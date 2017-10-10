this episode wasn't bad but the entire thing with meadow was so predictable, lol. i was surprised ivy actually let ally go, though.



I need a Lohan post, that is way scarier than this shit.

haha so true

i submit one, we'll see

can people spoil me as to what's happened so far?

Ivy is the worst. 'I would have appreciated every contraction' or wtfever she said was one of the dumbest things I've ever heard. Like I get she was desperate to feel that, but lol this self centered, obnoxious, terribly written woman. Willing traumatizing her son to get back at her wife. Trash.



I know the shooting scene was edited down, so I am guessing there was no one left alive who could say Meadow was the actual shooter, other than Kai & Ally?



I feel like almost everyone last week predicted that Meadow telling Ally the truth about the cult was a plot.



I keep watching out of some completionist compulsion. I don't like leaving stuff unfinished but ahhh...



Glad we finally get to see the past cult scenes tho, maybe these will be more interesting.



Evan Peters is really unattractive to me lol. He reminds me of this awful guy I hooked up with a few times when I was 19 and bored. He had the ugliest dick. /overshare

i was wondering wtf they edited in that shooting scene but then i realized they probably just got rid of the blood like for a shooting it was oddly sterile and i'd think that since there were a lot of people who fled/were alive they probably didn't see meadow at first? who knows... ally is dumb

Is the show good this season? I haven't consistently watched since Coven

It's worth watching for Evan but it feels less like AHS and more like a crime show.

the actor of this generation, lena dunham, is going to be in the next ep

I am really looking forward to the episodes where Evan plays all the different cult leaders. His character range has been excellent.

Also I'm now really into nature names... Meadow, Ivy, Winter...

