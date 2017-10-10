The Challenge XXX 30x13
Winning team choice for redemption house
CT
Cara Maria
Nominations
Jemmye
Leroy
The Presidio
Double Cross
Derek is safe, puts in Hunter.
Jenna is safe, puts in Camila.
Body Check
Players are positioned on opposite sides of paper doors and must run through to the other side, around pole, run back through other door to ring bell.
Redemption House
Leroy
Jemmye
sources
me, castpics, twitter
did they really believe jemmye would beat camila.
If/when a cara comes back, I can’t wait to see Kailah’s expression..priceless
Is it safe to assume that Camila is banned from The Challenge/MTV now?
Only reason to have conspired to throw in Camilla was if Jenna or Tori was automatically in the elimination. That way you may piss Camilla off, but there’s a good shot of her going in the redemption house.
I just wanted Mr. America Hunter to be gone. Tired of his country ass on tv.
Or the fact that they didn't send Bananas to redemption. The man has won like 9 of these, get him out of the game. But they're probably all scared he'll pull a Sarah on them in the future
Both CT and Cara will be back. They didn’t give them any competition in the Redemption House.