The Killers no. 1 Reign Just Won't Let Up, Band Thank Fans
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. Thank you for making it real. https://t.co/eCkod3LOzp pic.twitter.com/Tsl7TJ53Iz— The Killers (@thekillers) October 5, 2017
The Killers continue their no. 1 streak on the charts. Besides having the no. 1 album in the US, UK, & Australia, they tweeted fans thanking them for making their album, "Wonderful Wonderful," no. 1 Worldwide with 208.000 equivalent sales. The band also Tweeted about their first no. 1 in 11 years since "When You Were Young" with "The Man" dethroning Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still" on The Alternative Charts. "The Man" earns the #1 spot on the strength of its 3,109 tracking period spins on radio and is one of their most successful singles in years.
Not sure if we have to do this. Just thought it was newsworthy since it's our first #1 in 11 years. So that's cool. https://t.co/2n42kHe3yI— The Killers (@thekillers) October 10, 2017
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
i don't hate it? but i don't need to ever listen to it again tbh.
Edited at 2017-10-11 03:54 am (UTC)
i low key expected a significant drop considering they bundled the album with tour tickets. but not quite like this. lmao.