of season 1 this weekend and I'm half way through season 2. My body is READY for this show. Reply

