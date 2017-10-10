The Challenge XXX 30x13

Want to see an extended sneak peek of next week's #TheChallengeXXX? Stay tuned for #90sHouse NOW on @MTV for a first look 👀 pic.twitter.com/orAtdURp4Y — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) October 11, 2017

i hope camila doesn't make it to the finals Reply

did they really believe jemmye would beat camila. the nominations for a guy was hilarious.did they really believe jemmye would beat camila. Reply

So you send Cara to redemption, only to have Jemmye to follow her? God Kailah, truly is one of the biggest dumbasses on the challenge.



If/when a cara comes back, I can’t wait to see Kailah’s expression..priceless Reply

their choice made no sense. They have a huge opportunity to take out 2 female and male competitors and then they pick jemmye Reply

Queen V was back this episode. ❤️ Reply

She was and it was a thing of beauty! The old school scheming face was back and my heart fluttered a bit and then when she sent Leroy in, I flat out swooned. This Goddess! Reply

I'm always so excited for The Challenge to come back but mid-season I just get so tired of all the drama. I heard this season is almost 20 episodes too.



Is it safe to assume that Camila is banned from The Challenge/MTV now? Reply

Camila said on her IG live that she is not banned. Reply

Kenny & Evan claim they’re not either, but they will never get a call again. I’m holding off on my opinion on whether or not she is until Champs v Stars. If they actually show her meltdown, then I’m certain she’s gone. If they hide it, then she’ll probably be back. Reply

First off, all day every goddamn day is fuck Camilla day. Lord, she better be full on banned from this show because I cannot take her ass anymore. There is nothing entertaining about her and her dumptruck full of garbage any more. I hope she ends up in the redemption house and Cara beats her. Secondly, my queen Veronica is out here showing us glimmers of yesteryear with her scheming and it made me profoundly happy! I'm so glad she's been doing so well in the game, proving to these dim young folks that she's still got it and more. Kailah remains annoying as hell but that's expected...like even when she is right she's annoying. It's almost a gift. Reply

god camila is such a bad sport and a terrible person Reply

As much as I hate Camilla that was a dumbass move on Jenna/Kayla’s part. They throw in Jimmy (listening to the boys) and then make the decision to throw in Camilla. Tori would’ve easily been my pick because at the very least she expected it and isn’t as vindictive. Camilla was easily going to win and it put a huge target with someone who very likely will win challenges. Now you have Cara competing against easy ass people in the redemption house and have a vindictive person back.



Only reason to have conspired to throw in Camilla was if Jenna or Tori was automatically in the elimination. That way you may piss Camilla off, but there’s a good shot of her going in the redemption house.



I just wanted Mr. America Hunter to be gone. Tired of his country ass on tv. Reply

And Tony better win all the challenges or else his dumb ass is going to be voted in elimination and he sure isn’t beating anyone else left. Reply

You put Cara in redemption but nominate Jemmye? Like why wouldn't you put Camila, who's probably the next strongest straight in? Idiots.



Or the fact that they didn't send Bananas to redemption. The man has won like 9 of these, get him out of the game. But they're probably all scared he'll pull a Sarah on them in the future Reply

