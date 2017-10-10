The Killers no. 1 Reign Just Won't Let Up, Band Thank Fans

if I hear Feel It Still one more time, i'm going to lose my damn mind Reply

Thread

Link

i've never heard it and i had to YouTube it when making this post.



i don't hate it? but i don't need to ever listen to it again tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hot Reply

Thread

Link

Semi-related but last night I listened to Sam's Town and got emotional. I love this band.



Edited at 2017-10-11 03:54 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Sam’s Town makes me emotional too. It came out during a weird time for me (just after law school, finally in the working world) and somehow it gave me comfort about all the uncertainty of that time. You never lose that feeling! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot about them Reply

Thread

Link

The Killers' "Wonderful Wonderful" posts the largest second week percentage sales drop for a #1 debuting album (-94%). — chart data (@chartdata) October 9, 2017 Reply

Thread

Link





i low key expected a significant drop considering they bundled the album with tour tickets. but not quite like this. lmao. i low key expected a significant drop considering they bundled the album with tour tickets. but not quite like this. lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link