October 10th, 2017, 08:21 pm cecilia_tallis American Horror Story 7x07 Promo - "Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins: Scumbag" Air date: October 17, 2017source Tagged: american horror story (fx), evan peters, sarah paulson, television - fx, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-10-11 03:50 am (UTC)
I know the shooting scene was edited down, so I am guessing there was no one left alive who could say Meadow was the actual shooter, other than Kai & Ally?
I feel like almost everyone last week predicted that Meadow telling Ally the truth about the cult was a plot.
I keep watching out of some completionist compulsion. I don't like leaving stuff unfinished but ahhh...
Glad we finally get to see the past cult scenes tho, maybe these will be more interesting.
Evan Peters is really unattractive to me lol. He reminds me of this awful guy I hooked up with a few times when I was 19 and bored. He had the ugliest dick. /overshare